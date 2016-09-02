Nassau I football team-by-team previews
FARMINGDALE
DALERS
2015 record: 11-1
Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 23rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Jordan McLune
RB, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Kevin Eversley
RB/DE, 5-11, 215, Sr.
Chris Erkens
OL, 6-0, 270, Sr.
Darrin Simons
DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Anthony Burriesci
QB, 5-8, 180, Sr.
Tommy Donovan
QB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE DALERS
The defending county champions’ backfield is potent: McLune (223 att., 1,985 yds., 35 TDs), Eversley (78 att., 511 yds., 7 TDs) and Plainedge transfer Corey Hill.
EAST MEADOW
JETS
2015 record: 7-3
Coach: Vinny Mascia, 19th year
KEY PLAYERS
Paul Imperiale
TE/LB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Anthony LaRosa
QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Kyle Barker
OG/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.
Justin Reyes
RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Patrick Carlin
SE/SS, 6-4, 165, Sr.
Joe Matchekosky
FB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE JETS
They have eight returning starters on offense, including QB LaRosa, Reyes and Matchekosky in the backfield and Imperiale, at tight end. But an inexperienced defense must develop.
OCEANSIDE
SAILORS
2015 record: 10-1
Coach: Rob Blount, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Dylan Judd
WR/SS, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Mike Scibelli
OL/DL, 6-2, 305, Jr.
Vincent Schell
OL/DL, 6-5, 290
Gabe Ruiz
RB/LB, 5-8, 190, Sr.
Paul Schell
OL/DL, 6-2, 270, Sr.
Francesco Ancona
K, 5-8, 160, Jr.
ABOUT THE SAILORS
Scibelli and the Schell started all 11 games on O-line last season, and that could help QB Tommy Heuer in his first year as varsity starter. LBs George Potaris and Bryan Aguilar lead the defense.
FREEPORT
RED DEVILS
2015 record: 4-5
Coach: Russ Cellan, 31st year
KEY PLAYERS
Rashad Tucker
QB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Jahred Wray
RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.
Elyjah Campbell
WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Robert Fitzsimmons
OL/MLB, 6-3, 220, Jr.
Nicolas Olivier
WR/DB, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Joel Cruz
OL/DL, 6-3, 285, Sr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS
They lost to county champion Farmingdale in last year’s playoffs, but return several key players, including Tucker. He’s usually in the mix when coaches talk about the conference’s top talent.
BALDWIN
BRUINS
2015 record: 3-6
Coach: Stephen Carroll, 29th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jonathan Debique
RB/LB, 5-11, 230, Sr.
Kendal Frink
RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Matthew Washington
R/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
T’Khi Wood-Smith
R/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Anderson Sylvain
OL/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Joseph Gallagher
OL/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE BRUINS
Debique is a top player, primarily on defense but also as runner. Frink and Washington also have some varsity experience. But Bruins have many question marks.
UNIONDALE
KNIGHTS
2015 record: 4-5
Coach: Phil Coppola, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Magin Saravia
OL/DL, 6-2, 300, Sr.
Zach Knighton-Ward
RB/LB, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Kendell Glynn
RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Kendrell Hickson
WR/S, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Jahmel Hinton
OL/DL, 6-0, 295, Sr.
Terrell Cyrus
OL/DL, 6-3, 275, Jr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS
Saravia leads a deep line. The run game is strong with Knighton-Ward, Glynn and Roquise Bryant. LBs Knighton-Ward and Glynn and CBs Danny Ashley and Jared Hardy anchor a strong defense.
MASSAPEQUA
CHIEFS
2015 record: 5-5
Coach: Kevin Shippos, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Matt St. Jeanos
OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.
Anthony Buckshaw
RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.
Chris Wasson
WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Connor Payne
OL/LB, 6-3, 260, Jr.
James McGarrity
OL/DL, 6-3, 315, Jr.
Chris Sollenne
OL/DL, 5-11, 235, Sr.
ABOUT THE CHIEFS
St. Jeanos is the only returning starter, but a talented junior class could make an immediate impact. Juniors RB/DB Alec Surrow and WR/DB Owen Glascoe could contribute significantly.
SYOSSET
BRAVES
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Paul Rorke, 23rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Christian Skorka
WR/S, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Seth Blumer
RB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Ben Berg
WR/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
David Moyet
WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.
John Antonelli
OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Laith Nanous
RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE BRAVES
Skorka, one of the county’s best, takes over as the top target in a deep corps of WRs. The Braves may not have a lot of experience, but Rorke has credited his group for hard work in the preseason.
HEMPSTEAD
TIGERS
2015 record: 4-4
Coach: Sylas Pratt, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Dashawn Meadors
RB/LB, 6-4, 215, Jr.
Javon Andrews
RB/DB, 5-9, 190, Jr.
Jaylin Evans
SLOT/DB, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Saybien Barrons
QB, 6-2, 205, Sr.
Marlon Gregg
OL/DL, 6-2, 266, Sr.
Austin Bernard
OL/LB, 6-3, 245, Sr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
They improved by four wins in Pratt’s first season as Meadors ran for 898 yards and 14 TDs, Andrews had 726 receiving yards and nine TDs, and Gregg had eight sacks.
PLAINVIEW JFK
HAWKS
2015 record: 3-5
Coach: Chris Rogler, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Dylan Bucking
OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Jr.
Jordan Futerman
RB/S, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Evan Melle
OL/DL, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Christos Calamidas
FB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Harrison Kyriacou
TE/LB, 5-10, 180, Soph.
Constantine Calamidas
RB/C, 5-8, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE HAWKS
Futerman becomes the primary RB. Michael Schatt, last year’s JV starter, and senior Ben Radisch, a 2015 backup, have battled to start at QB. Syosset transfer TE/DL Brendan Horlich enters the mix.
HICKSVILLE
COMETS
2015 record: 1-7
Coach: Richard Carroll, 5th year
KEY PLAYERS
Steven Pavlak
TE/DE, 6-4, 245, Sr.
Keyshawn Bailey
OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Frank Sokenis
OL/DT, 6-3, 265, Jr.
Tom Roach
RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.
Billy Cornelius
TE/DE, 6-0, 230, Jr.
Brandon Santos
WR/DB, 5-8, 140, Sr.
ABOUT THE COMETS
A solid defensive core returns as Pavlak (68), Bailey (50), Roach (50), Sokenis (45) each had 45 or more tackles. Bailey and Sokenis anchor a strong O-line. RB/S Felix Diaz leads a youth movement.
VALLEY STREAM
CENTRAL
EAGLES
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Michael Rubino, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Stephen Sanchez
QB/S, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Shalome Clarke
WR/S, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Joel Rosario
TE/LB, 6-0, 195, Jr.
Stanley Desir
RB/LB, 5-8, 175, Jr.
Angel Caldero
OL/DL, 5-8, 210, Jr.
Zach Rose
WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
First-year coach Rubino will run spread offense, 4-2-5 defense. First-year varsity players RB/LB Armani O’Brady and WR/DE Rasheed Orgella could impact.
WESTBURY
GOLDEN DRAGONS
2015 record: 1-7
Coach: Savalis Charles, 5th year
KEY PLAYERS
Viron Jones
QB/DB, 6-1, 160, Sr.
Darius Young
LB/WR, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Samson Volant
LB/WR, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Will Alexis
OL/DL, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Joseph Ledger
DL/RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Mercy Swimdlee
OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Jr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN DRAGONS
In Nassau II last year, the Golden Dragons lost three games by a total of six points in the closing seconds. Charles hopes WR/DB Remy Bailey and RB/LB Richie Marcellus will provide a boost in their first varsity seasons.