Updates from Massapequa vs. Floyd for the Class I Long Island championship
Follow along for updates and video clips from the Class I Long Island championship football game between Massapequa and Floyd.
Here at Hofstra University for the Long Island Class I Championship where undefeated Massapequa faces Floyd. Follow along for live game updates @NewsdayHSsports pic.twitter.com/XB2yd3b3uG— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
While you await the start of the Class I LIC, here’s a look at each team’s history— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) November 24, 2023
Massapequa is 3-1, with wins in 2021, 1994, 1993 and a loss in 1998.
Floyd is 5-7, with wins in 2011 and 2012, and 2005-2007. Its losses were in 2001, 2003, 2009-10, 2016, and 2018-19.
Floyd wins the toss and elects to defer.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Massapequa strikes first.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Michael DeLuca’s 53-yard run put Massapequa in business, and Joey Diesso found Robby Nugent for a 5-yard TD a few plays later.
Massapequa 7, Floyd 0 with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
Joey Diesso finds Robby Nugent to bring Massapequa to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qrbSvdzfOD— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
On fourth-and-3, Joey Diesso finds Tyler Villalta in the flat, who makes two men miss en route to the end zone.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Massapequa 14, Floyd 0 with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Floyd has yet to take an offensive snap.
Tyler Villalta runs one in to bring Massapequa up 14-0 with 7 minutes left in the first. pic.twitter.com/URBy1HGMuI— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
Floyd goes three and out. Massapequa takes over at its own 21 with a 14-0 lead and 5:21 left in the first quarter.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
All Massapequa so far.
END 1Q: Massapequa 14, Floyd 0— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Massapequa faces a third-and-12 from the Floyd 49 at the start of the second quarter.
Massapequa punts it away after a 13-play drive that chewed up a ton of clock.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Floyd ball at its own 20 with 9:03 left in the half.
Interception! Ryan Kurowski jumps the route, but his pick-six is nullified by an illegal block in the back.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) November 24, 2023
Massapequa ball at the Floyd 35 with 7:27 left in the half.