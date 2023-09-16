SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Nassau Conference II football roundup

New Hyde Park quarterback Aiden Garvey is swallowed up by...

New Hyde Park quarterback Aiden Garvey is swallowed up by the Carey defense during a Nassau Conference II football game in New Hyde Park on Thursday. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Newsday Staff

Steven Mulqueen scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run in overtime as Mepham defeated Calhoun, 27-21, in Nassau II on Thursday. On Calhoun’s next possession in overtime, Mepham’s Matthew Biscardi and Jake Lechleitner combined to make a tackle at the 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 8 to secure the win.

Quarterback Kevin White found Nicholas Gampero for a 21-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10 with 25.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Mepham (2-1).

Ryan Bayer followed with his third PAT to force overtime. White and Gampero also connected on a 40-yard pass on the same drive on a third down as part of an 88-yard drive for the tying score.

Mulqueen rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, which trailed 14-0 at halftime. White completed 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards.

Joey Goodman rushed for two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score to give Calhoun (1-2) a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Goodman also scored on a 70-yard run.

Elmont 35, Sewanhaka 13: Isaiah Davis had 12 carries for 138 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns to lead Elmont (2-1) on Thursday. Davis scored from 2, 12 and 16 yards. Nassir Edwards had three catches for 72 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. Vincent Laffey ran 16 yards for a score as Elmont built a 35-6 halftime lead. Amira Elrington-Edwards finished 5-for-5 on her PATs. Ebu Nwabudu and Osagie Ekhator combined for six sacks, and Laffey made 11 tackles in the win. Julius Sylvain-Jenkins also had a sack. Braylon Metellus had a 46-yard TD reception and an 11-yard scoring run for Sewanhaka (0-2).

Garden City 36, Long Beach 7: Michael Berkery had a 66-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added a 12-yard TD run for Garden City (3-0) on Thursday. Aidan Consadine had touchdown runs of 3 and 10 yards. Long Beach is 1-1.

Manhasset 41, Jericho 0: Eddie Sarkouh returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Atif Heathington returned one 56 yards for a score in the second quarter to lead Manhasset (3-0) on Thursday. Heathington also scored on a 44-yard run in the first quarter. Sarkouh also scored on a 22-yard pass from Drew Schwartz in the second quarter. Jack Mulholland made 10 tackles and Cole Purcell made nine tackles, three for a loss, and had a sack in the win. Jericho is 0-2.

MacArthur 27, Roslyn/Friends Academy 0: Jesse Seder had 14 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles to lead MacArthur (1-2) on Thursday. Frank Hespe caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and had two interceptions. Roslyn/Friends is 0-2.

