Nine football titles will be celebrated this weekend. We have a delightful mix of rivalries spread across four classifications and the CHSFL. Each game has its own interesting angle and appeal to football fans.

All Nassau finals will be played at Hofstra University and all Suffolk finals at Stony Brook University. Here’s a breakdown of each matchup.

SUFFOLK III

(2) Half Hollow Hills West (9-1) vs. (1) Sayville (10-0), Friday 7:30 p.m.: This is simple ; can the Hills West offense and record-breaking quarterback Joseph Filardi and his outstanding receivers score enough to beat Sayville, which has more playoff titles (15) and more playoff victories (67) than any other team in Suffolk history. Sayville handed Hills West its only loss of the season, 28-21, in Week 6. Filardi leads Long Island in total yardage. He passed for 2,715 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 1,187 yards and 12 TDs. Anthony Raio has 48 receptions for 1,134 yards and 16 TDs and Jesse Brooks, 33 receptions for 935 yards and 16 TDs. Those are all big numbers and impressive stats, but they mean nothing if they can’t stop Sayville’s outstanding halfback Kyle Messina, who has rushed for 1,458 yards and 22 TDs, and quarterback Patrick Coan, who has thrown for 1,856 yards and 24 TDs .

NASSAU I

(3) Massapequa (9-1) vs. (1) Farmingdale (9-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.: This matchup never disappoints – it’s always hot. And when the conference championship is on the line the temperature rises. Massapequa lost its season opener and reeled off nine straight wins, including a 34-21 victory over Farmingdale in Week 3. Expect a close back and forth battle between two teams peaking at the right time. Farmingdale rested outstanding halfback Josh Kama, who has an injured ankle, in last week’s semifinal win over Syosset. Kama has 1,404 yards rushing and 24 scores.

Massapequa rolls with a balanced attack behind quarterback Joey Diesso and halfback Tyler Villalta. Diesso has thrown for 1,032 yards and 16 TDs and Villalta has rushed for 1,180 yards and 26 TDs. In this fierce rivalry, Massapequa has won six of the last eight meetings, including the last two.

NASSAU II

(3) Mepham (9-1) vs. (1) Carey (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Mepham’s only loss was a 27-14 decision against Carey in Week 4. Mepham has never won a county championship. Carey has won every game this season by double digits. Halfback Justin DePietro rushed for 979 yards and 12 scores and quarterback Chris Obertis passed for 837 yards and 15 TDs. Mepham quarterback Owen Heller has thrown for 1,100 yards and 16 TD and rushed for another nine scores. But Mepham wins with defense. Linebacker Matthew Biscardi and defensive back James Quilty lead the Pirates defense, which allows only six points per game.

NASSAU III

(3) Manhasset (9-1) vs. (1) Garden City (10-0), Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: What’s most impressive with Garden City’s players is their focus on the team that’s up next. Manhasset played Garden City better than any opponent this season, before losing 29-14, in Week 3. The Trojans are three-time defending Class II champions and have a 52-game win streak on the line. The defense, led by Luke Cascadden, would like that run to continue. Manhasset’s athletic quarterback Kyle Melkonian has won all four of his starts.

NASSAU IV

(3) Wantagh (9-1) vs. (1) Plainedge (9-1), Friday, 4 p.m.: When Plainedge and Wantagh were moved out of Conference III and into Conference IV many thought this would be the championship game. They played a thrilling mid-season game, won by Plainedge, 33-27. The takeaways in that game were that Wantagh couldn’t defend against the short pass and Plainedge quarterback Jaxson Torres sliced and diced Wantagh’s secondary. Torres has thrown for 1,707 yards and 23 scores . For Plainedge to win they must contain halfback Dylan Martini, who has 1,652 yards rushing and 25 TDs.

SUFFOLK I

(3) Ward Melville (9-1) vs. (1) Floyd (9-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.: A failed two-point conversion pass was knocked away and Ward Melville knocked off previously undefeated Floyd, 22-21, in overtime midway through the season. . Floyd will be motivated to avenge the loss that derailed the Colonials' attempt at a perfect season. Ward Melville won’t flinch. The Patriots were blown out by Longwood during the regular season and eliminated the Lions in last week’s semifinal, 14-7. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Philbrick has thrown for 1,179 yards and 14 TDs.

Floyd has won 14 Division I titles in the last 23 years, including last year’s crown. The Colonials have Long Island’s leading rusher in Ja’Quan Thomas, who has 2,161 yards and 29 TDs. Quarterback AJ Cannet has thrown for 1,495 yards and 15 scores to balance the offense.

SUFFOLK II

(2) Half Hollow Hills East (9-1) vs. (1) East Islip (10-0), Friday, 4 p.m.: East Islip has dominated every opponent this season, including Hills East in a 33-14 wipeout in Week 4. That will not happen again. Expect Hills East, making its first appearance in a Suffolk title game, to show up and make this one of the more exciting finals. East Islip, the defending Class III champion, has been to the Suffolk finals a whopping 26 times. Quarterback Thomas Costarelli has been unstoppable, throwing for 1,241 yards and 16 TDs, as East Islip averages 39 points per game. See if Hills East can get talented halfback Daniel White loose to try and win this one. He has 1,789 yards rushing and 20 TDs.

SUFFOLK IV

(3) Miller Place (8-2) vs. (1) Bayport-Blue Point (10-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.: Bayport-Blue Point has won 33 consecutive games and back-to-back Long Island Class IV titles. Only Babylon has given Bayport-Blue Point a close game. And Miller Place disposed of Babylon in a semifinal blowout. Bayport-Blue Point shut out Miller Place, 35-0, in the season opener. That was a long time ago. Panthers quarterback Shane Kiernan has thrown for 2,547 yards and 29 TDs. Can he open it up against the champs?

CHSFL AAA

(2) St. Anthony’s (9-3) vs. (1) Iona Prep (9-2), at Mitchel Athletic Complex, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Iona Prep is playing in its fourth straight CHSFL AAA final, losing the last two. The Gaels beat St. Anthony’s, 48-40, in Week 6. St. Anthony’s quarterback Gary Merrill is a threat to run and pass and has totaled 3,243 yards of offense and 44 TDs. He’ll need to have a big game to keep pace with the Gaels' offense.

With Andy Slawson