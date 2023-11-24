Updates from South Side vs. East Islip for the Class III Long Island championship
Follow along for updates and video clips from the Class III Long Island championship football game between South Side and East Islip.
Second matchup of the day features South Side and East Islip who are competing for the Long Island Class III crown @NewsdayHSsports pic.twitter.com/Nh8orYloKT— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
Talk about your quick-strike offense. Matt Ferrara cathces an 80-yard TD pass from Thomas Costarelli on the first play from scrmmage and East Islip leads South Side, 7-0. We're 11 seconds in.— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 24, 2023
Thomas Costarelli finds Matt Ferraro for an 80-yard TD on the first play of the game. East Islip leads 7-0 pic.twitter.com/8hE6FQr9p2— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
East Islip recovers onside kick at South Side 44 and six plays later Thomas Costarelli hits Matt McIntee for the 3-yard TD and East Islip leads South Side 13-0.— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 24, 2023
South Side's Justin Singh scores on a 28-yard run to get the Ccyclones within 13-7 of East Islip. Lukas Papadopulos adds the kick.— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) November 24, 2023
Justin Singh slips through the East Islip defense and brings one in for South Side. Cyclones trail by 6 with 2:30 to go in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/tyoSkEiPsB— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
Owen West intercepts a pass thrown by East Islip’s Costarelli. pic.twitter.com/q992GwlgpJ— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023
East Islip’s 29-yard FG attempt blocked by Michael Melkonian. East Islip leads 13-7 at the half. pic.twitter.com/Ysz3pLrshW— Jolie Katzen (@JolieKatzen) November 24, 2023