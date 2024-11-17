It’s the next man up mentality in the Farmingdale football program.

Only this wasn’t just the next man up — it was an entire unit — the Farmingdale defense.

Defensive end Mateo Morales returned an interception 21 yards for a second quarter touchdown and tackle Manuel Benitez recovered a fumble in the end zone for a third quarter score to send top-seeded Farmingdale past No. 4 Syosset, 21-0, in a Nassau Conference I football semifinal Saturday night at Hofstra University.

The Dalers were forced to play without leading scorer Josh Kama. The senior halfback was ruled out of the semifinal with an ankle injury.

“It was our best defensive effort of the season,” Farmingdale coach Buddy Krumenacker said. “We preach that next man up stuff. The guys really responded. We were without our guy on offense and the defense came to play.”

Farmingdale (9-1) will meet the winner of the Massapequa/Oceanside semifinal in the Nassau Conference I championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hofstra University.

“Syosset got us last year in the semifinals and this was payback,” Morales said. “We worked on stopping the screen pass all week in practice. I saw the quarterback look my way and stepped right in front of the throw. It was unbelievable.”

Morales intercepted a short screen pass and turned it into a pick-6 to break a scoreless tie with 7:17 left in the half. The defensive end said he found himself in the right spot at the right time. JJ Damo added the extra-point kick to make it 7-0.

“My first interception,” Morales said. “Our entire defense played lights out.”

Farmingdale owned field position throughout the first three quarters but couldn’t finish any drives. The Dalers found the red zone on four occasions only to be turned away by a stout Syosset defense.

“Those guys are so well coached,” Krumenacker said of Paul Rorke and his staff. “This was a recipe for disaster not finishing drives. They made some big plays. And we put the ball on the ground twice.”

The Syosset defense had two goal line stands and forced fumbles recovered by Chris Fazzolari and Jack Boccafola in the first half. Defensive backs Austin Cohen and Ryan Rosenfeld came up in run support to halt any big runs.

Farmingdale failed to score on fourth down and goal with 6:40 left in the third quarter. Syosset took over on downs and on second down Benitez came through the line and made a big hit at the goal line jarring the ball loose. He recovered in the end zone for the second defensive touchdown. Damo hit the kick and made it 14-0 with 5:50 left.

“I played today’s game in the memory of a teammate’s dad who passed away two days ago,” Benitez said. “I feel so blessed to have played such a big role in this win. I want my teammate Cameron Mastrelli to know we were all thinking about his family throughout the game. We’re all about family here in Farmingdale.”

The Farmingdale defense led by middle linebacker Rocco Martillotti and linebacker Matt Ippoliti, who had 10 tackles each, held Syosset to 60 yards in 28 plays in the first half, including 11 yards on 10 carries.

“That was a supreme effort on defense,” Krumenacker said. “It was exactly what we needed.”

Syosset finished with 39 yards on 23 carries.

Farmingdale’s offense finally found the end zone on a fourth-and-8 when quarterback Dennis Finkel found Gavin Gatchalian behind the secondary for a 28-yard touchdown with 3:46 left for the final margin.

Finkel completed 18 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a score and Gatchalian caught seven passes for 71 yards. Dalers junior halfback Jovens Theodate rushed nine times for 73 yards.

“We’ll need more offense next week no matter who we play,” Krumenacker said.

The defense will have something to say about that.