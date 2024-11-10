Nassau football quarterfinals roundup

Nassau Conference I

Massapequa 35, Port Washington 26: Tyler Villalta had a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after Port Washington scored 12 straight points as host No. 3 Massapequa defeated No. 6 Port Washington in the Nassau Conference I quarterfinals on Saturday. Villalta rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Joey Diesso threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard rushing touchdown to give Massapequa a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Christian Sarchese had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 39-yard touchdown run for Port Washington (4-5).

Massapequa (8-1) advances to play No. 2 Oceanside (8-1) on Saturday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Oceanside 43, Freeport 8: Chace Morris rushed for three touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown run, as host No. 2 Oceanside defeated No. 7 Freeport. Shane Harmon had a 22-yard TD pass from Dylan Bender, which followed by a PAT from Ryan Pender gave Oceanside a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Freeport finished 4-5.

Farmingdale 42, Herricks / Wheatley 13: Dennis Finkel completed 9 of 12 passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns to lead host No. 1 Farmingdale over No. 8 Herricks/Wheatley.

The Dalers offensive line paved the way for five different running backs to combine for 255 rushing yards.

Josh Kama had eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Ippoliti had seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, Sean Schumeyer had eight carries for 63 yards and Jovens Theodate had four carries for 58 yards.

JJ Collins had two catches for 25 yards — including a terrific one-handed grab — and an 81-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Mateo Morales had three catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Cameron Mastrelli had a fumble recovery and a 2-yard touchdown catch.

Troy Madden threw two touchdown passes for Herricks/Wheatley, which finished 4-5.

Farmingdale (8-1) plays No. 4 Syosset (6-3) on Saturday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

Syosset 34, East Meadow 14: Ethan Dizon had three passing touchdowns and Max Garibaldi had rushing touchdowns of 48 and 30 yards as host No. 4 Syosset defeated No. 5 East Meadow.

Dizon had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Marvin and an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Rosenfeld in the first quarter. James Galiano had two rushing touchdowns for East Meadow (4-5).

Nassau Conference II

Glen Cove 34, Baldwin 21: Devon Gonzalez rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, leading No. 2 Glen Cove football to a home victory over No. 7 Baldwin in the Nassau Conference II quarterfinals Friday.

Jadyn Johnson connected with Peter Satchell for a 60-yard touchdown. Johnson also added 78 yards on nine rushes, scoring two TDs including a 15-yard score to give Glen Cove a 28-7 lead following a two-point conversion run by Taha Waly. Waly finished with six carries for 35 yards.

Angel Johnson had two rushing touchdowns and a passing TD for Baldwin (5-4). Glen Cove (8-1) will face No. 3 Mepham in the semifinal round at Hofstra on Friday, Nov. 15.

Carey 35, Roosevelt 0: Christian Todaro ran for 106 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries to lead No. 1 Carey over No. 8 Roosevelt in the quarterfinals. Justin DePietro ran for 119 yards on 17 carries. James McGrath had a 48-yard touchdown run and JonCarlo Carbone rushed for 68 yards. Chris Obertis completed 7 of 9 passes for 70 yards. Billy Koutsoumbaris had four receptions for 46 yards. Christian Anaya had nine tackles and a sack. DePietro and Koutsoumbaris each had six tackles. Carey (9-0) will face No. 5 Long Beach in the semifinals at Hofstra on Friday. Roosevelt finished 4-5.

Mepham 28, MacArthur 0: Owen Heller completed 8 of 11 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and rushed 13 times for 118 yards and a TD as host No. 3 Mepham defeated No. 6 MacArthur in the quarterfinals. Matt Biscardi had 82 yards on 10 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown. He also made nine tackles. James Quilty had six tackles, and Timmy Ignieri had five tackles and an interception

Mepham recorded its sixth shutout of the season and will look for its seventh on Friday at Hofstra against No. 2 Glen Cove.

MacArthur finished at 3-6.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Long Beach 37, New Hyde Park 6: Brody Riedel rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns while also making eight tackles to lead visiting No. 5 Long Beach past No. 4 New Hyde Park in the quarterfinals of the Nassau II playoffs. Wyatt Katzen added a 72-yard touchdown run. Jayden Zarco made four extra points and kicked a 20-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Long Beach (5-4) will face No. 1 Carey at 4 p.m. on Friday at Hofstra in the semifinal round. Nicholas Garofalo returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for New Hyde Park, which finished 4-5.

Nassau Conference III

South Side 31, Elmont 13: Justin Singh rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and Nate Schwartzberg had two rushing touchdowns as visiting No. 7 South Side defeated No. 2 Elmont in the Nassau Conference III quarterfinals on Saturday.

Schwartzberg completed 8 of 14 passes for 114 yards and Brendan Vetter had three receptions for 61 yards.

South Side had five interceptions. Elmont finished 6-3.

South Side (3-6) advances to play No. 1 Garden City (9-0) on Saturday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Garden City 35, Bethpage 2: Luke Cascadden caused a fumble that his brother, Blake, recovered and returned for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter to lead host No. 1 Garden City past No. 8 Bethpage.

Jimmy Trocchia caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Robertiello in the opening quarter and ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cap Garden City’s scoring spree.

Robertiello also rushed for a 64-yard score. Michael Berkery rushed for a 29-yard touchdown.

Jake Brown went 5 of 5 on PATs. Bethpage finished 4-5. Garden City is 9-0.

Manhasset 37, Hewlett 15: Kyle Melkonian rushed for 87 yards and a TD on eight carries as host No. 3 Manhasset defeated No. 6 Hewlett.

Melkonian completed 2 of 5 passes for 43 yards and a TD. Melkonian also made a 21-yard field goal and was 3 of 3 on PATs.

Atif Heathington rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

Kingston Takahasi had nine tackles, Matt Infranco made seven tackles and one interception.

Dylan Parchment had two touchdowns runs for Hewlett (4-5).

Manhasset (8-1) plays No. 4 Floral Park on Saturday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

Nassau Conference IV

Seaford 20, East Rockaway 0: Brian Falk rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as visiting No. 5 Seaford defeated No. 4 East Rockaway in the Nassau Conference IV quarterfinals on Friday.

Falk had a 78-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter. He also had an interception. Mark Villeck added two interceptions.

East Rockaway finished 5-4.

Seaford (5-4) plays No. 1 Plainedge (8-1) on Thursday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

Plainedge 49, North Shore 14: Jaxson Torres completed all nine of his passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD to lead host No. 1 Plainedge over No. 8 North Shore.

Alec Anderson caught three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Parpan caught a 54-yard score. John Cynar had seven carries for 56 yards and a TD and Dimietri Vardamaskos ran for a 15-yard score for Plainedge (8-1).

P.J. Bruno returned a fumble on kickoff 25 yards for a touchdown.

North Shore finished 4-5.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Wantagh 43, Locust Valley 6: Dylan Martini had 10 carries for 215 yards and four touchdowns to lead host No. 3 Wantagh over No. 6 Locust Valley.

Ryan Conigliaro completed 5 of 8 passes for 128 yards. Joe Nicholson and John Gendels each added a touchdown run.

Shareef McMillan had 10 tackles, including six solo tackles and four for a loss.

Kyle Demosthene caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Connor Geertgens for Locust Valley (4-5).

Wantagh (8-1) plays No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor (8-1) on Thursday at Hofstra in the semifinals.

Cold Spring Harbor 14, Island Trees 0: Alex Bauer had 20 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns to lead host No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor over No. 7 Island Trees.

Sam Bruno and Brady McKean each added nine carries for 60 yards. Greyson Meak had four sacks, Roger Tesa had a sack and Joe Kiely had an interception.