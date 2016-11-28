LIC notebook: Six QBs play in Class II championship

Garden City quarterback Jack Bill had never seen anything like it before.

Half Hollow Hills West, a team with a bevy of dynamic playmakers, used four players at quarterback in its 13-6 loss in the Long Island Class II championship game at Stony Brook University yesterday.

Gerald Filardi, Deyvon Wright, Alex Filacouris and Cam Jordan took snaps for the Colts. Bill and Colin Hart split reps for Garden City, meaning six players lined up at quarterback in the game.

Father, son come up short

An emotional moment was shared between father and son when Hills West two-way lineman Tyler Elmore ran over to his dad, Toby Elmore, in the closing seconds of the game. The two shared a long embrace after the Colts lost.

“It’s hard,” said Elmore, in his second year as a Colts assistant coach. “I’ve been coaching 18 years and I’ve done a lot of great things. I really wanted this for [Tyler].”

Elmore was a longtime assistant at Freeport and helped the Red Devils win four Long Island championships.

Shoreham makes history

Shoreham-Wading River has come a long way under coach Matt Millheiser. “We scored three touchdowns our first season,” said Millheiser, who is in his seventh year. “I think we led Miller Place for 30 seconds our first season. We used to be everyone’s homecoming game.”

Not anymore. The Wildcats became the fourth program ever (and first in Class IV) to win three straight Long Island titles.

North Babylon won the Class III title in 1997 and the Class II crown in 1998 and 1999. Floyd did it in Class I from 2005-07 and Lawrence captured the Class III championships from 2012-14.

Six Wildcats have been on all three title teams: Ethan Wiederkehr, Daniel Cassidy, Chris Gray, Chris Sheehan, Dean Stalzer and Kevin Cutinella.

By the numbers

Garden City is the fourth team on Long Island and the first in Nassau to win six Long Island titles . . . Garden City (167) and Hills West (156) managed only 323 yards of offense between them and converted only 4 of 18 third downs . . . Shoreham-Wading River started the season 3-2 before winning seven straight to win the championship.