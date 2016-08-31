Nassau III football preview: Watch out for Wantagh

It’s good to be young . . . at least in Nassau III, where rebuilding seems to be on everybody’s menu.

New addition Wantagh may be the cream of the crop, joining the enrollment-based conference after battling MacArthur in the Nassau II Championship game last season. The top-seeded Warriors return Sean Cobert and Joe Valenti, both three year starters.

“Most people think of us as an offensive team, I think our defense is our strength and our offense is going to go at a slow pace and figure out what we’re good at,” Wantagh coach Keith Sachs said.

Lawrence, the second seed, hopes that a return to health will signal a return to glory. Both quarterback Akym Land and linebacker Jack Lanzilotta are returning from injuries.

The Golden Tornadoes could be very dangerous if two transitions go smoothly. Chris Collier is moving from wide receiver to running back and Christian Rodas, who started at linebacker on a very good junior varsity team, will see if his skills translate to the highest high school level.

Plainedge, coming off an 11-1 season, will be a more diverse offense unit. Roosevelt is excited about a full season from running back/defensive back Corey Bull. Bull, who made 21 tackles and had six interceptions, tore his ACL late in the regular season and missed the playoffs. Him, along with the versatile Stephan Vailes, have Roosevelt eyeing yet another deep run in the playoffs.

Then, there’s Bethpage, Hewlett, Division, and Lynbrook — all teams looking to bust toward the top of the conference.

“Any of those top eight teams can be in that top four at the end of the year,” Lynbrook coach Stephen LoCicero said.