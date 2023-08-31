Nassau Conference IV team-by-team football preview 2023

1. NORTH SHORE (11-1)

Coach: Daniel Agovino, 22nd year

Five key players: Athanasios Alafogiannis, RB/DE/LB, Sr.; Isaac Bratter, OL/DL, Sr.; Garret Gates, QB/OLB, Sr.; Justin Rosen, OL/DL, Sr.; James Toner, WR/CB, Sr.

The Vikings: After winning their first county championship since 1975 in 2021, the Vikings won 11 straight games en route to securing back-to-back county titles last season. They suffered their only loss to Bayport-Blue Point in the Long Island Championship. The Vikings now eye their third county title in a row and fourth overall behind dual-threat quarterback Gates, who also had 54 tackles and three sacks on defense last season.

2. MALVERNE (6-4)

Coach: Kito Lockwood, 14th year

Five key players: Josiah Brown, WR/DB, Sr.; Tristian Brunson, OL/DL, Sr.; Kevin Estime, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael McDougal, WR/LB, Sr.; Branden “BJ” McLaughlin, RB/DB, Sr.

The Mules: The addition of Brown, a Holy Trinity transfer, will only increase the speed and depth of this powerful offense, led by McDougal and McLaughlin. Brunson also returns after helping anchor an offensive line that rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season. Malverne was just shy of a county finals appearance, losing to North Shore by a field goal as time expired in the semifinals. The offensive and defensive lines are stacked this season.

3. SEAFORD (7-3)

Coach: Michael Corcoran, third year

Five key players: Kyle Britton, R/DB, Jr.; Aiden Calvacca, RB/LB, Sr.; Anthony Janes, OT/DE, Sr.; Devin O’Donnell, TE/LB, Sr.; Jake Quinn, TE/DE, Sr.

The Vikings: Seaford went on a six-game winning streak before falling to West Hempstead in the county semifinals last season. O’Donnell, who had 65 tackles and three sacks last season, along with five touchdowns as a wide receiver, will help orchestrate the defensive unit.

4. LOCUST VALLEY (4-4)

Coach: Michael Gilbert, second year

Five key players: Mike DiLorenzo, RB/LB, Sr.; Mike Hancock, WR/DB, Sr.; Owen Hickey, WR/DB, SR.; CJ Kelly, OL/DL, Sr.; Charlie Pisciotta, RB/LB, Sr.

The Falcons: Locust Valley will rely on the experience of its senior class, including the backfield duo of DiLorenzo and Pisciotta. Gilbert improved the team’s record in his first season as head coach and has his sights on being a playoff contender this season.

5. EAST ROCKAWAY (3-5)

Coach: Russell Pajer, 29th year

Five key players: Lucas Cortazar, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Buzzetta, RB/CB, Jr.; Anthony Grimaldi, RB/MLB, Jr.; Frank Passanisi, QB/LB, Sr.; Nick Ventura, OG/DE, Sr.

The Rocks: East Rockaway returns two of its top three running backs and welcomes a handful of former junior varsity players such as Buzzetta. Grimaldi returns to head the defense. Pajer says he’s “excited for an athletic junior class” and that the Rocks “should be very competitive on both sides of the ball.”

6. COLD SPRING HARBOR (2-7)

Coach: Jon Mendreski, eighth year

Five key players: Alex Bauer, RB/LB, Jr.; Sam Bruno, QB/DB, Jr.; James Howell, TE/DE, Sr.; Ryan McGloin, WR/DB, Sr.; Reagan Reilly, OL/LB, Sr.

The Seahawks: Despite being a young team, Cold Spring Harbor will look to improve its record from last season after key injuries hampered the team’s capabilities. Reilly, who had 43 tackles and three sacks last season, returns as the defensive leader.

7. ISLAND TREES (5-4)

Co-coaches: Richard Carroll Sr. and Ryan Vinberg, second year

Five key players: John Echezuria, QB/DB, Sr.; Joseph Filocamo, RB/LB, Sr.; Nicolas Filocamo, RB/LB, Sr.; Kian McCoy, RB/DB, Sr.; Matthew Norberg, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs: The strength of team team lies in the offensive line. With McCoy leading the way, he will be complemented on the outside by the Filocamo twins. The Bulldogs got a taste of the playoffs last season and are ready to go on a deeper run this year.

8. WEST HEMPSTEAD (9-2)

Coach: Dom Carre, 14th year

Five key players: Niko Adikimenakis, RB/SS, Sr.; Jayden Bonilla, OL/DL, Jr.; Declan Cole, QB/LB, Sr.; Gavin Lee, RB/LB, Sr.; Joseph Suarez, OL/LB, Soph.

The Rams: West Hempstead reached the county final for the first time since 1986 last season . The linebacking corps is led by a physical threat in Bonilla and Cole’s versatility with his arm and feet bode well for a seamless infusion into the Double Wing offense. The Rams will use last season's playoff experience to prepare for this year’s postseason.

9. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH (3-5)

Coach: Joe Guastafeste, ninth year

Five key players: Aiden Chance, RB/DB, Sr.; Michael Hernandez, QB/DB, Sr.; Brandon Ocasio, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Sukhu, WR/DB, Sr.; Jayshaun Woodard, WR/DB, Sr.

The Falcons: After improving every offensive and defensive statistic last season, Valley Stream South aims to capitalize on that growth with a handful of athletic returners. Hernandez, who completed 61 of 83 passes for 804 yards and nine touchdowns last season, will look to lead the team into the playoffs.

10. LAWRENCE (1-7)

Coach: Melik Mavruk, first year

Five key players: Jamar Fuller, QB/LB, Sr.; Nick Gause, OL/DL, Sr.; Bryan Guevar, RB/LB, Sr.; Bobby Hicks, OL/DL, Sr.; Josh Shivers, OT/DT, Sr.

The Golden Tornadoes: Mavruk is looking to “reinstall old Lawrence football traditions” with the physicality and experience of this senior heavy team. While Fuller stepped in as wide receiver last year due to team injuries, he will return as the dual-threat quarterback. Guevar, who had 78 tackles last season, the 6-3, 310-pound Hicks will make this defense a serious threat.

11. OYSTER BAY (1-7)

Coach: Andrew Caramico, second year

Five key players: Austin Auschentino, WB/DB, Jr.; John Barbara, QG/DE, Sr.; Joseph Gotti, FB/DE, Sr.; Joseph Henry, QB, So.; Tucker Johnson, OL/DL, Sr.

The Baymen: Oyster Bay brings back nine starters on offense, including its entire offensive line. Caramico implemented “new philosophies” on both sides of the ball in his first season last year and will look to establish a “more balanced approach on offense.” The physicality and experience of the 6-3, 260-pound Gotti, who led the team in rushing yards (585), touchdowns (nine), and tackles (43, 14 for loss) last season, will be a key component in the quest for the playoffs.

12. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY (1-7)

Coach: Joseph Migliano, first year

Five key players: Colin Driscoll, QB/S, Jr.; Nicholas Moretta, RB/LB, Jr.; Thomas Schoch, QB/S, So.; Daniel Webber, OL/DL, Sr.

The Frogs: The team will rely on the backfield duo of Driscoll and Moretta, with an offensive line anchored by veteran leader Webber. Migliano says the team was “extremely young last year and gained some much-needed experience” in order to “re-establish themselves as a program not to be taken lightly in Conference IV.”