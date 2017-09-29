Nassau I roundup: Four quarterbacks each throw for four touchdowns

Four was the magic number in Nassau I Thursday as Long Beach’s Ryan Sheehy, Massapequa’s Kenny Galvin, Oceanside’s Tommy Heuer and Mike Lee of Herricks each threw four touchdown passes in victories.

Long Beach 26, Hicksville 0: Sheehy completed 11 of 12 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 55 yards to lead Long Beach (3-1). Deon Ray caught two passes, which went for scores of 48 and 53 yards, and Marquis Stephens had four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown for Long Beach, which scored all of its points in the first half. Demil Cooper had a sack and a tackle for a loss.

Massapequa 42, Hempstead 20: Galvin completed 15 of 21 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to lead Massapequa (3-1). Owen Glascoe had five catches for 67 yards and two TDs and Garrett Gibbons caught nine passes for 87 yards and a score. Angelo Petrakis had 19 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Frank Tofano had 10 tackles and Marco Musso added seven tackles.

Oceanside 44, Uniondale 24: Heuer completed 15 of 20 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns as Oceanside took a 37-10 halftime lead. Jake Lazzaro caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and Derek Cruz caught five passes for 70 yards. Cruz also rushed for a 31-yard touchdown on his only carry. Bernie Diaz returned an interception 20 yards for a score in the second quarter and Bryan Aguilar, Michael Scibelli and Joe Tafuri each had sacks for Oceanside (4-0).

Herricks 28, Westbury 8: Lee completed 11 of 12 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 99 yards to lead Herricks. Will McCreery caught three passes for 82 yards and two TDs and C.J. Marciano caught two passes for 55 yards and a score. Nick Bhagrattee recorded four tackles and had an interception for Herricks (2-2).

Freeport 34, Baldwin 0: Aaje Grayson ran 10 times for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead Freeport in Nassau I. Terrance Edmond completed 4 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Jackson caught three passes for 65 yards and two TDs. Robert Fitzsimmons recorded 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and one sack for Freeport (3-1).