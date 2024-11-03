Nassau football roundup Week 8

Nassau Conference I

Oceanside 39, Port Washington 15: Shane Harmon was 15-for-21 passing for 342 yards and six touchdowns to lead visiting Oceanside to a victory over Port Washington in Nassau Conference I on Friday.

Dillon Tveter had four receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Kyle Scheurer had four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for Oceanside (7-1). Chace Morris added 110 yards on 18 carries. Port Washington falls to 4-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Freeport 33, Uniondale 14: Duwad Abduli-Ali rushed for 96 yards on eight carries, Kelvin Abreau rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Tyler Grayson rushed for 53 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown, for host Freeport (4-4). Jayden Gordon had two interceptions and a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Abelardo Peralta threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown for Uniondale (2-6).

Farmingdale 42, East Meadow 7: Wilson Quintanilla had 15 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery with Josh Kama adding 171 yards and four touchdowns on 14 rushes to lead visiting Farmingdale (7-1). Dennis Finkel completed 14 of 15 passes for 208 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jovens Theodate. Matteo Morales added a sack. James Galiano scored a 5-yard rushing TD for East Meadow (4-4).

Herricks/ Wheatley 42, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 7: Troy Madden threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns and added 30 yards on the ground to lead host Herricks/Wheatley (4-4). Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK falls to 3-5.

Herricks/ Wheatley clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 30 years.

Hempstead 21, Hicksville 7: Jonathan Davis rushed for a 22-yard touchdown and added touchdown receptions of 56 and 32 yards from Seth Montgomery to lead visiting Hempstead (3-5). Davis also had an interception. Hicksville falls to 0-8.

Westbury 48, Valley Stream Central 23: David Monfort had 27 carries for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead visiting Westbury (4-4). Monfort had touchdown runs of 22, 47, 3 and 36 runs.

Emmanuel Exantus ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns and made 13 tackles. Sylas Pratt had a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown and Diego Monroy made six PATs.

Jayden Fox scored three touchdowns — a 70-yard run, a 22-yard run and a 30-yard reception — and had a two-point conversion catch for Valley Stream Central (2-6). Omarre Gantt threw for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Nassau Conference II

Glen Cove 36, Roosevelt 6: Devon Gonzalez rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a two-point conversion as host Glen Cove defeated Roosevelt in Nassau Conference II football on Friday. Glen Cove (7-1) rushed for 367 yards as a team.

Jadyn Johnson rushed for 96 yards, two TDs and a conversion and Taha Waly added 52 yards, a touchdown and a conversion. Roosevelt falls to 4-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Carey 40, Carey 6: Chris Obertis threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Carey (8-0). Joncarlo Carbone had 83 rushing yards and two TDs. James McGrath had 90 receiving yards with a receiving and rushing score.

Sewanhaka 35, Jericho 6: Braylon Metellus had 136 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to lead host Sewanhaka (2-6). Metellus had 58 receiving yards and 78 rushing yards. Khai Harris added 88 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and a touchdown. Adrian Ayau rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown and had 12 tackles. Joe Gallardo and Mohammad Bhalli each made eight tackles.

Baldwin 7, MacArthur 0: Angel Johnson had a 25-yard rushing touchdown for the winning score in overtime for host Baldwin (5-3). Micah Ellerbe had two sacks and four tackles for loss. Ryan Healey had eight solo tackles and five tackles for loss.

New Hyde Park 42, Roslyn/Friends Academy 7: Andrew Notine completed all four of his passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and had a 3-yard touchdown run to lead visiting New Hyde Park (4-4). Tito Ruiz had two receptions for 78 yards and a fumble return for a touchdown. Nick Garofalo had a 19-yard touchdown run and a 48-yard touchdown reception. Lukas Rinaldi opened the game with a 55 yard touchdown rush. Roslyn/Friends Academy falls to 0-8.

Mepham 35, Long Beach 7: Owen Heller completed 8 of 13 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns and had eight carries for 72 yards to lead host Mepham (7-1). Matt Biscardi caught TD passes of 9 and 35 yards and added a 5-yard rushing score. Mike Grizzard caught two passes for 82 yards and two TDs. Jake Classie had seven tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble, and James Quilty had seven tackles and two pass breakups. Long Beach falls to 4-4.

Nassau Conference III

Hewlett 30, Division 27: Matthew DeCicco rushed for 231 yards on 32 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown, as host Hewlett defeated Division in Nassau Conference III football on Friday. Daniel Karadi added 84 yards on six carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run to give Hewlett a 30-21 lead in the fourth quarter following a PAT from Stefano Borsellino.

Borsellino also had three interceptions, three tackles and made a 34-yard field goal. Dylan Parchment added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown and CJ Maiorano had six tackles, including a sack for Hewlett (4-4). Division falls to 3-5.

Manhasset 41, Bellmore JFK 6: Eric Apodiacos made four tackles and four assisted tackles for visiting Manhasset (7-1). Elijah Podraza added five tackles. Manhasset rushed for 250 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns. Kyle Melkonian completed 4 of 8 passes for 69 yards. Jaden Celestin rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown while Charlie Gampero ran 11 times for 63 yards for Bellmore JFK (0-8).

Lynbrook 17, Bethpage 6: Chris Mangieri had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown to open up scoring for visiting Lynbrook (5-3). Jake Brenneis had a 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bethpage falls to 4-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Floral Park 34, South Side 14: Tyreak Cobb rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to lead host Floral Park (6-2). Justin Mallon completed 6 of 9 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries.

Eric Terwilliger made a key fourth-down stop in the first quarter and forced a fumble to set up a 43-yard touchdown pass from Mallon to Aiden Lao.

Terwilliger had nine tackles and a sack. John Segota and Daichi Mezzetti also had a sack. South Side falls to 2-6.

Elmont 26, Clarke 6: Elijah Davis rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Aiden Barnes completed 16 of 23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Elmont (6-2).

Nassir Edwards had five receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Muhammad added six receptions for 88 yards and an interception. Keyoun Kahan made 18 tackles. Clarke falls to 3-5.

Valley Stream North 20, Mineola 13: Izaiah Hill rushed for 119 yards and two TDs and added a 68-yard interception return for a TD to give host Valley Stream North a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

Imran Paul had five receptions for 75 yards. Dominic Verso had eight tackles and an interception. Gavin McLaughlin completed two touchdown passes of 57 and 31 yards to Dean Palmieri for Mineola (1-7).

Nassau Conference IV

Plainedge 35, Locust Valley 28: Dylan Fella had a winning 84-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 28 as host Plainedge defeated Locust Valley in Nassau Conference IV football on Friday. He rushed for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and added five tackles.

Fella also had a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which followed by Jon luca Frucci’s PAT tied the score at 28 for Plainedge. Jaxson Torres had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Locust Valley falls to 4-4.

Valley Stream South 28, Malverne 21: Jayshaun Woodard had a winning 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to break a tie 21 for visiting Valley Stream South (3-5). He finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and also had an interception in the fourth quarter.

Danny Casey rushed for 58 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and added six tackles.

Isaiah Jolly had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Malverne (2-6).

Carle Place 48, Oyster Bay 14: Nick Moretta rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries to lead host Carle Place (4-4). Joe Buffolino rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Oyster Bay falls to 1-7.

East Rockaway 28, West Hempstead 14: Antonio Buzzetta rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Anthony Grimaldi rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead host East Rockaway (5-3). West Hempstead falls to 4-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Island Trees 33, Lawrence 6: Joe Filocamo rushed for 55 yards on five carries and had nine total tackles and forced a fumble to lead Island Trees (4-4). Lawrence falls to 0-8.

Seaford 37, North Shore 7: Brian Falk rushed for 221 yards and a TD on 26 carries and Michael Spinella completed 6 of 8 passes for 122 yards and two TDs for visiting Seaford (4-4). North Shore falls to 4-4.