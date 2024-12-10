Ever since the start of the 2023 football season, Joey Diesso has risen to the occasion.

He became Massapequa’s quarterback when Paul Dulanto went down with a knee injury in last year’s opener. All he’s done since then is lead Massapequa and its high-powered offense to two straight Long Island Class I titles.

Diesso completed 79 of 143 passes for 1,268 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 466 yards and nine scores in his senior campaign. He was honored with the Don Snyder Award, which annually recognizes Nassau’s top quarterback, at the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association awards banquet Monday night at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

“When I watch him play, it seems like a kid that’s just having fun with his friends at recess,” Massapequa coach Kevin Shippos said. “The way he plays the game is care-free, in a sense. He’s not afraid to make a mistake. He’s not afraid to put it on the line. If you make a mistake, so what? It’s onto the next play and that’s always been his M.O.”

In Massapequa’s 35-34 win over Farmingdale in the Nassau I title game, Diesso threw for 134 yards and three touchdowns and ran for the tying 11-yard score with 6:22 left. He caught the winning 17-yard touchdown pass from halfback Tyler Villalta in overtime.

“He’s the leader. He’s the man out there,” Shippos said. “I’ve been doing this for 14 years and you see kids, when they get in tight situations, they tense up and some of them freeze and hold back. Not Joey. The bigger the moment, the better he played. He’s gonna be very hard to replace.”

With Diesso and Villalta — who ran for 1,535 yards and 29 touchdowns this season — in the backfield, Massapequa’s offense was a handful for opposing defenses.

“It’s tough defending Massapequa,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said. “Villalta is an amazing player across the board and everyone knows that, but Joey is very unassuming. He possesses some traits that many high school kids don’t have. He’s extremely gritty. He’s in control. He has an immense amount of confidence and that really drove his team this year.”

Diesso, who will play lacrosse at Adelphi, finished his high school football career with 3,115 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. He added 825 yards rushing and 11 scores. And of course, one receiving touchdown.

“I saw him at a youth football camp when he was about 12 years old and I knew there was something special in him then,” Blount said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s slippery, he’s elusive, he throws the ball well, he knows how to avoid hits. When you think you got him, that’s when he really has you.”

Tveter, Martillotti win awards

Oceanside senior Dillon Tveter won the Pat Pizzarelli award as Nassau's top receiver. He caught 37 passes for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Dillon is an old-school football player,” Blount said. “He blocks every single play. He doesn’t take plays off. He does all the dirty work. And when you put the ball in his hands, he makes spectacular plays.”

Farmingdale senior Rocco Martillotti was the recipient of the Roy Kessenich Award, which recognizes three-sport athletes. Martillotti, who is also a standout wrestler and lacrosse player, totaled 94 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries to help Farmingdale to the Nassau I championship game.