Nassau Conference IV football roundup

Aiden Chance rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as Valley Stream South defeated host West Hempstead, 21-14 in Nassau IV on Thursday. Michael Hernandez rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and completed eight passes for 82 yards for Valley Stream South (2-0).

Jayshaun Woodard had five catches for 57 yards and had an interception. David Brooks made nine tackles and a sack, and Elijah Jack had two tackles, a sack and blocked a punt. Daniel Guillen and Riley Leddick scored for West Hempstead (0-2).

Seaford 21, North Shore 0: Brian Falk rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown and Aidan Calvacca rushed for 104 yards to lead Seaford (2-0) on Thursday. Tim Navin rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown to Kyle Britton. Anthony Janes and Devon O’Donnell each made 12 tackles. Calvacca made an interception and Brendan Murphy and Lucas Kanellopoulos each recovered a fumble. North Shore is 0-2.

Malverne 8, Locust Valley 0: Josiah Brown rushed 82 yards on seven carries and Branden McLaughlin rushed 58 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown to lead Malverne (2-0) on Thursday. Tristian Brunson and Hugh Wilkinson each had seven tackles and Jedidiah Aidelogie had a sack for a safety late in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points. Locust Valley is 1-1.

East Rockaway 52, Carle Place/Wheatley 8: Anthony Grimaldi rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to lead East Rockaway (1-1) on Thursday. Matt Larin added two rushing touchdowns and Lucas Cortazar rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Nicholas Monteforte had an 87-yard touchdown reception from Colin Driscoll for Carle Place/Wheatley (0-2).

Cold Spring Harbor 43, Lawrence 0: Six different players scored touchdowns to lead Cold Spring Harbor (2-0) on Thursday. Hunter Yulico recovered a fumble in the end zone to score first for the Seahawks. Alex Bauer, Brady McKean, Sam Bruno, Andrew Mazzei and Roy Testa each had a rushing touchdown. Deklen Schoonmaker completed a pass to Luke Corbin for a two-point conversion and Ben Stark hit each of his four PATs for Cold Spring Harbor (2-0). Lawrence is 0-2.

Island Trees 27, Oyster Bay 7: Kian McCoy completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns to J.C. Echezuria for Island Trees (1-1) on Thursday. Joe Filocamo rushed 10 times for 87 yards and brother Nick Filocamo made 12 solo tackles. Matthew Norberg added seven tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. Joseph Henry rushed 12 times for 97 yards and a touchdown for Oyster Bay (1-1).