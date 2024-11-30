In a rematch of last year's Long island Class I championship, Massapequa (10-1) and Floyd (10-1) face off in the last LI final of the fall season.

Follow live updates from Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium below.

FIRST QUARTER

We’re about to kickoff here at Stony Brook University for the Class I LIC where Massapequa will face Floyd. Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/2Lp5PcpEXs — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

AJ Cannet connects with Joshua Jordan for a 31-yard touchdown strike on the opening drive and Floyd is ahead 6-0 with 10:49 left. XP = no good pic.twitter.com/EdJLtOW51g — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Tyler Villalta rushes 3-yards to cap the 6-play, 63-yard drive by Massapequa. Chris Bascetta adds the extra point and Massapequa leads, 7-6, with 7:47 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/lvTTuYqcZx — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

An INTERCEPTION by Tristan Terasi after Alex Chillemi tipped the ball into his hands. Terasi returns the ball 17 yards and Bascetta adds the XP kick as Massapequa leads, 14-6, with 6:49 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/gimNo5gTM9 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

A 73-YARDER from AJ Cannett to Josh Jordan cuts Massapequa’s lead to 14-12. pic.twitter.com/ccHEyAreWN — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Floyd’s Ja’Quan Thomas adds two extra points with his conversion run and it’s tied, 14-14, with 1:44 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/p61trL2GJe — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Villalta goes 1-yard for the touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the first quarter as Massapequa leads, 21-14. pic.twitter.com/QwtRd0NrPT — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

SECOND QUARTER

The snow is picking up here as we approach the 3 minute mark in the first half. Massapequa continues to lead, 21-14. pic.twitter.com/nOoPwW2DKP — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Massapequa QB Joey Diesso takes it 17-yards for the score. The XP kick is blocked. With 2:01 left in the first half, Massapequa leads 27-14. pic.twitter.com/NHsJQkJsMF — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Geo Alvarez takes the ensuing kick off 83-yards and the XP kick is blocked. Floyd trails Massapequa, 27-20, with 1:49 left in the first half. — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Ja’Quan Thomas rushes 3-yards for a Floyd TD and the Colonials will go for two with 14 seconds left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ayObWcvKsb — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

Cole Villalta catches a 49-yard Hail Mary pass from Joey Diesso as time expires in the first half and Tyler Villalta adds the two-point conversion run to make it a two possession lead. At halftime, Massapequa leads Floyd, 35-26. — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

THIRD QUARTER

Frank Romano makes an interception at the 9-yard line to put Massapequa on its own 35 with 8:51 to play in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/UEETnjn35U — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

A 39-yard run by Tyler Villalta puts Massapequa on Floyd’s 26-yard line. pic.twitter.com/CqJNEVqdku — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 30, 2024

END 3Q: Massapequa 35, Floyd 26



A scoreless third quarter after a wild first half.



Tyler Villalta just converted a fourth-and-1 on a 2-yard run. Massapequa has first-and-10 from the Floyd 21 to start the 4Q. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 30, 2024

FOURTH QUARTER