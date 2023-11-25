LIC: Updates from Seaford vs. Bayport-Blue Point in LI Class IV championship
Seaford and Bayport-Blue Point face off for the Long Island Class IV championship on Saturday. Follow below for updates from Stony Brook.
The Long Island Class IV championship is just about underway at Stony Brook. Bayport-Blue Point (11-0) will need to defeat Nassau champ Seaford (10-1) if it wants to extend its winning streak to 23 and secure its 2nd consecutive LIC. Seaford seeks its first LIC since 2017.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
The Phantoms force a Seaford three-and-out on the opening drive. BBP Maclin Keyser then caps a 7-play, 64-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown strike to Michael Luce. Brendan Waters adds the XP kick to make it 7-0 Phantoms with 5:16 to go in the first.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
The Vikings come up empty again on their second drive.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
BBP Dan Aiello returns the ensuing kickoff to the Phantoms' 18, and then takes off down the sideline for an 82-yard touchdown run. Phantoms lead 14-0 with 0:55 remaining in the first quarter.
BBP forces another Seaford three-and-out and at the end of the first quarter, Bayport-Blue Point leads 14-0 in the Class IV LIC.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
At the half BBP still leads Seaford 14-0. It was a defensive battle in the second quarter and Seaford was able to hold the Phantoms to 2 three-and-outs. Seaford made it 5 yards into BBP territory, and Aiello intercepted a long pass from QB Tim Navin on the 4-yard line with 0:05.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
Bayport-Blue Point opens the third quarter with a 5-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Brady Smith's 32-yard reception from Maclin Keyser set up Aiello's 3-yard touchdown run to put BBP up 21-0.— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
Seaford's Brian Falk responds on the next possession with a 70-yard run to set up 1st and goal at the Bayport 6. Aiden Calvacca adds one yard and Falk seals the drive with a 4-yard run to the endzone to put Seaford on the board with 7:17 left. BBP 21, Seaford 6— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
Now BBP has the answer. Keyser caps a 7-play, 62-yard drive with a 31-yard td pass to Michael Luce. Seaford takes just three snaps on its next possession before Luce intercepts the ball on the Bayport 42. A 21-yard run from Keyser and 25-yard run from Aiello set up a 3 yard score— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
Seaford won't go away easily. The Vikings battled for two first downs and QB Tim Navin finds Devin O'Donnell for a 25-yard TD strike. The two-point conversion pass attempt is covered by Aiello and Seaford is held to just 12 points so far. BBP 35, Seaford 12— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023
BBP recovers Seaford's onside kick at their own 47. Aiello adds 13 yards before taking it 24 for his third touchdown run of the game. BBP 42, Seaford 12— Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) November 25, 2023