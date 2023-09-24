Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Christian Raysor made an interception in the end zone to seal the game and lead visiting Baldwin to a 21-14 win over Westbury in Nassau I on Friday. Vaughdrea Johnson rushed for two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and threw for another touchdown to lead Baldwin (1-2). Roosevelt Espert Jr. caught a 15-yard touchdown pass. Xavier Johnson forced two fumbles and had one sack. Westbury is 1-2.

Syosset 34, Uniondale 8: Mustafa Mozawalla threw for three touchdowns and added a 17-yard rushing score to lead host Syosset (2-1). Jack Monaco caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 34 yards for a score. Adam Marvin caught TD passes of 48 and 11 yards. Jahiem Foote rushed for a 5-yard touchdown for Uniondale (1-2).

Oceanside 44, Hicksville 0: Justin Diez had eight carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Oceanside (3-0). Jacob Stern had eight catches for 101 yards and Shane Harmon completed 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards. Luke Villela, Charlie Levine and Liam Reynolds each had touchdown runs. Chase Haffey had a 30-yard fumble return touchdown. Ryan Pender kicked a 26-yard field goal and made each of his five PATs. Hicksville is 0-3.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Massapequa 34, East Meadow 14: Tyler Villalta ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns and caught another to lead host Massapequa (3-0). Joey Diesso completed six passes for 60 yards and two TDs and Robby Nugent had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. East Meadow is 2-1.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 8, Valley Stream Central 0: Zac Menkes rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter for host Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-2). Gavin Weisberg tackled Omarre Gantt for a safety in the fourth quarter. Mateen Ahmed made seven tackles and Shakoor Khairzada made six tackles as POB-JFK recovered three fumbles. Valley Stream Central is 0-3.

Hempstead 7, Port Washington 0: Dwayne Meadors rushed for 231 yards on 24 carries and scored on a 30-yard run with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter to lead visiting Hempstead (3-0). Jonathan Davis intercepted a pass with 2:50 left to seal it. Chris Lake made 12 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced a fumble. Port Washington is 0-3.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Ethan Tran rushed for two touchdowns and threw an 18-yard touchdown to Aziz Kamran to lead visiting Herricks to a 42-22 win over Jericho in Nassau II on Friday.

Kamran converted all six of his PAT attempts. Aaron Oommen rushed for two touchdowns and Jerome Galluscio had two carries for 92 yards and a touchdown as Herricks (1-2) totaled 220 rushing yards. Herricks held Jericho scoreless in the first half and blocked the Jayhawks’ first punt of the game.

Jack Person threw a 75-yard touchdown to Isaac Raphel and a 91-yard score to Dhruv Modi and Brandon Klein added a 4-yard rushing touchdown for Jericho (0-3).

Carey 41, Long Beach 29: Will Tolliver carried 13 times for 128 yards and four touchdowns and blocked a punt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to lead visiting Carey (4-0).

Michael Verderosa blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown for Carey. Matteo Tufano had seven tackles and two interceptions and Sal DiMarco had nine tackles.

Zack Silva rushed for touchdowns for 75 and 25 yards, Wyatt Katzen rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and Nico Kanganis caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Luke Hartman for Long Beach (1-2).

Garden City 49, MacArthur 0: Aidan Considine rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns on two carries to lead visiting Garden City over MacArthur. Considine also caught a 10-yard touchdown from Carson Kraus.

Cooper Kraus rushed for 24-yard touchdown. Michael Berkery, Brett Karr and Leo Votruba each rushed for a touchdown for Garden City (4-0).

Christopher Desiderio was 7 of 7 on extra point attempts. MacArthur is 1-3.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Calhoun 46, Sewanhaka 7: Joey Goodman rushed seven times for 186 yards and five touchdowns to lead host Calhoun (2-2).

Brandon Sherman added seven carries for 63 yards and a touchdown as Calhoun totaled 302 rushing yards. Luke Okorn had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. Anthony Landolphi had five tackles and an interception and Nick Garvey added six tackles.

Adrian Ayau rushed for a 7-yard touchdown for Sewanhaka (0-3).

New Hyde Park 36, Roslyn/Friends Academy 0: Antonio Torres had two fumble recovery touchdowns — one in the end zone and one on an 18-yard return — to leadvisiting New Hyde Park. Aiden Garvey opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Cody McClean and Matt Muntzenberger each had rushing touchdowns for New Hyde Park (2-2).

Roslyn/Friends Academy is 0-3.

Manhasset 24, Elmont 2: Jack Mulholland had 26 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns and made 11 tackles and forced two fumbles to lead visiting Manhasset.

Atif Heatherington had 75 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Brian Fleck made eight tackles and had three fumble recoveries for Manhasset (4-0).

Nicholi Noble forced a safety for Elmont (2-2).

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Matt DeCicco rushed 21 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter of host Hewlett’s 20-8 win over Lynbrook in Nassau III on Saturday.

Luke Rochler rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Spencer Smith made five tackles, including one for a loss, and Daniel Lankri made five tackles.

Thierry Labossiere made three tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for Hewlett (2-1). Zane Frederick-Branch had an interception. Lynbrook is 2-1.

Floral Park 34, Glen Cove 16: Ryan Connolly threw for three touchdowns and 80 yards to lead host Floral Park over Glen Cove.

Chase McLoughlin rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He also caught a touchdown for Floral Park (2-1). JC Henriquez made eight tackles, three for a loss, and Floral Park forced four turnovers. Glen Cove is 1-2.

South Side 56, Mineola 0: Jack Lozito had five carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Brayden Gamberg had three carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns to lead host South Side.

Justin Singh had four carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, Owen West had three carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and Michael Melkonian had one carry for a 49-yard touchdown.

Lukas Papadopulos hit each of his eight PATs, which is a school record, according to coach Phil Onesto.

South Side is 3-0.

Roosevelt 20, Bellmore JFK 7: Arnez Garrell rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead host Roosevelt over Bellmore JFK. Tyler Giles rushed for 56 yards on eight carries. Jahrece Matthews made 10 tackles and forced one fumble. Jeremiah Spears had eight tackles and two sacks for Roosevelt (2-1). Bellmore JFK is 0-3.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Bethpage 32, Valley Stream North 7: John Pelcher rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 21-yard touchdown to lead visiting Bethpage over Valley Stream North on Friday. Vincenzo Melisi rushed for 51 yards on three carries, and Bryce Wylie rushed for 49 yards on nine carries. Chase Solliday rushed for 48 yards on seven carries and threw one touchdown for Bethpage (1-2). Valley Stream North is 0-3.

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Colin Driscoll threw two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and a two-point conversion to lead host Carle Place/Wheatley over Lawrence, 21-6, in Nassau IV on Saturday. Nicholas Moretta had 11 carries for 85 yards and a TD and had a 21-yard receiving score. Gregory Koutsogiannis had a 28-yard TD catch and an interception, and Aidan Butt had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss for Carle Place/Wheatley (1-2). Jamar Fuller had a 6-yard scoring run for Lawrence (0-2).

Malverne 34, West Hempstead 0: Branden McLaughlin had seven carries for 127 yards and a TD to lead host Malverne. Josiah Brown recovered a fumble and had three carries for 83 yards and a score. Nicholas Brown had two carries for 63 yards, two TDs and a sack. Michael McDougall had a 9-yard rushing TD. Hugh Wilkerson III made six tackles and William Hartley had a sack for Malverne (3-0). West Hempstead is 0-3.

North Shore 51, Valley Stream South 12: Garrett Gates had 180 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and threw a 31-yard scoring pass to lead visiting North Shore (1-2) over South (1-1). Gianlucca Sferrazza rushed for 95 yards and three TDs on seven carries. Matthew D’Aversa caught a TD and Antonio Barbetta ran for a TD.

Seaford 39, Oyster Bay 14: Aidan Calvacca rushed for two TDs for visiting Seaford (3-0). Brendan Murphy and Kyle Britton each had an interception. Oyster Bay is 1-2.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Island Trees 28, East Rockaway 12: J.C. Echezuria caught four passes for 46 yards and two TDs to lead visiting Island Trees (2-1). Joe Mainente had two receptions for 82 yards and a 72-yard TD and added an interception. Kian McCoy completed 6 of 7 passes for 128 yards and three TDs and added a 55-yard rushing TD. Joe Filocamo rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. Matthew Norberg tallied eight tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Frank Passanisi and Anthony Grimaldi each rushed for a TD for East Rockaway (1-2).