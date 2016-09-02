Nassau I football team-by-team previews

FARMINGDALE

DALERS

2015 record: 11-1

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 23rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Jordan McLune

RB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Kevin Eversley

RB/DE, 5-11, 215, Sr.

Chris Erkens

OL, 6-0, 270, Sr.

Darrin Simons

DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Anthony Burriesci

QB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Tommy Donovan

QB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE DALERS

The defending county champions’ backfield is potent: McLune (223 att., 1,985 yds., 35 TDs), Eversley (78 att., 511 yds., 7 TDs) and Plainedge transfer Corey Hill.

EAST MEADOW

JETS

2015 record: 7-3

Coach: Vinny Mascia, 19th year

KEY PLAYERS

Paul Imperiale

TE/LB, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Anthony LaRosa

QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Kyle Barker

OG/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.

Justin Reyes

RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Patrick Carlin

SE/SS, 6-4, 165, Sr.

Joe Matchekosky

FB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE JETS

They have eight returning starters on offense, including QB LaRosa, Reyes and Matchekosky in the backfield and Imperiale, at tight end. But an inexperienced defense must develop.

OCEANSIDE

SAILORS

2015 record: 10-1

Coach: Rob Blount, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Judd

WR/SS, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Mike Scibelli

OL/DL, 6-2, 305, Jr.

Vincent Schell

OL/DL, 6-5, 290

Gabe Ruiz

RB/LB, 5-8, 190, Sr.

Paul Schell

OL/DL, 6-2, 270, Sr.

Francesco Ancona

K, 5-8, 160, Jr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS

Scibelli and the Schell started all 11 games on O-line last season, and that could help QB Tommy Heuer in his first year as varsity starter. LBs George Potaris and Bryan Aguilar lead the defense.

FREEPORT

RED DEVILS

2015 record: 4-5

Coach: Russ Cellan, 31st year

KEY PLAYERS

Rashad Tucker

QB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Jahred Wray

RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.

Elyjah Campbell

WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Robert Fitzsimmons

OL/MLB, 6-3, 220, Jr.

Nicolas Olivier

WR/DB, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Joel Cruz

OL/DL, 6-3, 285, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

They lost to county champion Farmingdale in last year’s playoffs, but return several key players, including Tucker. He’s usually in the mix when coaches talk about the conference’s top talent.

BALDWIN

BRUINS

2015 record: 3-6

Coach: Stephen Carroll, 29th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jonathan Debique

RB/LB, 5-11, 230, Sr.

Kendal Frink

RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Matthew Washington

R/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

T’Khi Wood-Smith

R/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Anderson Sylvain

OL/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Joseph Gallagher

OL/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS

Debique is a top player, primarily on defense but also as runner. Frink and Washington also have some varsity experience. But Bruins have many question marks.

UNIONDALE

KNIGHTS

2015 record: 4-5

Coach: Phil Coppola, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Magin Saravia

OL/DL, 6-2, 300, Sr.

Zach Knighton-Ward

RB/LB, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Kendell Glynn

RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Kendrell Hickson

WR/S, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Jahmel Hinton

OL/DL, 6-0, 295, Sr.

Terrell Cyrus

OL/DL, 6-3, 275, Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Saravia leads a deep line. The run game is strong with Knighton-Ward, Glynn and Roquise Bryant. LBs Knighton-Ward and Glynn and CBs Danny Ashley and Jared Hardy anchor a strong defense.

MASSAPEQUA

CHIEFS

2015 record: 5-5

Coach: Kevin Shippos, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Matt St. Jeanos

OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.

Anthony Buckshaw

RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.

Chris Wasson

WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Connor Payne

OL/LB, 6-3, 260, Jr.

James McGarrity

OL/DL, 6-3, 315, Jr.

Chris Sollenne

OL/DL, 5-11, 235, Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS

St. Jeanos is the only returning starter, but a talented junior class could make an immediate impact. Juniors RB/DB Alec Surrow and WR/DB Owen Glascoe could contribute significantly.

SYOSSET

BRAVES

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Paul Rorke, 23rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Skorka

WR/S, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Seth Blumer

RB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Ben Berg

WR/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

David Moyet

WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.

John Antonelli

OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Laith Nanous

RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES

Skorka, one of the county’s best, takes over as the top target in a deep corps of WRs. The Braves may not have a lot of experience, but Rorke has credited his group for hard work in the preseason.

HEMPSTEAD

TIGERS

2015 record: 4-4

Coach: Sylas Pratt, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Dashawn Meadors

RB/LB, 6-4, 215, Jr.

Javon Andrews

RB/DB, 5-9, 190, Jr.

Jaylin Evans

SLOT/DB, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Saybien Barrons

QB, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Marlon Gregg

OL/DL, 6-2, 266, Sr.

Austin Bernard

OL/LB, 6-3, 245, Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

They improved by four wins in Pratt’s first season as Meadors ran for 898 yards and 14 TDs, Andrews had 726 receiving yards and nine TDs, and Gregg had eight sacks.

PLAINVIEW JFK

HAWKS

2015 record: 3-5

Coach: Chris Rogler, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Bucking

OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Jr.

Jordan Futerman

RB/S, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Evan Melle

OL/DL, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Christos Calamidas

FB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Harrison Kyriacou

TE/LB, 5-10, 180, Soph.

Constantine Calamidas

RB/C, 5-8, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS

Futerman becomes the primary RB. Michael Schatt, last year’s JV starter, and senior Ben Radisch, a 2015 backup, have battled to start at QB. Syosset transfer TE/DL Brendan Horlich enters the mix.

HICKSVILLE

COMETS

2015 record: 1-7

Coach: Richard Carroll, 5th year

KEY PLAYERS

Steven Pavlak

TE/DE, 6-4, 245, Sr.

Keyshawn Bailey

OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Frank Sokenis

OL/DT, 6-3, 265, Jr.

Tom Roach

RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.

Billy Cornelius

TE/DE, 6-0, 230, Jr.

Brandon Santos

WR/DB, 5-8, 140, Sr.

ABOUT THE COMETS

A solid defensive core returns as Pavlak (68), Bailey (50), Roach (50), Sokenis (45) each had 45 or more tackles. Bailey and Sokenis anchor a strong O-line. RB/S Felix Diaz leads a youth movement.

VALLEY STREAM

CENTRAL

EAGLES

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Michael Rubino, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Stephen Sanchez

QB/S, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Shalome Clarke

WR/S, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Joel Rosario

TE/LB, 6-0, 195, Jr.

Stanley Desir

RB/LB, 5-8, 175, Jr.

Angel Caldero

OL/DL, 5-8, 210, Jr.

Zach Rose

WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

First-year coach Rubino will run spread offense, 4-2-5 defense. First-year varsity players RB/LB Armani O’Brady and WR/DE Rasheed Orgella could impact.

WESTBURY

GOLDEN DRAGONS

2015 record: 1-7

Coach: Savalis Charles, 5th year

KEY PLAYERS

Viron Jones

QB/DB, 6-1, 160, Sr.

Darius Young

LB/WR, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Samson Volant

LB/WR, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Will Alexis

OL/DL, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Joseph Ledger

DL/RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Mercy Swimdlee

OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN DRAGONS

In Nassau II last year, the Golden Dragons lost three games by a total of six points in the closing seconds. Charles hopes WR/DB Remy Bailey and RB/LB Richie Marcellus will provide a boost in their first varsity seasons.