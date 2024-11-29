Undefeated Carey (11-0) ruled Nassau Conference II with a rugged ball-control offense that likes to keep time of possession in their favor and runs over defensive units. Half Hollow Hills East (10-1) is an explosive team with big playmakers.

Follow along with live updates as the two teams meet in the Long Island Class II championship game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra.

FIRST QUARTER

KICKOFF! Stay tuned for live updates folks @NewsdayHSsports pic.twitter.com/X6gy0QwGff — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Christian Todaro with three big plays in the first quarter to put the Seahawks 8-0! pic.twitter.com/7chYnMahDW — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

The RedHawks putting up a fight to tie the game 8 apiece in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/tUff1m3IxR — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

SECOND QUARTER

Christian Todaro with another touchdown to put Carey up 14-8 with 8:53 remaining in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/KLyqKlDFo6 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

4th down? Doesn’t matter Dan White takes it home with a 51-yard touchdown to put the RedHawks 15-14 with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/PMqkYSWT0n — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Todaro looking unstoppable right now with another touchdown to put Carey up 22-15! pic.twitter.com/WVsev2BNNJ — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Nick Sevilla making a big play on 4th and long finding Tyler Sanders for a fantastic reception for the touchdown to tie up the game 22 apiece with 1:45 remaining left in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/WeopFDuRM4 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Halftime: Game is tied 22-22. This is anyones game as both teams come out swinging! Both Carey and Hill East are hungry for this title. — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

THIRD QUARTER

Sevilla finds Martin for the touchdown to open up the scoring in the third quarter as the RedHawks are up 29-22 in this electric game! pic.twitter.com/gaeIii5eXo — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024