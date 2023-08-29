Newsday's top 100 high school football players for 2023

Danny Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point, RB/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

He rushed for 1,184 yards and 13 touchdowns on 115 carries to lead Bayport-Blue Point to an undefeated record and the Long Island Class IV title last season.

Dominick Albertelli, Islip, OL/DL, 5-10, 235, Sr.

The Buccaneers have strong offensive and defensive lines led by Albertelli. He totaled 54 tackles and added 12 tackles for a loss as a junior.

Xavier Ali, Whitman, OL/DL, 6-2, 235, Jr.

He is a three-year starter and a returning All-Suffolk player.

Newsday's top 100 football players for 2023 appeared at our Melville headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a photo shoot in advance of the upcoming season. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Jake Anglim, Plainedge, RB/LB, 5-7, 180, Sr.

He rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns, and made 68 tackles last season.

Ethan Appolon, Harborfields, OL/DL, 6-4, 240, Sr.

He had four sacks and 28 tackles, including eight for a loss, as a junior.

Joseph Arbitello, East Meadow, OG/DE, 5-10, 255, Sr.

The four-year starter had 32 tackles, including eight for a loss, last season. The two-way lineman is an imposing force on both sides of the ball.

Chris Ayala, Brentwood, RB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.

He had 49 solo tackles and 17 tackles for loss as a junior. He was an All-Suffolk County pick.

T.J. Bacon, Long Island Lutheran, TE/S, 6-4, 210, Sr.

He had 40 receptions for 607 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also had 36 tackles and three interceptions.

AJ Bardi, Wantagh, WR/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

He made 75 tackles and helped Wantagh to the Nassau III championship game last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Joseph Arbitello of East Meadow, Jake Anglim of Plainedge, Chris Ayala of Brentwood, AJ Bardi of Wantagh and Shakie Bethea of Half Hollow HIlls East.

Shakie Bethea, Half Hollow Hills East, LB/RB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

He is a versatile athlete who had 75 tackles and three forced fumbles last season. He plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Anthony Borawski, West Babylon, OL/DL, 6-3, 250, Sr.

He is a four-year starter on the offensive line. He had 38 tackles and deflected four passes as a junior.

Jesse Brooks, Half Hollow Hills West, WR/DB, 6-2, 160, Jr.

He had 45 receptions for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Josiah Brown, Malverne, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Malverne's Josiah Brown. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

He had 21 receptions for 425 yards and five touchdowns in seven games last season. He also made 19 tackles and had two interceptions. He is committed to play at Penn State.

Aiden Calvacca, Seaford, RB/DB, 5-7, 160, Sr.

He rushed for 1,275 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season. He also had 71 tackles.

Daniel Canales, Farmingdale, OL/DL, 6-3, 215, Sr.

The two-way lineman dominates the line of scrimmage and will set the pace for the Dalers. He had 63 tackles, including four sacks, for the Long Island Class I champions last season.

Preston Carey, St. Anthony’s, DT, 6-5, 280, So.

He had 65 tackles, including seven for a loss, and four sacks as a freshman starter.

Tatum Cipp, Bellport, C/DL, 6-1, 285, Sr.

He anchors the offensive line, which led the way for 233 yards rushing per game last season.

Ryan Connolly, Floral Park, QB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

He threw for 1,294 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Aidan Considine, Garden City, RB/DB, 6-2, 200, Sr.

He will be a key contributor to Garden City on both sides of the ball. He made 10 tackles, two for a loss, and had 1.5 sacks in the Long Island Class II championship.

Anthony Contaldi, Sayville, WR/FR, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He totaled 36 tackles and four interceptions as a junior.

(Clockwise from top left) Preston Carey of St. Anthony's, Calieb Corbett of Longwood, Aidan Considine of Garden City and Javon Delaney of Floyd.

Calieb Corbett, Longwood, QB/OLB, 5-11, Sr.

He had 900 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns last season. He added 21 tackles and three interceptions.

Wally Crane, Floyd, LB/TE, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He is a three-year starter who had 53 tackles, two sacks and an interception as a junior for a Floyd defense that allowed 75 points last season, the fewest in Suffolk.

Anthony DeCristofaro, West Islip, OG/DT, 6-3, 270, Sr.

He is a rare four-year starter for the Lions. His size and speed make him an outstanding run blocker and pass protector.

Javon Delaney, Floyd, TE/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He had 41 tackles, one sack and an interception as a junior. The Floyd defense allowed a county-low 75 points last season.

Anthony DiMenna, Sachem North, OT/DT, 6-6, 285, Sr.

He is considered one of Long Island’s best offensive tackles. He has multiple FCS offers.

Bill Dowling, St. Anthony’s, C, 6-2, 275, Jr.

He was a consistent run and pass blocker for one of New York’s top offenses and helped the Friars claim the CHSFL Class AAA championship and the program’s first Catholic Class AAA state title.

Korey Duff Jr., St. Anthony’s, WR, 6-5, 215, Sr.

He had 42 receptions for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns for the state champions last season. Duff is committed to play at Rutgers.

Paul Dulanto, Massapequa, QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.

He was one of the most accurate passers on Long Island. Dulanto, entering his second year as the starter, threw for 1,432 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 432 yards and three scores last season.

(Clockwise from top left) John Flynn of Kings Park, Korey Duff Jr. of St. Anthony's, Kevin Estime of Malverne, Joseph Filardi of Half Hollow Hills West and Paul Dulanto of Massapequa.

Kevin Estime, Malverne, OL/DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.

He had 58 tackles with four tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

Jake Fields, Smithtown East, QB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

He has a big arm and takes over the offense at East. He was one of the top finishers in the National Football Foundation Quarterback Challenge.

Luke Fifield, Kellenberg, G, 6-2, 275, Jr.

The captain has outstanding footwork as well as versatility, playing both guard and tackle as a sophomore.

Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, QB/DB, 6-1, 170, Jr.

He threw for 2,028 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 642 yards and three scores as a sophomore. He had 57 tackles and two interceptions

John Flynn, Kings Park, RB/WR/CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

He is the big playmaker for Kings Park this season on offense and special teams. He will play lacrosse at Fairfield.

Bobby Galindo, South Side, OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.

He powered the Cyclones to the Nassau II semifinals last season He is committed to Colgate.

Will Gambino, Westhampton, QB, 6-0, 150, Sr.

The four-year starter threw for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

Aidan Garvey, New Hyde Park, RB/QB/S, 5-9, 180, Sr.

He rushed for 950 yards and scored nine touchdowns for the Gladiators last season.

Garret Gates, North Shore, LB/QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

He had 54 tackles, three sacks and five fumble recoveries last season.

Michael Giuliano, Miller Place, RB/DB, 5-7, 160, Sr.

He did it all for the Panthers as a junior. He rushed for 739 yards, threw for 442 yards and made 45 tackles.

D’Angelo Gordon, Freeport, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

The dual-threat quarterback is entering his third season as Freeport’s starting quarterback. He threw for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 910 yards and 12 scores as a junior. He led the team with 70 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss, and added four sacks.

(From left) Vaughdrea Johnson of Baldwin, Garret Gates of North Shore, Will Gambino of Westhampton and D'Angelo Gordon of Freeport.

Joseph Gotti, Oyster Bay, FB/DE, 6-3, 260, Sr.

He rushed for 585 yards and scored six touchdowns last season. He had 43 tackles with 14 tackles for loss.

Luke Hartman, Long Beach, RB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

He made 38 catches for 470 yards and five touchdowns last season. Hartman made 41 tackles and had seven interceptions.

Jordan Heyman, Half Hollow Hills East, QB/DB, 5-11, 160, Sr.

He passed for 1,131 passing yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Owen Holtzman, Garden City, OL/DL, 6-1, 255, Sr.

He will anchor the line on both sides of the ball as Garden City looks for a third consecutive undefeated season.

Vaughdrea Johnson, Baldwin, QB, 6-3, 190, Jr.

He showcased his legs often in his first season as the Bruins' starter last season. He rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown in 21 attempts against Syosset and had 107 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a victory over Freeport in the Nassau I playoffs.

KaRahn King, Glenn, RB/DB, 5-7, 155, Jr.

He is primed to take over the majority of carries with the graduation of star Chris Franzese. King rushed for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 carries as a sophomore.

Jason Kovaluskie, Massapequa, OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.

The four-year starter is one of the most dominant two-way linemen on Long Island. His size and force make him nearly impossible to contain.

Max Kullberg, Half Hollow Hills East, TE/LB, 6-2, 245, Sr.

As a junior, he had 98 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Caden Lesiewicz, Floyd, S/RB/K/P, 6-0, 190, Sr.

He is a returning All-Long Island player. He was the recipient of the Tom Cassese Award, given to the most outstanding defensive back, and Paul Longo Award, given to the most outstanding kicker. He had nine interceptions as a defensive back and 52 kicking points last season.

Matt Liberopoulos, Garden City, QB/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

He will be a key factor for a potent Garden City offense, looking for its eighth straight county title.

Joel Lomax, North Babylon, RB/LB, 5-11,190, Sr.

As a junior, he rushed for 756 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He made 56 solo tackles as a linebacker and earned All-Suffolk honors.

Hayden Lovinsky, Deer Park, WR/RB/DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

He had seven touchdown receptions, six rushing scores and returned two punts for touchdowns last season. He made 38 tackles and had three interceptions as a cornerback.

(Clockwise from top left) Hayden Lovinsky of Deer Park, Jack Lozito of South Side, Joel Lomax of North Babylon, Jake Martini of Wantagh and KaRahn King of Glenn.

Jack Lozito, South Side, RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.

He rushed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns in six games as a junior.

Jake Martini, Wantagh, RB/DB, 6-2, 215, Sr.

He scored 15 touchdowns last season, and has seven career interceptions.

Matt McIntee, East Islip, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

He is one of the top athletes on the East Islip roster and is expected to be a top playmaker. He will play lacrosse at Syracuse.

Chase McLoughlin, Floral Park, RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

He rushed for 376 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns as a junior. He also made 65 tackles and grabbed two interceptions.

Dwayne Meadors, Hempstead, RB/LB, 6-3, 215, Sr.

He rushed for 945 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He had 176 yards against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK last season.

Michael Melkonian, South Side, WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

He caught 30 passes for 696 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also collected nine turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns.

Jack Melore, Smithtown West, WR/S, 6-1, 189, Sr.

He caught 69 passes for 1,230 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team last season. He also had 23 tackles and three interceptions.

Alex Menghi, St. Anthony’s, TE, 6-4, 220, Sr.

He had 22 receptions, 290 yards receiving and one touchdown for the state champions last season. He is committed to play football at Stony Brook.

Andrew Mensch, Westhampton, OG/DT, 6-2, 250, Sr.

The three-year, two-way starter uses his size and strength to ignite the running game.

CJ Merchant, Long Beach, RB/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

He rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries as a junior. He also made 10 tackles for a loss, had three sacks and forced two fumbles.

Kyle Messina, Sayville, RB/S, 6-0, 185, Jr.

The first-team Newsday All-Long Island selection rushed for 2,003 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Long Island Class III champions last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Jack Melore of Smithtown West, Kyle Messina of Sayville, Dwayne Meadors of Hempstead, Rodney Mills of Long Island Lutheran and Brody Morgan of Ward Melville.

Jonathan Meza, Freeport, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Sr.

The three-year starter is the anchor of a senior-laden offensive line. His size and experience will lead the way and control both sides of the line for the Red Devils.

Jake Miele, North Babylon, OL/DL, 6-5, 240, Sr.

He is an outstanding run blocker, a key to the Bulldogs' predictable run offense.

Dennis Milano, Connetquot, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

He had 31 receptions for 604 yards and two scores last season. Milano gained 19.5 yards per catch as a junior.

Seamus Miller, Chaminade, LB, 6-1, 225, Sr.

He had 70 tackles, including seven for loss, and two interceptions as a junior.

Rodney Mills, Long Island Lutheran, OT/DE, 6-2, 217, Sr.

He proved himself as a standout defensive player at Baldwin last season, and was a finalist for the Martone Award, given to Nassau’s top lineman.

Brody Morgan, Ward Melville, WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

He had 21 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. He also had six touchdown receptions.

Mustafa Mozawalla, Syosset, QB, 6-0, 160, Sr.

He has one of the strongest arms on Long Island, as he showcased in winning the second annual National Football Foundation Quarterback Challenge. Mozawalla completed 113 of 145 passes for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

Jack Mulholland, Manhasset, FB/LB, 6-3, 225, Sr.

He rushed for five touchdowns as a junior. He’s been Manhasset’s leading tackler the past two seasons.

Matt Nowlan, Comsewogue, OT/DT, 6-1, 230, Sr.

He has outstanding strength and quickness, making him one of the top linemen in Suffolk. He is committed to play baseball at Molloy.

Devin O’Donnell, Seaford, TE/DE, 6-3, 210, Sr.

He had 65 tackles and three sacks as a junior.

Nick Paris, Oceanside, RB/DB, 6-1, 165, Sr.

The wide receiver will make an immediate impact on offense at Oceanside after transferring from Hewlett. He was an All-Nassau pick last season.

John Pelcher, Bethpage, RB/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

He is a two-year starter and captain who led the Golden Eagles to seven wins and a spot in the Nassau III semifinals last season.

Nick Pepitone, Connetquot, QB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He passed for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight scores.

Kenny Petit-Frere, Newfield, WR/RB/FS, 5-11, 185, Sr.

As a junior, Petit-Frere had 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns. He was an All-Suffolk pick last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Nick Paris of Oceanside, Chris Piropato of West Islip, Kenny Petit-Frere of Newfield, Sal Posillico of Farmingdale and Mustafa Mozawalla of Syosset.

Vinny Petzold, Plainedge, OL/DL, 6-1, 315, Sr.

He is a returning Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection and a three-year varsity starter at center. The Red Devils have gone 23-1, won two Nassau titles and a Long Island Class III title during that span.

Chris Piropato, West Islip, RB/LB/KR, 5-10, 205, Sr.

The three-year starter makes his presence felt on offense, defense, and special teams. He was All-Suffolk as a junior.

Sal Posillico, Farmingdale, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.

He averaged 9.9 yards and totaled 735 yards on 77 rushes with six touchdowns last season. He added 52 tackles and two interceptions. He rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Freeport last season.

Rocco Rainone, Holy Trinity, QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

He completed 71 of 130 passes for 1,224 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also ran for four scores in the Titans’ run to the CHSFL AA-I championship.

Jameer Reeder, Holy Trinity, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He ran 122 times for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns with no fumbles for the 9-1 Titans as a junior.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip, OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.

He was a finalist for the Zellner Award, presented to Suffolk’s top lineman, last season. He won the state wrestling championship at 285 pounds as a junior.

Shane Reilly, Sachem North, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

He had 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns last season. He is a returning All-Suffolk selection.

Giancarlo Rengifo, Clarke, QB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

He threw for 602 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.

Christian Reyes-Vallecillo, Glen Cove, OT, 6-4, 288, Sr.

He is a road-grading lineman who will power the Big Red's offense this year.

Nick Rinaldi, Chaminade, C, 6-2, 285, Sr.

The captain will move to center after starting at right guard and playing every down last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Jameer Reeder of Holy Trinity, Nicholas Rinaldi of Chaminade, LaRawn Robinson of Centereach, Sebastian Regis of East Islip and Christian Reyes-Vallecillo of Glen Cove.

LaRawn Robinson, Centereach, MLB/FB, 6-0, 220, Sr.

His size and quickness make him difficult to block. Robinson had 46 tackles as a junior. He was an All-Suffolk pick.

Brody Schaffer, Westhampton, RB/LB/K, 6-1, 185, Jr.

He rushed for 538 yards and eight touchdowns, and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team as a kicker last season.

Martin Schook, Smithtown West, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.

He allowed zero sacks on the offensive line last season. He also recorded 34 tackles, five sacks and one interception as a junior.

Luka Skoda, St. John the Baptist, LB, 6-0, 200, Jr.

He had 84 tackles, including six for loss, three sacks and two interceptions last season.

Dylan Spano, Bayport-Blue Point, OL/DL, 6-2, 210, Jr.

He helped the Phantoms win the Class IV Long Island championship last season, the first in program history.

Brayden Stahl, Smithtown West, QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

The second-team Newsday All-Long Island selection threw for a school-record 2,662 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.

Will Tolliver, Carey, RB/FS, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Tolliver scored 13 touchdowns as a junior and will look to once again be a focal point of the offense as Carey moves up to Nassau Conference II.

Jake Tripptree, Sayville, QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.

He threw for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team a season ago, leading the Golden Flashes to the Class III title.

(Clockwise from top left) Jake Tripptree of Sayville, Luka Skoda of St. John the Baptist, Tyler Villalta of Massapequa, Martin Schook of Smithtown West and Will Tolliver of Carey.

Tyler Villalta, Massapequa, DB, 5-11, 170, Jr.

He will be utilized in a variety of ways in the Massapequa offense. He had 16 total touchdowns, including 734 rushing yards and nine scores last season. He added 21 receptions for 332 yards.

Anthony Vino, Sachem North, QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

As a junior, he had 101 completions for 1,247 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an All-Suffolk selection.

Kyle Weeks, Kings Park, QB/S/KR, 5-10, 175, Sr.

A finalist for the Tom Cassese Award, Weeks had three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns as a junior. He likes to run as a quarterback.

Jeremy Weiss, Commack, QB, 6-3,195, Sr.

He passed for moe than 900 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. He was the winner of the inaugural National Football Foundation Quarterback Challenge in 2022.

Caleb White, Bellport, LB/QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.

He had 76 tackles as a junior. He will move to quarterback and coach Jamie Fabian likes his size and speed for the position.

Aidan Winter, Babylon, QB/DB, 6-0, 180, So.

He is expected to lead Babylon on both sides of the field. He started as a freshman, totaling 823 rushing yards, 425 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 83 tackles.