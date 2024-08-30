Despite new faces, Massapequa expects winning football to continue
The expectation is excellence for the Massapequa football program.
Twenty-one seasons transpired between Nassau Conference I titles in 1998 and spring 2021. Since then? Titles galore.
Massapequa has claimed three county crowns over the past four years, including Long Island Class I championships in 2023 and fall 2021. It graduated 30 seniors from last year’s group that went 12-0, but the championship chase continues.
“It’s Massapequa football, and the standard is to compete for championships every single year,” coach Kevin Shippos said. “The kids understand that and they want that, and they’re ready to go.”
Massapequa did not allow more than 14 points in a game last year and surrendered just 8.9 points per game. It won its four playoff games by an average margin of 32.8 points.
All-Long Island first-teamer and two-way star Tyler Villalta is back after rushing for 1,300 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He will also direct the secondary as a free safety.
“I’ve been playing with Tyler since [I was] 8 years old,” senior quarterback Joey Diesso said. “He’s always been a quiet kid, but everyone sees how hard he works. It shows on the field. Great leader. Everything he does, everyone respects him.”
Diesso was an All-Long Island second-team selection last year. Unexpectedly thrust into the starting role after Paul Dulanto suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Diesso threw for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The offensive line has changed with Tristan Tarasi as the only returning starter, but Shippos is confident with players like AJ Molenko, Alex Van Schuyler, Tommy Biggin, Connor Pineda and Bobby Foran stepping into bigger roles.
The defense also has new faces, though Villalta, Tarasi (a defensive end) and cornerback Frank Romano headline a core group of returners.
“You got the right kids at the right time, the right culture,” Shippos said. “The kids buy in. Once you win one, kids kind of see what can happen.”
INSIDE NASSAU CONFERENCE I
COACHING SPOTLIGHT
Entering his 12th year leading Westbury, Savalis Charles has built positive momentum as the Green Dragons look to return to the postseason. The Green Dragons went 3-5 last year, an improvement from a 1-7 season in 2022 and a winless 2021 between both spring and fall. Westbury has never won a county or Long Island championship. It has reached the Nassau championship game just twice (1971 and 1991).
MUST-SEE GAMES
Farmingdale at Massapequa, Sept. 28, 3 p.m.: The epic rivalry between the schools separated by just five miles featured an all-time battle last year, a 15-14 Massapequa win sealed by Tyler Villalta’s overtime heroics to end Farmingdale’s 17-game winning streak. Farmingdale leads the all-time series, 37-22-2.
East Meadow at Oceanside, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.: Oceanside knocked off East Meadow in the first round of the 2023 playoffs with a 26-7 road win. This is Oceanside’s final home tilt and a chance for the new-look Jets to pull an upset of their own.
Oceanside at Farmingdale, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.: The top two teams in the preseason meet in the penultimate week of the regular season. If expectations hold true, the winner could secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Freeport at Port Washington, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.: This is the first meeting between the teams since the 2022 season-opener, a thrilling 40-36 Port Washington win. Playoff hopes and seeding should be on the line.
Syosset at Massapequa, Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m.: This is a rematch of last season’s Nassau Conference I championship, a 33-7 win for No. 1 Massapequa over fifth-seeded Syosset.
FIVE-YEAR TREND
2019: Freeport
Spring 2021: Massapequa
Fall 2021: Massapequa
2022: Farmingdale
2023: Massapequa
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Trevor Gayron was a tremendous linebacker for Farmingdale, claiming the inaugural Gregg Sarra Trophy as Long Island’s top defensive player and the Flatley Award as Nassau’s best defensive player after a dominant 2022 season. He is currently a sophomore flanker on Navy’s rugby team.