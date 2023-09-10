Nassau Conference IV football roundup

Joe Henry rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Luke Birong as Oyster Bay defeated Carle Place/Wheatley, 45-27, in Nassau Conference IV football. Joe Gotti added 68 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and made seven tackles, including three for a loss for Oyster Bay (1-0).

Jagger Romano had an interception and John Barbara added three tackles for loss. Colin Driscoll rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nick Monteforte for Carle Place/Wheatley (0-1).

Seaford 28, Island Trees 0: Brian Falk rushed for two touchdowns and Aidan Calvacca scored on a 40-yard run to lead Seaford (1-0). Tim Navin connected with Kyle Britton for a 35-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter. Anthony Janes made 11 tackles, Falk, Calvacca and Devon O’Donnell each made nine tackles, and Louis Cannata had five tackles and an interception. Island Tress is 0-1.

Locust Valley 26, West Hempstead 8: Michael DiLorenzo rushed 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown to lead Locust Valley (1-0). Connor Geertgens was 4-of-8 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jesse Firestone rushed for 19 yards on four carries and scored two second-half touchdowns and Mike Hancock caught a 54-yard touchdown pass. Gavin Lee had a 1-yard touchdown and Bryan Tator had a successful two-point conversion rush for West Hempstead (0-1).