Nassau Conference IV football team previews

SEAFORD

VIKINGS

2015 record: 9-2

Coach: Rob Perpall, 20th season

KEY PLAYERS

Danny Roell

RB, 5-9, 165, Sr.

A.J. Cain

QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.

James Poole

OT/DT, 6-2, 240, Sr.

Nick Calandra

RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Jr.

Kevin Murphy

WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Cain returns to lead the offense for last season’s conference runner-up, while Roell brings a force from the backfield where he was fourth on Long Island in yardage and fifth in touchdowns last season.

LOCUST VALLEY

FALCONS

2015 record: 11-1

Coach: Chris Wagner, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Francesco Anile

QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Keenan Herlich

TE, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Nick Paniagua

WR/S, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Patrick Halpin

C, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Matt Dellaquila

RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

Locust Valley lost its entire conference-championship starting lineup, but brings back last year’s backup quarterback Anile, athletic tight end Herlich and many players who had a hand in going undefeated in the regular season.

NORTH SHORE

VIKINGS

2015 record: 5-4 (Nassau III)

Coach: Dan Agovino, 15th season

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Aughavin

QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Kyle Daly

OL/DL, 6-4, 260, Sr.

John Magliocco

RB/LB, 5-4, 150, Sr.

Sal Caccavale

RB/LB, 5-8, 150, Sr.

Daniel Floccari

WR/DB, 5-9, 145, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Aughavin is a versatile and steady quarterback to lead the Vikings as they move from Conference III. Daly, Roman Iuvara and center Jack O’Donnell will lead the charge on the line for the fast-paced offense.

CLARKE

RAMS

2015 record: 7-3

Coach: John Boyle, 30th season

KEY PLAYERS

Corey Rosenbloom

RB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Besnik Dalipi

RB/SS, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Mike Piscetelli

OL/LB, 5-10, 232, Sr.

Brian Cornell

OL/LB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Kyle Kandel

TE/DE, 6-4, 245, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

Rosenbloom moves from quarterback to running back after averaging 9.8 yards per carry with 12 running touchdowns last season. Sophomore Sean Russell steps in at quarterback and will look to open up a stronger passing game.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

RAMS

2015 record: 6-4

Coach: Dominic Carre, 7th season

KEY PLAYERS

Elvin Argueta

OL/DL, 5-10, 215, Sr.

Emerson Maldonado

OL/DL, 5-10, 215, Jr.

Daryius Hall

RB/DB, 5-8, 145, Sr.

Corey Terry

RB/DB 5-11, 170, Sr.

Ryan Charles

OL/DL, 5-8, 215, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

Argueta, Maldonado, Hall and Terry are the only returning starters, but provide a chemistry to power the running game. The Rams made it to the semifinals last year.

CARLE PLACE/

WHEATLEY

FROGS

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Tim Moran, 11th season

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Kelly

QB/S, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Dom Pascarella

RB/FS, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Dayce Niosi

RB/LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

John DeRidder

FB/LB, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Joe Megiel

OT/MLB, 6-3, 205, Sr.

ABOUT THE FROGS

Kelly, Pascarella and Niosi provide scoring threats, while an offensive line of Corey Iglesias, Matt Teemsma and Sahaj Gullatti could be the difference for the Frogs getting over the hump of last season’s first-round playoff appearance.

MALVERNE

MULES

2015 record: 2-7

Coach: Kito Lockwood, 8th season

KEY PLAYERS

Maurice Teachey Jr.

WR/QB/FS, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Amari Reyes

RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Dante Lacroix

QB/SS, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Marco Rowe

WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Andrew Washington

OL/DL, 5-11, 225, Jr.

ABOUT THE MULES

They will rely on Teachey, who will see time at wide receiver and quarterback. Reyes and Rowe add to the explosiveness that fuels a quick offense, while Dante Lacroix will be back at quarterback after an early-season injury last year.

EAST ROCKAWAY

ROCKS

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Russell Pajer, 22nd season

KEY PLAYERS

James Tierney

RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Tommy Rogers

QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Colin Barnes

RB/DE, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Joshua Alvarez

RB/LB, 5-6, 160, Sr.

Richard Neckles

OL/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS

Rogers makes the move from tight end to quarterback as the Rocks continue to try to control the run game. Tierney averaged 6.25 yards per carry with seven touchdowns as an all-conference player in 2015.

MINEOLA

MUSTANGS

2015 record: 4-4

Coach: Dan Guido, 30th season

KEY PLAYERS

Sebastian Domenech

RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Jr.

John Thilbourg

OG/DT, 6-4, 305, Sr.

Otavio Olyntho

OT/DE, 6-0, 240, Sr.

Quinn Revelant

RB/DB, 6-3, 175, Jr.

Nick Natale

RB/DB, 6-3, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

Watch them run the spread offense with Domenech powering the offense from the backfield. Thilbourg brings an imposing presence on the offense and defensive lines with his 6-4, 305-pound frame.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH

FALCONS

2015 record: 3-5

Coach: Joe Guastafeste, 2nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Cortez

OL/DL, 5-9, 198, Sr.

Johnny Reyes

RB/LB, 5-11, 187, Sr.

Ryan Rizzo

TE/DT, 5-11, 211, Sr.

A.J. Bellomo

C, 6-1, 221, Sr.

Ozzy Trail

QB/CB, 5-9, 140, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

They are ready to take the next step after developing young, athletic talent a year ago. Reyes rushed for 320 yards on 41 attempts, while Ozzy Trail passed for 682 yards.

COLD SPRING

HARBOR

SEAHAWKS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Jon Mendreski, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Guarneri

RB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Justin Antolin

G/LB, 5-10, Sr.

Joey Libretti

CT/DE, 6-1, 210, Jr.

Hunter Guarneri

WR/DB, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Jack Diaz

QB, 6-0, 145, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

An early season injury derailed his 2015 campaign, but Guarneri still ran for 411 yards and three touchdowns. This year, an experienced team with an infusion of athletic newcomers could help the team jump in the standings.

ISLAND TREES

BULLDOGS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Tom McCormick, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Kevin Faughnan

WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

John Craine

RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Timmy Madden

QB/DB, 6-2, 180 Jr.

Precious Bolaji

RB/LB, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Aneeq Raja

OT/DE, 6-4, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

They have size and speed between their returners and newcomers. One fresh face is Kevin Dixon, a 6-4, 210-pound tight end/defensive end, who brings his athleticism from basketball to football.

FRIENDS ACADEMY

QUAKERS

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Ron Baskind, 30th season

KEY PLAYERS

Hutch Tyree

TE/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Chris Petrocelli

OL/DL, 5-9, 185, Sr.

Trayvon Alexander

RB/DB, 5-8, 140, Fr.

Daniel McCooey

RB/DB, 5-9, 145, Sr.

Kevin Baskind

QB/DB, 5-9, 150, Sr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS

Large graduating class leaves room for rising seniors including Tyree, Petrocelli, McCooey and Baskind to take the helm. They’ll be helping to develop younger talent, including Alexander and running back/linebacker Conor Dineen

OYSTER BAY

BAYMEN

2015 record: 4-4

Coach: Joe Knoll, 6th season

KEY PLAYERS

Charles Collette

QB/WR/DB, 6-4, 170, Sr.

Max Greenspan

RB/LB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Kalman Lipsman

WR/DB, 5-11, 155, Sr.

Nick Baratta

OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Kevin Duke

WR/DB/K, 6-0, 155, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

Collette steps into the quarterback role and will run a pistol offense. The Baymen are replacing a lot of production, but add running back/wide receiver/linebacker Jack Wiebolt as a piece to complement Greenspan’s and Lipsman’s increased roles.