SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Long Island Championships: Class II live updates from Half Hollow Hills East vs. Carey

Hills East and Carey warm up before the start of...

Hills East and Carey warm up before the start of the Class II Long Island championship on Friday at Hofstra.

Undefeated Carey (11-0) ruled Nassau Conference II with a rugged ball-control offense that likes to keep time of possession in their favor and runs over defensive units. Half Hollow Hills East (10-1) is an explosive team with big playmakers.

Follow along with live updates as the two teams meet in the Long Island Class II championship game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra.

FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME