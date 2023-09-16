Nassau Conference II football roundup

Steven Mulqueen scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run in overtime as Mepham defeated Calhoun, 27-21, in Nassau II on Thursday. On Calhoun’s next possession in overtime, Mepham’s Matthew Biscardi and Jake Lechleitner combined to make a tackle at the 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 8 to secure the win.

Quarterback Kevin White found Nicholas Gampero for a 21-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10 with 25.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Mepham (2-1).

Ryan Bayer followed with his third PAT to force overtime. White and Gampero also connected on a 40-yard pass on the same drive on a third down as part of an 88-yard drive for the tying score.

Mulqueen rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, which trailed 14-0 at halftime. White completed 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards.

Joey Goodman rushed for two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score to give Calhoun (1-2) a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Goodman also scored on a 70-yard run.

Elmont 35, Sewanhaka 13: Isaiah Davis had 12 carries for 138 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns to lead Elmont (2-1) on Thursday. Davis scored from 2, 12 and 16 yards. Nassir Edwards had three catches for 72 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. Vincent Laffey ran 16 yards for a score as Elmont built a 35-6 halftime lead. Amira Elrington-Edwards finished 5-for-5 on her PATs. Ebu Nwabudu and Osagie Ekhator combined for six sacks, and Laffey made 11 tackles in the win. Julius Sylvain-Jenkins also had a sack. Braylon Metellus had a 46-yard TD reception and an 11-yard scoring run for Sewanhaka (0-2).

Garden City 36, Long Beach 7: Michael Berkery had a 66-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added a 12-yard TD run for Garden City (3-0) on Thursday. Aidan Consadine had touchdown runs of 3 and 10 yards. Long Beach is 1-1.

Manhasset 41, Jericho 0: Eddie Sarkouh returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Atif Heathington returned one 56 yards for a score in the second quarter to lead Manhasset (3-0) on Thursday. Heathington also scored on a 44-yard run in the first quarter. Sarkouh also scored on a 22-yard pass from Drew Schwartz in the second quarter. Jack Mulholland made 10 tackles and Cole Purcell made nine tackles, three for a loss, and had a sack in the win. Jericho is 0-2.

MacArthur 27, Roslyn/Friends Academy 0: Jesse Seder had 14 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles to lead MacArthur (1-2) on Thursday. Frank Hespe caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and had two interceptions. Roslyn/Friends is 0-2.