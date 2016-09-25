Nasau II football roundup

Proios helps lead Mepham past MacArthur

Michael Proios completed 5 of 10 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns and added 45 yards on nine carries to lead Mepham (2-1) to a 27-13 win over MacArthur in Nassau II on Friday night. Jeremy Lissade caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Michael Valentino carried 16 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Matt Conry had 99 yards receiving and a touchdown on two receptions. He also had two interceptions. Owen Haeseker had 10 tackles and Steven Liriano made seven tackles.

Garden City 28, Carey 12: Chris Mixon ran 14 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and Jamie Atkinson ran four times for 62 yards and two touchdowns to lead Garden City (3-0). After a scoreless first half, Carey’s Dan Conte connected with Tyler DeMeo for a 90-yard touchdown. But the Trojans answered with a four-play, 50-yard drive that ended with Mixon’s 39-yard touchdown run. Tyler Wuchte picked off a pass on Carey’s ensuing possession and returned it 25 yards to the Carey 21-yard line. That set up Atkinson’s 21-yard touchdown run that gave Garden City a 14-6 lead.

Herricks 40, Great Neck North 13: Mike Saleme caught a 54-yard touchdown pass and then returned an interception 100 yards for the next score to lead Herricks (1-2). He had 79 receiving yards and also kicked four extra points. Mike Chase had a touchdown and 21 yards on four carries. He also led the team with eight tackles. Anthony Esposito had 56 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Mike Scaldaferri had six tackles and a forced fumble. Mangia had two interceptions.

Elmont 38, Calhoun 21: Aaron Ruthman was 15 of 22 for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elmont (3-0). Sevin Malcolm had three receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. Lucas Mathieu had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Mathieu also intercepted a pass. Elmont led 22-21 after three quarters but scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth.

Manhasset 28, Jericho 0: Grant Petracca had 85 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Manhasset (1-2). Lineman Christian Andriotis returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 midway through the third. William Theodoropoulos scored from 8 yards out in the fourth quarter, and added six tackles, including two sacks and a fumble recovery.