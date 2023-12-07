Thorp Award: Michael Berkery, Garden City's dynamic running back, named Nassau's most outstanding player

Michael Berkery arrived at LaValle Stadium on the Stony Brook campus for the Long Island championship clash between Garden City and North Babylon. But he wasn’t going to have the view he wanted, right there in the middle of it all.

The Garden City junior was stopped in more ways than one on fourth-and-goal from the 6 in the third quarter of the Trojans’ 35-7 win over Carey in the Nassau Conference II title round at Hofstra.

He laid on the turf, his right ankle broken from being tackled, his season over a week too soon. Berkery had 201 yards and two touchdowns on the ground behind him. He ultimately headed to an ambulance on crutches and underwent surgery three days later, on the Tuesday preceding the Island’s Class II championship game on a late-November Saturday.

“He was a huge part [of] this team,” teammate Aidan Considine said after that Carey game. “He meant a lot to everyone on the team. Meant a lot to me. He’s going to be missed.”

Berkery still enjoyed the view from the sideline of the 38-7 victory over North Babylon even though he did have to remain a bit farther back to protect the ankle. He needed a knee scooter to get around.

“It was the first time I got out of my house after surgery,” Berkery said. “It took a lot for me to get there, but I was happy once I got to see all my boys and got to see them [defeat] North Babylon. It was awesome.”

How awesome was Berkery before the injury? Awesome enough to be selected to take the handoff of a prestigious trophy during the county coaches’ banquet at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury Wednesday night. He was named the winner of Newsday’s Thorp Award as the most outstanding football player in Nassau.

The 6-foot, 172-pound halfback, slot receiver, strong safety and kick/punt returner had done everything he could for an undefeated Trojans team that claimed its eighth straight county crown and third straight Long Island championship.

But the individual honor was a team honor to him. He passed credit to his teammates who trained with him in the offseason to prepare for what became a 12-0 run that extended the program’s winning streak to a Long Island-record-tying 42 games. So he isn’t going to remember this season as the one in which he busted his ankle.

“I’m going to remember it as our championship because, although it was very devastating I broke my ankle, a lot of the guys pushed through for me and they tried to win this [North Babylon] game in order to get that last ring even though they didn’t have me,” Berkery said.

“So it’s really a team game and our team won the championship. When I look back at the 2023 season, I’m just going to remember having that ring on my finger at the end of the day and holding up that trophy.”

Berkery, who started at cornerback and didn’t play much offensively as a sophomore, finished with 79 carries for 945 yards — 12 yards per rush — and 19 touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 201 yards — 28.7 per catch — and two TDs, 320 return yards and two more return TDs, and 38 tackles, three interceptions and a sack.

“He’s just a dynamite athlete,” coach Dave Ettinger said. “He’s able to do things all over the field, offensively, defensively, special teams. . . . He’s a really competitive kid. I think that fuels him to have as much success as he can on the field.

“He’s one of our better tacklers. Physical, athletic, can cover. A really versatile defensive football player.

“I think he’s a total package as an offensive player.”

The halfback package contains outside speed and inside power.

“But if we were to go one or the other,” Berkery said, “I’d probably say I’m more of an elusive, toss, outside sweep type guy.”

Now this guy has to heal. Dr. Mark Drakos performed the ankle operation at Manhattan’s Hospital for Special Surgery — the same Mark Drakos who played football for Garden City and Harvard.

“He says he’ll be back to 100%,” Ettinger said.

Berkery plans to be back in the spring, playing as a midfielder in lacrosse.

Then it’s on to football again for one last high school run.

“I’m hoping I can gain some more mass and muscle in the offseason and hopefully become more of a power back than I was this year,” Berkery said. “That creates a lot more versatility.”