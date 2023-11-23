Kovaluskie, Massapequa primed for Floyd in LIC matchup

When Massapequa won the Long Island championship in 2021, Jason Kovaluskie was sidelined with an injury.

The four-year varsity starter has led Massapequa back to the promised land in 2023, and this time he’ll take the field for his final game.

“It means the world to me going out to get another LIC, especially not playing that first year,” Kovaluskie said. “Just everything I’ve been working for has [been] to get that LIC and get back to where we are. And here we are. I’ve been getting my boys ready, and we’re definitely ready to go tomorrow.”

Massapequa (11-0) will play Floyd (10-1) in the Long Island Class I championship at noon Friday at Hofstra University. The teams have never met.

Kovaluskie, a senior offensive and defensive tackle, plays a crucial role in Massapequa’s stellar defense. Massapequa hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game this season, remaining as one of three undefeated schools on Long Island.

The defense has eight or nine returning starters, coach Kevin Shippos said, and it’ll be their toughest test to stop Floyd.

“They play with an edge, more so than I’ve seen,” Shippos said. “They play with a toughness that is required to play a defensive side of football. To be a defensive player, you got to have a different attitude. It’s a different breed of player, and we got quite a few of them on that side of the ball.”

Kovaluskie and the Massapequa defense will be tasked to slow down the speedy trio in Floyd’s backfield. Seniors Jaden Montalvo and Jason Pratt lead the group and sophomore Ja’Quan Thomas joined as a third option after being called up from junior varsity.

Pratt has racked up 970 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and Montalvo has 666 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing just five games. Montalvo played the first four games and returned from injury to play in the Suffolk Division I championship.

In his return, the senior is doing his all to prepare Floyd to win its first Long Island championship since 2012.

“We always work together during practice and make sure everyone’s on their game,” Montalvo said. “And [that] everyone’s paying attention and working hard.”

Floyd last appeared in a Long Island championship in 2019, so nobody on the current roster has experienced this before. Nonetheless, Paul keeps the same approach just like any other playoff game, even with a potentially larger crowd.

“I think it’s something they’ll remember [for] the rest of their life is what I tell them,” Paul said. “How they play in the game, they’ll always remember because it is such a big game on a big stage.”

Floyd’s defense has allowed 135 points compared to Massapequa’s 100. The Colonials will face two excellent backs in Tyler Villalta and Mike DeLuca. They rushed for 1,340 yards and 25 touchdowns and 945 yards and 10 scores, respectively.

Additionally, Massapequa boasts a strong duo with Joe Diesso at quarterback and Rob Nugent at wide receiver. Diesso has tallied 990 yards and 17 touchdowns with Nugent grabbing 20 passes for 335 yards and seven touchdowns.

“That’s the beauty of the spread offense,” Shippos said. “You’re spreading the ball around.”

While Montalvo and Kovaluskie are both hoping they end their high school careers with a title, only one group of seniors will walk away victorious.

“It’s a big game, but it’s just another game,” Kovaluskie said of what he told his younger teammates. “Go out and play your heart out. It’s the last time you’re ever going to play on this field, possibly. And it’s the last time you may ever get to step on this field. So, just play every snap like it’s your last one.”