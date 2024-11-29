Fifty-three and counting.

The Garden City winning streak that started five years ago has made its way to another Long Island championship game.

The Trojans will take Long Island’s longest win streak of all time and put it on the line against a formidable opponent in undefeated Sayville, a program filled with its own winning tradition, for the right to capture the Long Island Class III title at noon on Saturday at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium.

“Sayville is a super team,” Garden City coach Dave Ettinger said. “They’re well coached and it’s going to take an incredible effort to beat them. No one is running the ball with success against them.”

Garden City (11-0), which has won three successive L.I. Class II titles, has great respect for Sayville (11-0), which has won seven of nine appearances in the LIC, the last title coming in 2022.

And yet their respective paths have never crossed.

“They have balance in the offense and the defense is fast and physical,” Ettinger said. “We’ll have to play our best game.”

Garden City’s game is all about winning.

The Trojans averaged 43 points per game and the defense allowed five points per game. They were tested only once this season in a 29-14 win over Manhasset and starters are usually pulled at halftime.

The Trojans are led by senior halfback and Thorp Award winner Michael Berkery, who scored six touchdowns in last week’s Nassau III final win over Manhasset.

“We have to play mistake free football and see what we can do that no one else could do against them,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “No one has come out and punched them in the face and made a statement. We take nothing for granted, they are the team to beat on Long Island. No one has challenged them.”

Sayville would like to be the streak buster. The Golden Flashes average 44 points per game and have balance in the offense with senior halfback Kyle Messina and junior quarterback Patrick Coan. Messina has rushed 1,722 yards and 26 TDs and is a physical runner gaining yards after contact.

“They’re balance is impressive,” Ettinger said. “We play a disciplined defense, and this will be our biggest test.”

Both coaches know the key to winning the LIC lies on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our defense has to take the middle away from them,” Sands said. “We must stop the power run. They impose their will on opposing teams.”

Garden City has been doing that successfully for five years.