Nassau Conference IV football team previews
SEAFORD
VIKINGS
2015 record: 9-2
Coach: Rob Perpall, 20th season
KEY PLAYERS
Danny Roell
RB, 5-9, 165, Sr.
A.J. Cain
QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.
James Poole
OT/DT, 6-2, 240, Sr.
Nick Calandra
RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Jr.
Kevin Murphy
WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Cain returns to lead the offense for last season’s conference runner-up, while Roell brings a force from the backfield where he was fourth on Long Island in yardage and fifth in touchdowns last season.
LOCUST VALLEY
FALCONS
2015 record: 11-1
Coach: Chris Wagner, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Francesco Anile
QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Keenan Herlich
TE, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Nick Paniagua
WR/S, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Patrick Halpin
C, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Matt Dellaquila
RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
Locust Valley lost its entire conference-championship starting lineup, but brings back last year’s backup quarterback Anile, athletic tight end Herlich and many players who had a hand in going undefeated in the regular season.
NORTH SHORE
VIKINGS
2015 record: 5-4 (Nassau III)
Coach: Dan Agovino, 15th season
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan Aughavin
QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Kyle Daly
OL/DL, 6-4, 260, Sr.
John Magliocco
RB/LB, 5-4, 150, Sr.
Sal Caccavale
RB/LB, 5-8, 150, Sr.
Daniel Floccari
WR/DB, 5-9, 145, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Aughavin is a versatile and steady quarterback to lead the Vikings as they move from Conference III. Daly, Roman Iuvara and center Jack O’Donnell will lead the charge on the line for the fast-paced offense.
CLARKE
RAMS
2015 record: 7-3
Coach: John Boyle, 30th season
KEY PLAYERS
Corey Rosenbloom
RB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Besnik Dalipi
RB/SS, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Mike Piscetelli
OL/LB, 5-10, 232, Sr.
Brian Cornell
OL/LB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Kyle Kandel
TE/DE, 6-4, 245, Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
Rosenbloom moves from quarterback to running back after averaging 9.8 yards per carry with 12 running touchdowns last season. Sophomore Sean Russell steps in at quarterback and will look to open up a stronger passing game.
WEST HEMPSTEAD
RAMS
2015 record: 6-4
Coach: Dominic Carre, 7th season
KEY PLAYERS
Elvin Argueta
OL/DL, 5-10, 215, Sr.
Emerson Maldonado
OL/DL, 5-10, 215, Jr.
Daryius Hall
RB/DB, 5-8, 145, Sr.
Corey Terry
RB/DB 5-11, 170, Sr.
Ryan Charles
OL/DL, 5-8, 215, Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
Argueta, Maldonado, Hall and Terry are the only returning starters, but provide a chemistry to power the running game. The Rams made it to the semifinals last year.
CARLE PLACE/
WHEATLEY
FROGS
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Tim Moran, 11th season
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Kelly
QB/S, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Dom Pascarella
RB/FS, 5-11, 160, Sr.
Dayce Niosi
RB/LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
John DeRidder
FB/LB, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Joe Megiel
OT/MLB, 6-3, 205, Sr.
ABOUT THE FROGS
Kelly, Pascarella and Niosi provide scoring threats, while an offensive line of Corey Iglesias, Matt Teemsma and Sahaj Gullatti could be the difference for the Frogs getting over the hump of last season’s first-round playoff appearance.
MALVERNE
MULES
2015 record: 2-7
Coach: Kito Lockwood, 8th season
KEY PLAYERS
Maurice Teachey Jr.
WR/QB/FS, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Amari Reyes
RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Dante Lacroix
QB/SS, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Marco Rowe
WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Andrew Washington
OL/DL, 5-11, 225, Jr.
ABOUT THE MULES
They will rely on Teachey, who will see time at wide receiver and quarterback. Reyes and Rowe add to the explosiveness that fuels a quick offense, while Dante Lacroix will be back at quarterback after an early-season injury last year.
EAST ROCKAWAY
ROCKS
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Russell Pajer, 22nd season
KEY PLAYERS
James Tierney
RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Tommy Rogers
QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Colin Barnes
RB/DE, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Joshua Alvarez
RB/LB, 5-6, 160, Sr.
Richard Neckles
OL/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.
ABOUT THE ROCKS
Rogers makes the move from tight end to quarterback as the Rocks continue to try to control the run game. Tierney averaged 6.25 yards per carry with seven touchdowns as an all-conference player in 2015.
MINEOLA
MUSTANGS
2015 record: 4-4
Coach: Dan Guido, 30th season
KEY PLAYERS
Sebastian Domenech
RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Jr.
John Thilbourg
OG/DT, 6-4, 305, Sr.
Otavio Olyntho
OT/DE, 6-0, 240, Sr.
Quinn Revelant
RB/DB, 6-3, 175, Jr.
Nick Natale
RB/DB, 6-3, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS
Watch them run the spread offense with Domenech powering the offense from the backfield. Thilbourg brings an imposing presence on the offense and defensive lines with his 6-4, 305-pound frame.
VALLEY STREAM SOUTH
FALCONS
2015 record: 3-5
Coach: Joe Guastafeste, 2nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Justin Cortez
OL/DL, 5-9, 198, Sr.
Johnny Reyes
RB/LB, 5-11, 187, Sr.
Ryan Rizzo
TE/DT, 5-11, 211, Sr.
A.J. Bellomo
C, 6-1, 221, Sr.
Ozzy Trail
QB/CB, 5-9, 140, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
They are ready to take the next step after developing young, athletic talent a year ago. Reyes rushed for 320 yards on 41 attempts, while Ozzy Trail passed for 682 yards.
COLD SPRING
HARBOR
SEAHAWKS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Jon Mendreski, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Dylan Guarneri
RB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Justin Antolin
G/LB, 5-10, Sr.
Joey Libretti
CT/DE, 6-1, 210, Jr.
Hunter Guarneri
WR/DB, 6-1, 170, Jr.
Jack Diaz
QB, 6-0, 145, Sr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
An early season injury derailed his 2015 campaign, but Guarneri still ran for 411 yards and three touchdowns. This year, an experienced team with an infusion of athletic newcomers could help the team jump in the standings.
ISLAND TREES
BULLDOGS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Tom McCormick, 3rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Kevin Faughnan
WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
John Craine
RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Timmy Madden
QB/DB, 6-2, 180 Jr.
Precious Bolaji
RB/LB, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Aneeq Raja
OT/DE, 6-4, 220, Jr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
They have size and speed between their returners and newcomers. One fresh face is Kevin Dixon, a 6-4, 210-pound tight end/defensive end, who brings his athleticism from basketball to football.
FRIENDS ACADEMY
QUAKERS
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Ron Baskind, 30th season
KEY PLAYERS
Hutch Tyree
TE/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.
Chris Petrocelli
OL/DL, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Trayvon Alexander
RB/DB, 5-8, 140, Fr.
Daniel McCooey
RB/DB, 5-9, 145, Sr.
Kevin Baskind
QB/DB, 5-9, 150, Sr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS
Large graduating class leaves room for rising seniors including Tyree, Petrocelli, McCooey and Baskind to take the helm. They’ll be helping to develop younger talent, including Alexander and running back/linebacker Conor Dineen
OYSTER BAY
BAYMEN
2015 record: 4-4
Coach: Joe Knoll, 6th season
KEY PLAYERS
Charles Collette
QB/WR/DB, 6-4, 170, Sr.
Max Greenspan
RB/LB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Kalman Lipsman
WR/DB, 5-11, 155, Sr.
Nick Baratta
OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.
Kevin Duke
WR/DB/K, 6-0, 155, Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN
Collette steps into the quarterback role and will run a pistol offense. The Baymen are replacing a lot of production, but add running back/wide receiver/linebacker Jack Wiebolt as a piece to complement Greenspan’s and Lipsman’s increased roles.