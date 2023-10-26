This week's Long Island high school football games to watch and picks

It’s the battle of Babylon.

West Babylon travels to North Babylon with plenty at stake in a Suffolk Division II football game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s the first meeting between these neighborhood rivals in 10 years. A decrease in school enrollment moved West Babylon into Division III for the past decade.

The Eagles bring a dynamic offense led by quarterback Elijah Outlaw into the Dawg Pound where North Babylon has run roughshod over opponents all season.

“It’s super exciting for both communities,” West Babylon coach Kevin Delaney said. “This is the renewal of an old rivalry where there’s always something at stake. It’s great that we’re in position to have a home playoff game this season. We’d love to finish the season with a big win over a division rival.”

Both teams are 6-1 and averaging more than 36 points per game looking for the big win to seize that second seed for the playoffs. Both teams lost to West Islip earlier this season.

“We need to get a few stops on defense and hit some big plays,” Delaney said.

Outlaw can light it up for the Eagles offense. He’s thrown for 839 yards and 10 scores and halfback Nicholas Serrano has rushed for 713 yards and nine touchdowns.

But this one will be decided by the Eagles defense, which has allowed a division-low 70 points. Slowing down North Babylon’s Jawara Keahey, Long Island’s leading rusher, is easier said than done. He has 1,676 yards rushing and 22 TDs. Stop Keahey and the ground and pound attack of the Dawgs and the Eagles can win the game.

NASSAU I

Massapequa (7-0) at Syosset (5-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m.: This is the perfect “trap” game for Massapequa. It is coming off an emotional 15-14 overtime win over backyard rival Farmingdale and Syosset is every bit as good as the upper echelon teams in this conference. Quarterback Mustafa Mozawalla is one of Nassau’s top passers and will test the Massapequa secondary. Syosset will be tasked with stopping Massapequa’s backfield tandem of Tyler Villalta (1,107 yards, 18 TDs) and Mike DeLuca (533 yards, four TDs).

SUFFOLK III

Half Hollow Hills West (5-2) at Westhampton (5-2), Friday, 6 p.m.: Westhampton has two brutal losses to East Islip and Sayville. Hills West got whacked by Sayville and was upset by Smithtown West. Sounds like a mismatch. It’s not. Hills West is dangerous with junior quarterback Joseph Filardi, who leads L.I.in both passing yards (2,244) and TD passes (30). He spreads it around to wide receivers Anthony Raio (860 yards and nine TDs), Jesse Brooks (569, six) and Michael Redd (336, four). Westhampton had a more balanced offense behind quarterback William Gambino (1,168 yards passing, 17 TDs) and halfback Nolan Michalowski (780 yards rushing and 11 TDs). One of L.I.’s top two-way players is Westhampton’s WR/DB Kevin Smith. Both teams average 38 points per game. Westhampton plays better defense.

SUFFOLK IV

Babylon (6-1) at Bayport-Blue Point (7-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: Bayport-Blue is the defending L.I. Class IV champion and riding an 18-game winning streak. Babylon has dominated the all-time series, 38-12-2, but the Phantoms have crushed Babylon the past two seasons, 41-6 in 2021 and 28-0 last season. Two of the top rushers in Suffolk take center stage in this one. Dan Aiello of BBP has rushed for 998 yards and 17 TDs and Babylon’s Aidan Winter has rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 scores.

NASSAU II

Manhasset (6-1) at Carey (6-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.: The winner of this game will finish in second place in the conference. Manhasset’s Jack Mulholland has rushed for 660 yards and 14 TDs and is the focal point of the offense. Carey counters with a balanced offense led by halfbacks Will Toliver and Ben Rose.

NASSAU III

South Side (6-1) at Floral Park (5-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.: South Side is coming off a shocking loss to Plainedge and can still lock up the top seed into the playoffs with a win here. Quarterback Owen West and halfback Jack Lozito have combined for 18 TDs and give the Cyclones balance. Floral Park’s Ryan Connolly has thrown for 731 yards and 10 TDs and kept them in every game.

CHSFL AAA

St. Anthony’s (6-2) at Stepinac (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: First place and the top seed in the playoffs is on the line. Friars quarterback Gary Merrill has 1,784 all-purpose yards and 17 TDs. He’ll throw to Korey Duff Jr., L.I.’s top receiving recruit. St. Anthonys' snapped a five-game losing streak to Stepinac last year, 27-21.