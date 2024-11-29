Bayport-Blue Point is the two-time defending Long Island Class IV champion and riding a 34-game winning streak. Wantagh is in search of its third LIC, having won in 2001 and 2016.

Bayport-Blue Point (11-0) is allowing only eight points per game, while Wantagh (10-1) avearged 42 points per game this season. Follow along for updates as the two times play for the Class IV LIC starting at noon on Friday at Hofstra.

FIRST QUARTER

Kickoff has just begun as we begin our first game of the day! The defending champion Bayport-Blue Point faces off against Wantagh! pic.twitter.com/M9MqgulGzS — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Wantagh’s Ryan Conigliaro throws a 17-yard touchdown to Joseph Nicholson to get the first score of the game! pic.twitter.com/rmpfDyjUJ9 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

At the end of the first quarter Wantagh leads 7-0 in the LIC Class IV Championship game.

SECOND QUARTER

Dylan Spano from Bayport with the nice takedown! pic.twitter.com/En9lL9B1DI — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Cooper Fuller connects with Dylan Craig for the 54-yard touchdown to tie the game up for the Phantoms 7 apiece in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/40fXKz7zqc — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Colin Reyer with the rushing touchdown to give the Phantoms the lead 14-7. pic.twitter.com/UO83XECINk — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Wantagh converts on the two point conversion to take the lead to close out the first half 15-14 in the LIC Class IV Championship game. Stay tuned for live updates in the second half! pic.twitter.com/FnXp0JQF9X — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

THIRD QUARTER

Conigliaro finds John Gendel for a 21-yard touchdown pass for Wantagh to push the lead 22-14! pic.twitter.com/ka3qYdcBQ0 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Shareef McMillan with a big stop! pic.twitter.com/xQqaaekJYC — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 29, 2024

Wantagh has the lead, 22-14, going into the fourth.

FOURTH QUARTER