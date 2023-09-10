Nassau Conference I football roundup

Apollo Simmons scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of overtime as Westbury defeated Valley Stream Central, 28-21, in Nassau Conference I football. Westbury stopped Valley Stream Central on the ensuing possession to secure the victory.

Simmons finished with 220 all-purpose yards as a running back, wide receiver and kick returner. Brian Destrat completed 13 passes for 153 yards and rushed for two touchdowns and David Monfort rushed for 133 yards and a TD on 22 carries.

Emmanuel Exantus Jr. finished with 16 tackles and three forced fumbles and Robert Wilson recorded 10 tackles and an interception for Westbury (1-0). Jayden Fox scored two touchdowns for VSC l (0-1).

Farmingdale 48, Uniondale 7: Dennis Finkel completed 7 of 7 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Farmingdale (1-0). Sal Posillico rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown. J.J. Collins had 144 all-purpose yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown reception. Danny Canales and Matt Ippoliti each had six tackles. Luca Cotto had two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown and made 6 of 7 extra points. Uniondale is 0-1.

Massapequa 48, Port Washington 14: Tyler Villalta rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Massapequa (1-0). Mike DeLuca rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Paul Dulanto ran for 52 yards on seven carries. Harrison Behan recorded a rushing and passing touchdown for Port Washington (0-1).

East Meadow 41, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 0: Matt Rodriguez rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead East Meadow (1-0). Tyreke Cornett ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Anthony Montealegre ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. Dan Minerso made five tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack to lead the defense. Joseph Arbitello also made five tackles, including three for a loss. Nick Longardino made six tackles and Isaiah Perkins had an interception. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 0-1.

Syosset 42, Hicksville 6: William Cawley rushed for two touchdowns and Isaac Braverman had a 75-yard touchdown reception and 13-yard touchdown reception for Syosset (1-0). Hicksville is 0-1.