Matt Morretti fumble recovery secures victory for Babylon

Babylon pushed its winning streak to 10 with a 14-7 victory over visiting Glenn on Friday night in a Suffolk IV semifinal, and most of the credit goes to the Panthers’ defense, which came up with big stops and big turnovers.

Shawn Kaminsky had an interception in the second quarter to set up Babylon’s second touchdown and Matt Morretti recovered a fumble with four minutes left in the game.

“I saw [the ball] and I said to myself, that’s game right there. I looked at it and it was just a gift,” Morretti said. “I just had to jump on it right away and couldn’t let anyone get it.”

Babylon’s heads-up defense/special teams set up the first score of the game by not getting fooled by Glenn’s fake punt in the first quarter.

That set up a short drive by Babylon (10-0) that was capped by Charlie DiPalma’s 6-yard touchdown run.

On the next drive for the Knights (7-3), Kaminsky intercepted Kyle Tiernan’s throw with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

“I just jumped the route. No one saw me. I came under and took it,” Kaminsky said.

That led to an 11-yard touchdown run by Babylon’s Scott Sasso for a 14-0 lead.

Both defenses made big stops in the second quarter. Sasso was sacked twice by Glenn.

Early in the second half, Babylon turned the ball over on downs and Tiernan threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Damien Caffrey with five minutes left in the third quarter.

“In the second half, we struggled on offense,” Sasso said. “Glenn stepped up their intensity but our defense played well, stopping them in the fourth.”

Said Kaminsky, “[We] just bend and don’t break. Our defense has stepped up all year when our offense slows down.”

Babylon will play defending Suffolk IV champion Shoreham-Wading River on Nov. 19 at Stony Brook University.

“[Glenn] came out here pumped up. It gave us a sense of urgency. We can’t let them [beat us] on our field,” Morretti said. “We started a tradition to never lose on our field and we continued it.”