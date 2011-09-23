Lukralle, Fowler lead Lindenhurst win

Joe Lukralle (89) and David Fowler combined for 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Lindenhurst in a 13-0 win over Brentwood Friday night in a Suffolk I football game.

Fowler scored on a 15-yard run and Lukralle followed with a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter for Lindenhurst (2-1). Lindenhurst totaled 229 rushing yards. Josh Stewart, Carlos Aguello and Fowler had seven tackles each, and Alec Wrieth had two interceptions. Keith Meisner added one interception and one fumble recovery for Lindenhurst.

Babylon 44, Southampton 0: Grant Shannon had 104 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, including a 73-yard run with 9:41 left in the third to give Babylon (2-1) a 23-0 lead in Suffolk IV. Eric Schweitzer had an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

St. Dominic 28, Nazareth 22: Marc Flynn hit Dan Hopkins with a 61-yard TD pass in the second quarter and scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter as St. Dominic overcame a 16-6 second-quarter deficit in a non-league game on Thursday night. Flynn’s run gave the Bayhawks a 28-16 lead.

BOYS SOCCER

Farmingdale 1, Massapequa 0: John Sindicic forced a turnover and scored from just outside the 18-yard box in the 23rd minute to lift Farmingdale (1-3) in Conference AA-I. Midfielder Edis Canales headed out a potential tying goal off a corner kick with three minutes left. Harry Rosen had 12 saves in the win.

FIELD HOCKEY

Massapequa 2, Cold Spring Harbor 1: Kelsey O’Brien scored the winner on a corner feed from Nicole Scicutella as time expired in the second overtime for Massapequa in Conference I. Victoria Kotowski had tied it at 1 with 14:26 left in the second half.