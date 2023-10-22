Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Adam Marvin scored on a 22-yard screen pass from Mustafa Mozawalla with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 21 as host Syosset defeated Oceanside, 28-21, in Nassau Conference I football on Saturday.

The winning score came after Oceanside tied the game at 21 on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Luke Villela to Andrew Dato followed by a two-point conversion pass from Brian Kraemer to Villela. Oceanside attempted an onside kick after the score, which Syosset’s Jackson Adler recovered at Syosset’s 47-yard line with 1:47 left.

Max Garibaldi had a 57-yard touchdown run to give Syosset a 7-0 lead in the third quarter and a 50-yard touchdown to take a 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Syosset is 5-2. Oceanside is 4-3.

Freeport 27, Uniondale 0: D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Freeport (3-3) over host Uniondale (3-4) in Nassau I. Glen Person added an 8-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a two-point conversion run by Kelvin Abreu that gave Freeport its final points in the third quarter. Gordon, Person and Landon Daley each had four tackles.

Hempstead 41, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 6: Dwayne Meadors had 10 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown reception to lead host Hempstead (5-2). Ziyair Jones completed 2 of 4 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Davis had a 33-yard run and a 52-yard touchdown catch. Joshua Garrett had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 1-6.

Port Washington 28, Baldwin 20: Anthony Iuorio scored two rushing touchdowns and had an interception to lead Port Washington (3-4). Ryan Abend had a fumble recovery and John Mayou added an interception. Nysiah Williams had a 24-yard interception return and Samuel Brown had a 65-yard interception return for host Baldwin (1-6).

Hicksville 20, Valley Stream Central 7: Frank Barravechia had 29 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hicksville (2-5). He also had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and 11 tackles. Andrew Roa added 10 tackles and Aidan Masterson had two interceptions. Ife Ahmed had a 9-yard rushing touchdown for host Valley Stream Central (0-7).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Meadow 35, Westbury 0: Matt Rodriguez rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to lead East Meadow (6-1) over host Westbury (3-4) in Nassau I. James Costabile rushed for 59 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Joseph Arbitello had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss, and a sack. Anthony Montealegre had eight tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with a caused and recovered fumble.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Adam Marvin scored on a 22-yard screen pass from Mustafa Mozawalla with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 21 as host Syosset defeated Oceanside, 28-21, in Nassau Conference I football on Saturday.

The winning score came after Oceanside tied the game at 21 on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Luke Villela to Andrew Dato followed by a two-point conversion pass from Brian Kraemer to Villela. Oceanside attempted an onside kick after the score, which Syosset’s Jackson Adler recovered at Syosset’s 47-yard line with 1:47 left.

Max Garibaldi had a 57-yard touchdown run to give Syosset a 7-0 lead in the third quarter and a 50-yard touchdown to take a 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Syosset is 5-2. Oceanside is 4-3.

Freeport 27, Uniondale 0: D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Freeport (3-3) over host Uniondale (3-4) in Nassau I. Glen Person added an 8-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a two-point conversion run by Kelvin Abreu that gave Freeport its final points in the third quarter. Gordon, Person and Landon Daley each had four tackles.

Hempstead 41, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 6: Dwayne Meadors had 10 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown reception to lead host Hempstead (5-2). Ziyair Jones completed 2 of 4 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Davis had a 33-yard run and a 52-yard touchdown catch. Joshua Garrett had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 1-6.

Port Washington 28, Baldwin 20: Anthony Iuorio scored two rushing touchdowns and had an interception to lead Port Washington (3-4). Ryan Abend had a fumble recovery and John Mayou added an interception. Nysiah Williams had a 24-yard interception return and Samuel Brown had a 65-yard interception return for host Baldwin (1-6).

Hicksville 20, Valley Stream Central 7: Frank Barravechia had 29 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hicksville (2-5). He also had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and 11 tackles. Andrew Roa added 10 tackles and Aidan Masterson had two interceptions. Ife Ahmed had a 9-yard rushing touchdown for host Valley Stream Central (0-7).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Meadow 35, Westbury 0: Matt Rodriguez rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to lead East Meadow (6-1) over host Westbury (3-4) in Nassau I. James Costabile rushed for 59 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Joseph Arbitello had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss, and a sack. Anthony Montealegre had eight tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with a caused and recovered fumble.

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Wantagh coach Keith Sachs became the 13th coach in Long Island history to win at least 200 football games, according to Newsday records, in a 42-0 win over host Glen Cove in Nassau Conference III football on Friday night. His 31-year record since 1992 is 200-96-2.

Dylan Martini rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on seven first-half touches and Jake Martini added seven carries for 125 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown for Wantagh (6-1).

Joe Merro found Tim Conway for a 42-yard touchdown to give Wantagh a 28-0 lead before halftime. Conway had seven tackles, Shareef McMillan added four solo tackles and Jack Tate had an interception.

Glen Cove fell to 3-4.

Bethpage 19, Hewlett 13: Jake Geller returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for host Bethpage (3-4). Mekhi Jean-Baptiste returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to tie the score for Hewlett (4-3). Bryce Wylie rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries, including a 16-yard touchdown to give Bethpage a 19-6 lead in the fourth quarter. John Pelcher added 53 yards on 14 carries. Matt DeCicco rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries for Hewlett.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Bellmore JFK 39, Clarke 28: Geordy Ciprian rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and Ray Torchia ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and scored three two-point conversions for visiting Bellmore JFK (3-4).

Charlie Gampero had 27 yards and a score on six carries, and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 28 yards. JJ Pizzirusso and Nick Tavalaro each had an interception. Devin Pryor had 13 rushes for 101 yards. Giancarlo Rengifo threw two touchdown passes and ran two more in for Clarke (3-4).

Valley Stream North 18, Mineola 10: Nick Naumov threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score for host Valley Stream North (2-5). Keith Grasso caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Dom Verso made eight tackles and Terry Medor had an interception. Paul Revelant had a touchdown reception for Mineola (0-7).

Floral Park 14, Roosevelt 0: Chase McLoughlin rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to lead host Floral Park (5-2). Ben Meighan rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries, had three receptions for 34 yards and added an interception. Steven Baranoski also had an interception and JC Henriquez and Eric Terwilliger each had seven tackles and a sack. Roosevelt fell to 4-3.

Lynbrook 43, Division 0: Michael Hendrickson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Lynbrook (4-3). Ramon Calderon added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. He also had two catches for 36 yards and two sacks. Jake Brenneis rushed for 47 yards on six carries. Division dropped to 1-6.

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

A fumble forced by Jesse Firestone’s strip sack was recovered by Jackson Hoban on the final play of the third overtime period and secured a 20-13 win for host Locust Valley over North Shore in Nassau Conference IV football on Saturday. Hoban had a 1-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the third overtime to break a 13-13 tie. It was the only score in any of the overtime periods.

Firestone also had a fumble recovery in the second overtime for Locust Valley (4-3).

Mike Hancock made five receptions for 72 yards and had two interceptions. Michael DiLorenzo rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and made 12 tackles.

Matthew D’Aversa caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Garret Gates and Gianlucca Sferrazza had a 4-yard rushing touchdown for North Shore (3-4).

East Rockaway 42, Valley Stream South 22: Lucas Cortazar helped East Rockaway (4-3) run for more than 300 yards with a 17-carry, 161-yard effort in a road victory.

Conor O’Hagan had 71 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Anthony Grimaldi had 62 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. East Rockaway fell behind, 7-0, then scored 30 unanswered points. Aiden Chance had 48 and 15-yard scoring runs for Valley Stream South (3-4).

Island Trees 47, Lawrence 6: Kian McCoy went 2-for-3 passing with both completions going for touchdowns, helping host Island Trees (5-2) build a 26-0 first-quarter lead. McCoy hit JC Echezuria for a 54-yard TD and Matthew Norberg for a 22-yard score. McCoy also ran for an 18-yard touchdown in the opening quarter. Echezuria had two interceptions, including a 30-yard return for a TD in the second quarter. Kenny Aristondo had one interception. Danny Zamroz made seven solo tackles. Bryan Guevara scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter for Lawrence (0-7).

Cold Spring Harbor 28, Oyster Bay 0: Brady McKean opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run and ran in a two-point conversion after Sam Bruno rushed in a 12-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to give visiting Cold Spring Harbor a 14-0 lead. Alex Bauer had 8-yard and 15-yard touchdown runs for Cold Spring Harbor (6-1). Oyster Bay is 3-4.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Hempstead 42, Carle Place/Wheatley 14: Gavin Lee rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries to lead West Hempstead (2-5) over host Carle Place/Wheatley (1-6). He had touchdown runs of 98, 34, 62 and 11 yards. Christian Dildy added 125 yards on six carries, including touchdown runs of 55 and 41 yards. The West Hempstead offense ran 18 plays for 388 yards and did not attempt a pass.

Seaford 31, Malverne 7: Brian Falk rushed for 206 yards on 18 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown and made 12 tackles to lead Seaford (6-1) over host Malverne (5-2). Aidan Calvacca rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and made 11 tackles. Bubba Barone ran for 28 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown and had a 55-yard interception return before being tackled at the 5-yard line. Devon O’Donnell made 10 tackles and Anthony James had a sack.