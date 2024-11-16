Kyle Melkonian has always wanted to play quarterback for Manhasset. He got his chance when starter Drew Schwartz was injured in the middle of the season.

And since Melkonian stepped in, Manhasset hasn’t lost a beat. In his fourth start at the position, Melkonian directed an offense that scored on six of seven possessions and defeated Floral Park, 42-20, in a Nassau Conference III semifinal Saturday at Hofstra University.

Melkonian rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another. He led an offense that amassed 418 total yards.

Manhasset (9-1) will meet Garden City (10-0) for the Nassau Conference III title at Hofstra University Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“We’ve been clicking, and the line has really come together,” Melkonian said. “I feel very comfortable back there. I was the backup at the start of the season and when our starter went down it was a chance to lead the team.”

The Manhasset offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. Tackles Henry Griffith and James Leadbetter, guards Tristan Chang and Patrick McGinnes and center Declan Gahan cleared the way for an offense that totaled 377 yards rushing.

“I believe we’ve improved quite a bit since the start of the season,” McGinnes said. “We’ve gotten closer as a group and work well together. And our backs are so good.”

Senior fullback Dylan Attard benefited from the offensive line dominance. He pounded out 87 yards on 14 attempts, including four first down runs. And the speedy senior Atif Heathington broke long touchdown runs of 60 and 77 yards and finished with 206 yards on nine carries.

“Keith Lam made the key block on one of my long runs and Henry Griffith on the other,” Heathington said. “I feel like our line has been outstanding and Attard is a beast and gets all that tough yardage inside which sets up my runs to the outside.”

Manhasset opened the scoring with a 10-play, 72-yard drive capped by a Matt Infranco's 8-yard run. Melkonian added the kick to make it 7-0 with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

Floral Park (7-3) answered on its next possession. The Knights went 64 yards in 10 plays and quarterback Justin Mallon scored on a sneak. Rico Loftus added the kick to tie the score at 7 with 17 seconds left in the quarter.

Manhasset didn’t flinch, going 68 yards in nine plays to regain the lead. Melkonian scored on a 4-yard run and the kick made it 14-7 with 7:06 left in the half.

“You have to stop the fullback to shut down our offense,” Manhasset coach Jay Iaquinta said. “Everyone gets their looks here in the triple option offense.”

Heathington’s 60-yard TD run made it 21-7. The Set defense punched the ball loose on Floral Park’s next possession and Marcus Davis recovered at the Knights 18.

Manhasset capitalized on the turnover. Melkonian eluded the rush and rolled to his right and away from the heavy pressure. He threw across his body and into the end zone where Danny Kolin made the catch for the TD and the 28-7 lead with 2:05 left in the half.

Less than a minute later, Mallon hit Jack McKay on a quick slant and the wide receiver broke into the open field for a 52-yard touchdown with 1:11 left in the half to get Floral Park with 27-13.

Floral Park took the kickoff to start the third quarter.

“It was important to get a defensive stop there,” Iaquinta said. “It was a statement drive. And we got the big stop.”

Manhasset forced a three and out and a Knights punt. Melkonian and that athletic offensive line did the rest. They drove 77 yards in nine plays and Melkonian went over left tackle for a 13-yard TD run to make it 35-13.

The Set put the game on ice when Melkonian deflected a pass that was intercepted by Heathington at the Set 16-yard line. Three plays later, Heathington raced 77 yards for his second touchdown of the game and a 42-13 lead with 9:55 left.

“They do a good job hiding the ball,” said Floral Park coach Ron Pickett. “And that’s a tough offense to play against. They executed well.”