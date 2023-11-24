Garden City seeking 42nd straight win, 3rd LI title in row vs. North Babylon

There have been some legendary dynasties in Long Island high school football. Some have dominated for a few years and others for more than a decade.

Garden City has unequivocally been the best football program on Long Island over the past 20 years.

The Trojans are all about consistency. They are in constant reload function rather than rebuild. They’ve captured 13 Nassau Conference II titles since 2003, including eight straight. They’ve won five of the past six Long Island Class II championships.

And here they are, on the cusp on another epic championship run with a 41-game winning streak in tow. Garden City (11-0) will meet North Babylon (10-1) for the Long Island Class II title at Stony Brook University’s LaValle Stadium on Saturday at noon.

The Trojans ran roughshod over the Nassau competition, including a 35-7 win over Carey in the Conference II final. They've allowed just 34 points in 11 games and have held opponents to seven or less in each of them.

That seemingly impenetrable Garden City defense will face its stiffest test when the high-scoring, ground-and-pound offense of North Babylon (38 points per game) stands before them.

The Bulldogs are a fearless group of physical players ready to take on the giant of Long Island football.

“They’re the premiere football program on Long Island,” North Babylon coach John Rowland said. “You have to play a clean game against them to have a chance. When you make mistakes, they capitalize. We can’t have penalties and definitely no turnovers.”

A win over North Babylon will allow Garden City to share the Long Island record for consecutive wins at 42, set by Floyd from 2005-08 and duplicated by Garden City from 2016-19.

Garden City is attempting to become the first team in Long Island history to go unbeaten in four straight seasons.

“We have tons of respect for the Garden City program,” Rowland said. “But with our kids, and this is a real good thing, it doesn’t make a difference to them if we’re playing in the Long Island championship game or a preseason scrimmage. We’re going to play our game, stick together and give it everything we can.”

Garden City got unfortunate news midweek when they learned that halfback Michael Berkery, the team's leader in rushing yards (857) and touchdowns (19), had season-ending surgery on his right foot.

“The injury is devastating to our team,” said Garden City coach Dave Ettinger. “Our senior leadership has been great, but Michael has been right there as one of the key leaders this season. He’s a tough player to replace and we’ll need someone to step in and fill the void.”

Berkery was part of a running back tandem with senior Aidan Considine in an offense that averaged 38 points per game.

“We have to play assignment football,” Rowland said. “Those kids are so well coached. They exploit the defenders who don’t do their jobs.

"And it’s too bad they lost such a good player but they’re Garden City and they’ll plug someone in that’ll run just as hard and give the same kind of effort. It’s why they are who they are.”

The North Babylon defense is anchored by defensive ends Jake Miele and Alexander Griffith. They’ll need a big effort to slow the Garden City offense led by quarterback Carson Kraus.

But it’s the offense that put North Babylon in the school’s 10th Long Island championship game. The Bulldogs last played for the LI title in 2017 but haven’t captured the crown since 2004. North Babylon’s Jawara Keahey leads Long Island in rushing and scoring with 2,562 yards and 37 touchdowns, but he hasn’t faced a defense quite like Garden City.

“They’re physical and we’ll have our hands full with North Babylon,” Ettinger said. "This is the big test."

“We’ve been peeking at the right time,” Rowland said. “I just hope we’ve saved our best for last.”

It’ll be the impenetrable defense against the unstoppable force. Something’s got to give.