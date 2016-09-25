Nassau I football roundup

Oceanside tops Uniondale in OT

Vincent Vollaro’s 20-yard touchdown run and Francesco Ancona’s extra point gave Oceanside a 28-27 overtime win against Uniondale in Nassau I yesterday. Uniondale scored first in overtime on Rolando Meyers-Turner’s one-yard touchdown run, but Tyler Judd blocked the extra point. Tommy Heuer completed 12 of 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for Oceanside (2-1), Jake Lazzaro had four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown and Bernie Diaz had one reception for 15 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Judd added 19 carries for 137 yards and four catches for 39 yards.

Massapequa 21, East Meadow 14: Kenny Galvin’s 44-yard run to East Meadow’s 8-yard line set up Griffin Hawthorne’s 6-yard, go-ahead touchdown run with about two minutes left for Massapequa (3-0). The Chiefs used their bye week to prepare for East Meadow’s complex flexbone offense and the defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield to set up the winning drive. “The bye week definitely helped us,” coach Kevin Shippos said. “We had two weeks to replicate an offense that is very hard to plan for. The defense just played lights out.” Chris Wasson, who had an interception, caught two touchdown passes from Galvin. Their 41-yard connection helped cut East Meadow’s lead to 14-13 in the third quarter.

Valley Stream Central 28, Westbury 20: Zachary Rose broke a tackle while taking the opening kickoff 90 yards to the end zone and added a 25-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter for Valley Stream Central (3-1). Stephen Sanchez completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards and touchdown. Jermaine Williams had 63 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Joel Rosario had 60 receiving yards, seven tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

Freeport 37, Baldwin 7: Rashad Tucker completed 8 of 10 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead Freeport (3-0). Tucker, who also ran eight times for 81 yards and intercepted a pass, connected with Jaelin Hood for a 56-yard touchdown that gave the Red Devils a 21-7 lead with 3:09 left in the second quarter.

Hempstead 43, Hicksville 0: Lykeem Bethea started the scoring on a 25-yard run off a reverse to lead Hicksville (1-2). Bethea later added a receiving touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Saybien Barron and a 71-yard punt return touchdown, both in the second half. Barron threw for three touchdowns, and Tyrese Roseborough had eight tackles

Farmingdale 35, Syosset 0: Tom Donovan completed 10 of 14 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and also ran for 56 yards on nine carries to lead Farmingdale (3-0).