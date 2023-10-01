Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 4

TJ Bacon, Long Island Lutheran: He had three receiving touchdowns, an interception return for a TD, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 35-0 win over St. John the Baptist.

Frank Barravechia, Hicksville: He had 137 yards rushing and two scores in a 26-20 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. He added 12 tackles, forced a fumble, had two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Michael Berkery, Garden City: He had 124 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win over Carey.

Jesse Brooks, Half Hollow Hills West: He had five receptions for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-28 win over Eastport-South Manor.

Josiah Brown, Malverne: He had three catches for 87 yards and two scores and added a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 32-0 win over Island Trees.

Isaiah Davis, Elmont: He rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown in a 33-31 win over New Hyde Park.

Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West: He completed 14 of 20 passes for 309 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-28 win over Eastport-South Manor. He added 119 yards rushing and a score.

Shane Grant, Comsewogue: He carried 21 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-18 win over Rocky Point.

Aziz Kamran, Herricks: He caught 12 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-29 loss to Calhoun. He also caught a two-point conversion and nailed all three extra-point kicks.

Hunter Lovinsky, Deer Park: He had a kickoff return, a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns — including the 5-yard winning score — in a 27-26 comeback win over Centereach.

Nolan Michalowski, Westhampton: He had 187 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in a 48-27 win over Smithtown West. He added two receptions for 87 yards and two scores.

Ethan Monaco, Miller Place: He had two carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Islip. He also had nine tackles, including two for a loss.

Elijah Outlaw, West Babylon: He threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and three scores in a 36-0 win over Northport.

Kenny Petit Frere, Newfield: He rushed for 315 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 51-7 win over Copiague.

Sal Posillico, Farmingdale: He rushed for 231 yards on 27 carries and scored on runs of 64, 10 and 18 yards in a 34-14 win over Port Washington.

Chad Wesley, Malverne: He completed 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and four scores in a 32-0 win over Island Trees.

Kaeden West, Comsewogue: He rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 47-18 win over Rocky Point.

DJ Williamson, Miller Place: He caught three passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Islip.