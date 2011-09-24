Nassau Conference III roundup
Bobby MacDonald scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Will Kassar with 3:52 left to give Glen Cove a 35-28 victory over Sewanhaka in Conference III football Saturday. MacDonald started it by intercepting a pass with 4:44 left. Kassar was 11-for-19 passing for 206 yards and four TDs. John Fiorino had five catches for 117 yards and two TDs. Glen Cove (1-2) converted two fourth-quarter turnovers by Sewanhaka (1-2) for TDs.
Lawrence 54, Hewlett 35:The three Fredericks brothers, Tyler, Ryan and Jordan, combined for 692 total yards and seven TDs for Lawrence (2-1). Tyler Fredericks had 211 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and 52 return yards while scoring four times. Joe Capobianco was 14-for-17 passing for 346 yards and three TDs. Lawrence trailed Hewlett (2-1) 35-34 at halftime.
Lynbrook 42, Division 21: Luke Spitzer rushed for 288 yards on nine carries, including TD runs of 75, 71 and 95 yards, to lead Lynbrook (3-0) over Division (2-1). Spitzer connected with Nick LoCicero for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-8 late in the second quarter to extend Lynbrook's drive and set up a fourth Spitzer TD to give Lynbrook a 21-7 lead.
Plainedge 42, VSS 7:Andrew Jones ran for 80 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 70 yards and another TD to lead Plainedge (2-1) over Valley Stream South (1-2). Ralph Caccavale ran for 148 yards and a TD and Gianfranco Soriente ran for 102 yards and two scores.
Floral Park 34, Roslyn 0: Ronnell Jones had 21 carries for 306 yards and three TDs to lead Floral Park (2-1) over Roslyn (0-3). Matt O'Brien had 13 tackles, including three for losses.South Side 27, GNN 20: Zach Scaduto (six catches, 107 yards) caught his second TD pass from Cole Considine (7-for-10 passing for 112 yards) in the third quarter to give South Side (1-2) a 27-14 lead over Great Neck North (0-3). GNN's Eric Willie ran for 244 yards and two TDs.
Bethpage 29, Manhasset 7: Danny Chillianis had two TD runs and ran back an interception 61 yards to lift Bethpage (3-0) Friday night. Chillianis' first score and interception return gave Bethpage a 15-0 first-quarter lead. Manhasset (1-2) cut the lead to 15-7, but the Golden Eagles answered as Chillianis scored from 1 yard and Chris Ferruzza recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.