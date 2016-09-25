Long Beach QB Sam Brown rushes for 2 touchdowns in victory

Long Beach quarterback Sam Brown had enjoyed immense success through the air during the first two games of the season, throwing for 369 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But with the Marines clinging to a seven-point lead over Nassau II opponent Bellmore JFK with 5:21 remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday, Brown decided to flip the script and flash some wheels. His explosive 70-yard read-option touchdown scamper down the left sideline essentially iced the game as Long Beach held on to win 19-13.

Turns out, Brown didn’t plan that run at all.

“That was actually a busted play,” Brown admitted following the victory that kept Long Beach perfect at 3-0. “The read-option wasn’t planned. I was making the wrong read out there.”

That was Brown’s first rushing carry of the day. With 2:11 remaining in the third quarter, Brown pump faked to the right and eluded multiple defenders on a scramble in the opposite direction for 12 yards to extend Long Beach’s lead to 13-6. Brown finished with 85 yards on four carries.

Brown demonstrated his passing prowess with a perfectly-placed 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cole Hell just over the defensive back’s shoulder on a play-action rollout toward the right side. Brown completed 5 of 15 passes for 76 yards. Hell’s touchdown reception was the first score of the day for either side.

Long Beach running back Tyreek Bromley — who had 10 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns against Mepham last week and 92 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the opener against Herricks — ran 18 times for 110 yards and was crucial on the final drive in the fourth quarter, allowing Long Beach to run out the clock by picking up two first downs over the final three minutes.

Bellmore JFK made it a game when quarterback Alec Deane threw a 3-yard touchdown to Ryder Lampert, and Dom Brocco’s 6-yard touchdown run.

Bromley says his team has high expectations after getting off to a considerably quick start this season.

“We want to go undefeated and get to the championship,” Bromley said.

After putting up 95 total points over the previous two weeks, Long Beach coach Scott Martin was proud to see his team pass the test of scraping out a win.

“JFK’s a good team,” Martin said. “We won differently, we won in a ground-it-out, field position type of battle. The defense played well.

“We’d like to score 40 points a game but it’s good to win the tough ones.”