Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Dwayne Meadors rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries to lead host Hempstead’s second-half comeback in a 21-20 win over Freeport in Nassau I football on Saturday.

Hempstead trailed 12-0 at halftime, but then got it going. Meadors scored on a 56-yard run in the third quarter. Brandon Davis then made a 58-yard touchdown run to give Hempstead (4-0) the lead.

Kayshawn King returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Gordon rushed 23 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Freeport (1-2).

Hicksville 26, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 20: Frank Barravechia had 137 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to lead host Hicksville (1-3).

Barravechia had 12 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Jalen McFarland caught a 17 yard touchdown.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 1-3.

East Meadow 45, Valley Stream Central 0: Matt Rodriguez rushed for 72 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries to lead visiting East Meadow (3-1) over Valley Stream Central (0-4). James Galiano ran for 69 yards and one touchdown on four carries, and Kevin Canto rushed for 44 yards on five carries. Canto also was 2-for-3 with a touchdown pass. Marcus Diaz had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Uniondale 23, Westbury 0: Jahiem Foote rushed for 101 yards and made a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead host Uniondale (2-2) over Westbury (1-3). Jonel Lattore was 7-for-10 passing with 92 yards and a touchdown and ran for an 18-yard score. Jaden Lewis-White tackled Brian Destrat in the end zone for a safety.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Sean Shallat rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to give Roslyn/Friends Academy the lead in the second overtime of its 22-20 win over visiting Jericho in Nassau Conference II football on Saturday. Shallat also caught a touchdown pass from Ethan Yedvab in the first overtime.

Roslyn/Friends Academy (1-3) tied it with 50 seconds left in regulation on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Yedvab to Frank Moscati. Jack Person rushed for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass for Jericho (0-4).

Elmont 33, New Hyde Park 31: Isaiah Davis rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown for visiting Elmont, which led 33-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Aiden Barnes had a 2-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to Nassir Edwards, who had five catches. Osagie Ekhator had a 6-yard rushing touchdown and Julius Sylvain-Jenkins had a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Justin Malloy had an interception for Elmont (3-2). Aidan Garvey had four rushing touchdowns and three two-point conversion runs for New Hyde Park (2-3).

Manhasset 20, Mepham 13: Jack Mulholland rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lead host Manhasset. Mulholland also had 15 tackles, forced and recovered two fumbles for Manhasset (5-0). Cole Purcell had three catches for 75 yards and a score. Eddie Farkouh had an interception. Mepham fell to 2-2.

Calhoun 57, Herricks 29: Joey Goodman rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns and completed 5 of 5 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Calhoun. Brandon Sherman rushed for 113 yards and a score on 13 carries for the Colts (3-2). Shaun Walters caught three passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Tenenbaum had 12 tackles, Anthony Landolphi had 10 and Josh Edouard had nine tackles. Aziz Kamran had 12 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Herricks (1-3).

Long Beach 34, Sewanhaka 6: CJ Merchant had two touchdown receptions and a 25-yard touchdown run for host Long Beach (2-2). Tim Monzon had two interceptions and Rafael Amonte made two tackles for loss. Sewanhaka is 0-4.

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Joe Kern rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead host Clarke to a 30-11 win over Mineola in Nassau III football on Saturday.

Michael Iadevaia had a 17-yard touchdown run for Clarke (3-1). Giancarlo Rengifo had a 39-yard TD run and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Danny Lobo made a 32-yard field goal for Mineola (0-4).

Wantagh 39, Lynbrook 14: Joe Merro threw two TD passes and ran for a score to lead visiting Wantagh (4-0). TJ Carlo and Tom Conway each caught a TD pass. Jake Martini ran for 115 yards, and Dylan Martini ran for 81 yards and two TDs. Michael Hendrickson rushed for 101 yards and two TD on 23 carries for Lynbrook (2-2).

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Identical twins Joseph and George Henry had another thing in common on Saturday: They both scored two touchdowns to help lead Oyster Bay to a 28-10 win over host West Hempstead in Nassau IV football.

Joseph rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. George ran for 48 yards and a score and had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Joseph Gotti added 97 yards for Oyster Bay (2-2), who had 280 yards of total offense. West Hempstead is 0-4.

North Shore 34, East Rockaway 0: Gianlucca Sferrazza rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on six carries to lead North Shore (2-2) over host East Rockaway (1-3). Garret Gates carried eight times for 67 yards and a touchdown and Jack Damphouse added 30 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries as North Shore totaled 413 yards of total offense behind the offensive line of Justin Rosen, Chase Goldenberg, Dan Roper, Chase Evans and Issac Bratter.

Malverne 32, Island Trees 0: Chad Wesley completed 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead Malverne (4-0) over host Island Trees (2-2). Josiah Brown caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown. Jedidiah Aidelogie and William Hartley each added a touchdown reception. Hugh Wilkinson made 12 tackles, Kevin Estime had seven tackles and a fumble recovery and Tristian Brunson made six tackles.

Locust Valley 32, Lawrence 0: Connor Geertgens had 116 passing yards and threw touchdowns of 28 and 50 yards to Owen Hickey to lead Locust Valley (3-1) over host Lawrence (0-3). Locust Valley totaled 289 yards. Kyle Brown and Mike Hancock each had two interceptions and Hickey had one.