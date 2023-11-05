Nassau football quarterfinals roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Mustafa Mozawalla threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three TDs, including the winning 9-yard run with 5:50 remaining, in visiting No. 5 Syosset’s 34-27 win over No. 4 Hempstead in the Nassau Conference I football quarterfinals Friday night. William Cawley caught a 28-ard touchdown pass and Adam Marvin caught an 11-yard score in the first quarter. Sean Dillon converted all four of his PATs.

Dwayne Meadors caught a tying 28-yard touchdown pass from Ziyair Jones earlier in the fourth quarter for Hempstead, which finished 5-4. Meadors added two rushing TDs and Jones threw a 25-yard score to Leonard Flores.

Syosset (6-3) will face No. 2 Farmingdale in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hofstra.

Massapequa 48, Port Washington 13: Tyler Villalta rushed for 50 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 110 yards and a score to lead No. 1 Massapequa over No. 8 Port Washington at Berner Middle School.

Mike DeLuca rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and Joey Diesso completed 8 of 11 passes for 195 yards and two TDs. Robby Nugent caught three passes for 90 yards and a score and Jason Kovaluskie had an interception.

Anthony Iuorio rushed for touchdowns of 51 and 64 yards for Port Washington, which finished 4-5.

Massapequa (9-0) will face No. 6 Oceanside in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Hofstra.

Farmingdale 48, Freeport 7: Sal Posillico rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries to lead host No. 2 Farmingdale over No. 7 Freeport. Posillico had TD runs of 42, 11, 10, 17 and 1 yard.

Dennis Finkel completed 9 of 12 passes for 121 yards and an 11-yard TD to Gavin Gatchalian. Dom Mezzanotte added a 1-yard rushing score. Danny Canales had eight tackles and Rocco Martillotti recovered a fumble. Josh Kama and Mateo Morales each had a sack and Luca Cotto had an interception for Farmingdale (7-1).

D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown for Freeport, which finished 4-4.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Ben Rose rushed 11 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to lead host No. 2 Carey to a 28-13 win over No. 7 Long Beach in the Nassau Conference II football quarterfinals on Saturday.

Christian Boswell completed 4 of 8 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, including a 30-yard score to Michael Verdarosa. TJ Wakely rushed six times for 59 yards and a touchdown and Will Tolliver had 12 carries for 45 yards and a score. Justin DePietro had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery and Matteo Tufano had seven tackles and an interception.

Ryan Gallagher recovered a fumble in the end zone and CJ Merchant had a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Long Beach, which finished 4-5.

Carey (8-1) will face No. 3 Manhasset in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Hofstra.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Manhasset 42, MacArthur 13: Jack Mulholland rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead host No. 3 Manhasset (7-2) over No. 6 MacArthur.

Atif Heatherington rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Eddie Farkouh rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Brian Fleck and Parker Madden each had an interception. Fleck and Michael DiPietro each had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Alex Varga threw a 20-yard TD pass to Ralph Boccio and a 10-yard score to Frank Hespe for MacArthur, which finished 4-5.

Garden City 42, Mepham 0: Carson Kraus completed 6 of 8 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead host No. 1 Garden City over No. 8 Mepham. He connected with his twin brother, Cooper, on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Garden City a 35-0 halftime lead.

Blake Cascadden caught three passes for 81 yards and a score and Aidan Considine caught a 5-yard touchdown. Michael Berkery returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and added 73 rushing yards on four carries. Jimmy Trocchia scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

Garden City (9-0) will face No. 5 New Hyde Park in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hofstra. Mepham finished 2-7.

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Jake Anglim had 24 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead host No. 3 Plainedge to a 27-6 win over No. 6 Hewlett in the Nassau Conference III football quarterfinals Friday night.

Dylan Fella rushed nine times for 120 yards, including a 26-yard score. He also completed both of his passing attempts for 48 yards and two TDs to Taylor Nitsch. Nick Gerardi rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and Jack Cavaliere had an interception.

Luke Rochler ran for a touchdown for Hewlett, which finished 5-4. Plainedge (7-2) will face No. 2 South Side in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hofstra.

South Side 28, Lynbrook 7: Owen West rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a score to lead host No. 2 South Side over No. 7 Lynbrook.

Jack Lozito rushed 22 times for 168 yards and Pat Mullin caught four passes for 61 yards, including a 30-yard TD. Justin Singh added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries for South Side (8-1).

Michael Hendrickson caught a 13-yard TD pass from Joseph McHale for Lynbrook, which finished 4-5.

Wantagh 48, Glen Cove 8: Dylan Martini rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, returned a punt 60 yards for a score and added a 23-yard fumble return for a TD to lead host top-seeded Wantagh over No. 8 Glen Cove.

Martini added 23 receiving yards and an interception. His cousin, Jake Martini, rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. AJ Bardi rushed three times for 81 yards, including a 40-yard TD. Jake Tate had an interception.

Jadyn Johnson rushed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion for Glen Cove, which finished 4-5. Wantagh (8-1) will face No. 4 Floral Park in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. at Hofstra.

SATURDAY

Floral Park 31, Roosevelt 0: Brendan O’Sullivan returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to lead host No. 4 Floral Park over No. 5 Roosevelt.

Justin Mallon completed 9 of 13 passes for 92 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Ben Meighan. Chase McLoughlin and Tyreak Cobb had a rushing touchdown as Floral Park improved to 6-3.

Eric Terwilliger forced a fumble and had two sacks and McLoughlin and Xavier O’Brady each had an interception. Rico Loftus kicked a 36-yard field goal. Roosevelt finished 5-4.

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Alex Bauer had 25 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead host No. 3 Cold Spring Harbor to a 19-14 win over No. 6 Island Trees in the Nassau Conference IV football quarterfinals Friday night. Bauer’s 2-yard score in the third quarter gave the Seahawks a 19-8 lead entering the fourth.

Sam Bruno added 34 rushing yards and a 1-yard score. Ben Stark recovered an onside kick and converted a PAT.

AJ Saragossi rushed for a touchdown and Joe Mainente caught a 40-yard TD pass from Kian McCoy for Island Trees, which finished 5-4.

Cold Spring Harbor (8-1) will face No. 2 Malverne in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hofstra.

Malverne 41, East Rockaway 8: Isaiah Jolly ran 10 times for 192 yards and touchdowns of 43, 58 and 47 yards to lead host No. 2 Malverne over No. 7 East Rockaway. Nicholas Brown added three carries for 73 yards and a 46-yard score and Keshawn Pinnock had a 7-yard TD run.

Amarii Sylvester returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown. Kevin Estime had 11 tackles, Brown added 10 tackles and Jordan Edwards recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter for Malverne (7-2).

Lucas Cortazar ran for a 15-yard touchdown for East Rockaway, which finished 4-5.

Seaford 35, Oyster Bay 6: Aidan Calvacca ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and made 10 tackles to lead host No. 1 Seaford over No. 8 Oyster Bay. Tim Navin threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Britton and a 19-yard score to Devon O’Donnell.

Bubba Barone added an 8-yard TD run and two sacks and Louis Cannata and George Cash each had an interception. Jake Anzelone made all five of his PATs.

Joseph Gotti had a 10-yard TD run for Oyster Bay, which finished 4-5.

Seaford (8-1) will face No. 5 Locust Valley in the semifinals at noon on Friday at Hofstra.