Updates from Massapequa vs. Floyd for the Class I Long Island championship

While you await the start of the Class I LIC, here’s a look at each team’s history



Massapequa is 3-1, with wins in 2021, 1994, 1993 and a loss in 1998.



Floyd is 5-7, with wins in 2011 and 2012, and 2005-2007. Its losses were in 2001, 2003, 2009-10, 2016, and 2018-19.