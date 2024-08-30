The expectation is excellence for the Massapequa football program.

Twenty-one seasons transpired between Nassau Conference I titles in 1998 and spring 2021. Since then? Titles galore.

Massapequa has claimed three county crowns over the past four years, including Long Island Class I championships in 2023 and fall 2021. It graduated 30 seniors from last year’s group that went 12-0, but the championship chase continues.

“It’s Massapequa football, and the standard is to compete for championships every single year,” coach Kevin Shippos said. “The kids understand that and they want that, and they’re ready to go.”

Massapequa did not allow more than 14 points in a game last year and surrendered just 8.9 points per game. It won its four playoff games by an average margin of 32.8 points.

All-Long Island first-teamer and two-way star Tyler Villalta is back after rushing for 1,300 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He will also direct the secondary as a free safety.

“I’ve been playing with Tyler since [I was] 8 years old,” senior quarterback Joey Diesso said. “He’s always been a quiet kid, but everyone sees how hard he works. It shows on the field. Great leader. Everything he does, everyone respects him.”

Diesso was an All-Long Island second-team selection last year. Unexpectedly thrust into the starting role after Paul Dulanto suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Diesso threw for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The offensive line has changed with Tristan Tarasi as the only returning starter, but Shippos is confident with players like AJ Molenko, Alex Van Schuyler, Tommy Biggin, Connor Pineda and Bobby Foran stepping into bigger roles.

The defense also has new faces, though Villalta, Tarasi (a defensive end) and cornerback Frank Romano headline a core group of returners.

“You got the right kids at the right time, the right culture,” Shippos said. “The kids buy in. Once you win one, kids kind of see what can happen.”