Long Island Championships: Class IV live updates from Wantagh vs. Bayport-Blue Point

Bayport-Blue Point's Sean Coffey, left, and Wantagh's John Gendels.

By Newsday.com

Bayport-Blue Point is the two-time defending Long Island Class IV champion and riding a 34-game winning streak. Wantagh is in search of its third LIC, having won in 2001 and 2016.

Bayport-Blue Point (11-0) is allowing only eight points per game, while Wantagh (10-1) avearged 42 points per game this season. Follow along for updates as the two times play for the Class IV LIC starting at noon on Friday at Hofstra.

FIRST QUARTER

At the end of the first quarter Wantagh leads 7-0 in the LIC Class IV Championship game.

SECOND QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

Wantagh has the lead, 22-14, going into the fourth.

FOURTH QUARTER

