LIC: Garden City cruises to another LI Class II championship with 42nd consecutive victory
Garden City defeated North Babylon, 38-7, in the Long Island Class II championship game on Saturday. Here's how the game played out.
Good morning from Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
Nassau champ Garden City (11-0) takes on Suffolk champ North Babylon (10-1) for the Long Island Class II title at noon.
I’ll have updates for @NewsdayHSsports. pic.twitter.com/WCIrnucMkf
Garden City forces a three-and-out. pic.twitter.com/MXO2dke59A— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
Garden City 3, North Babylon 0— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
Christopher Desiderio’s 27-yard FG is good. 11:10 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/pjmAGsWjkH
Touchdown, Garden City!— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
Carson Kraus finds Matthew Liberopoulos for the score.
10-0 Trojans, 6:05 left 2Q. pic.twitter.com/JH2ZmjFsaO
Carson Kraus touchdown! The QB keeper goes 18 yards for the score.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
17-0 Garden City with nine seconds left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/UTzBN02zpt
Blake Cascadden runs 32 yards a score and Garden City opens a 24-0 lead on North Babylon in the LI Class II football championship.— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 25, 2023
Blake Cascadden takes it in on the first play of the drive!— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
24-0 Garden City with 5:20 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/QNlegG7nLJ
FINAL: Garden City 38, North Babylon 7— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 25, 2023
The Trojans are once again your Long Island Class II champions. pic.twitter.com/4MihgjyO6I