Nassau III team-by-team football preview

1. LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

2017 record: 10-2

Coach: Joe Martillotti, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Jeavon Johnson, DT/OT, 6-2, 295, Sr.; Jordan Alexander, WR/DB, 6-1, 193, Sr.; Christian Fredericks, QB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Norell Folawiyo, WR, 6-5, 220, Sr.; Keaton Goldsby, WR, 6-0, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES

The defending Nassau III champions bring a lot of team speed and are big on the line, led by Johnson and Alexander. They look to return to the Long Island Championship after falling in a high-scoring affair to Westhampton last year.

2. ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

2017 record: 7-3

Coach: Joe Vito, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Kevon Hall, RB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Idris Carter, QB, 6-3, 180, Jr.; Eddie Torres, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Dante Hawkins, FB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Nasir Fiallo, Slot/C, 5-8, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS

After falling in the Nassau III semifinals to Wantagh last season, the Rough Riders look to bring more versatility on offense, with Carter more experienced under center.

3. WANTAGH WARRIORS

2017 record: 8-3

Coach: Keith Sachs, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Will DiMatteo, MLB/OL, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Kyle Graham, TE/DL, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Michael Lombardi, RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Dylan Scott, WR/LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Sam Sloves, OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Opened last season with a five-game winning streak, with the defense, which returns DiMatteo, allowing no more than 14 points during that span.

4. BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Erwin J. Dill, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

T.J. Hart, HB/LB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Matthew Schneider, HB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Ryan Hill, FB/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Thomas Bachmeier, T/DT, 6-5, 252, Sr.; Kevin Groom, TE/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES

Fell to Lawrence in the Nassau III semifinal game. They bring depth at running back with Hart, Schneider and Hill.

5. PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

2017 record: 6-3

Coach: Robert Shaver, 22nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Dan Villari, QB/DB, 6-3, 200, Jr.; Dylan Kocoris, OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Tom Caltabiano, OL/DL, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Braden Clark, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Dion Kuinlan, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

Return Kuinlan, who ran for 1,028 yards last season, along with strong linemen in Kocoris and Caltabiano.

6. VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Tom Schiavo, 20th season

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Gisonda, QB/DB/P/K, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Aidan Duggan, WR/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Bernadin Fleurima, OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Anthony Iuliano, OL/DL, 5-9, 290, Sr.; Joe Munson, OL/LB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

Gisonda enters his first year as a quarterback, competing with Tim McGrath for the starter position. As a defensive back, Gisonda had seven interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and he made six catches of over 30 yards last season at receiver. Team returns strong experience from last season.

7. HEWLETT BULLDOGS

2017 record: 4-5

Coach: John Palladino, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Vincent Morello, RB/DB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Matthew Weiss, QB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Khamar Narcisse, OL/DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Sam Rovner, RB/LB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Max May, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and returns many skill players.

8. LYNBROOK OWLS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Stephen Locicero, 13th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jonathan Cabral-Martin, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr; John DiBenedetto, SS/QB, 5-10, 175, Sr; James Gillespie, RB, 5-7, 155, Sr; Tyler Heaney, RB/LB, 5-7, 170, Sr; Dominick Barbuto, LB/OL, 6-1, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE OWLS

Young team with an experienced junior group, including seven returning defensive players, such as Cabral-Martin, DiBenedetto, Heaney and Barbuto.

9. NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Daniel Agovino, 18th season

KEY PLAYERS

Dan Livoti, QB/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Andrew Franco, OL/LB, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Will Scarola, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Luca Marra, WR/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Cristiano Mele, OL/DL, 5-8, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Moved up to Nassau III. Livoti looks to run an up-tempo spread offense.

10. FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Ron Pickett, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Matich, WR/LB, 6-1, 190 lbs, Sr.; Mitchell Kozak, QB, 6-0, 185 lbs, Sr.; Jordan Flores, OL/DL, 6-0, 285 lbs, Sr.; Charles Mealing, WR/DB, 5-10, 165 lbs, Sr.; Aidan Fogerty, OL/DE, 5-10, 190 lbs, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Return many experienced players in the second year of a spread offense, led by Kozak, who threw for eight touchdowns ond 975 yards last season.

11. SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

2017 record: 4-5

Coach: Phil Onesto, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick LiCalzi, ATH/DB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Greg Lethbridge, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Trent Davis, QB/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; William Pickett, QB/LB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Nick Rossiello, OL/DL, 5-1, 200, Sr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES

Made the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time in program history. Will look to a young group to return them to the playoffs, led by the athletic LiCalzi.

12. DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Jeff Schiereck, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Heslin, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Ethan Ceriano, WR/DB, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Brandon Pataky, PL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Chris Fusco, QB, 6-1, 185 lbs, Sr.; Zac Martin, OL/DL, 5-9, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS

Will rely on team speed, led by Heslin and Ceriano.

13. GLEN COVE BIG RED

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Peter Kopecky, 26th season

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Rant, WR/DB/P, 5-10, 142, Sr.; Devon Christopher

QB, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Mayan Letellier, RB/SS, 5-11, 171, Sr.; Mike Vaughan, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED

With no returning linemen, Glen Cove will run a spread offense with Letellier and Vaughan as running backs. Vaughan, who did not play until the fifth game of the season,brings good speed and is skilled on both sides of the ball. Rant returns for his third varsity season.

14. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Joe Guastafeste, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Hicks, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Nick Strangis, OL/DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Craig Powell RB/LB, 6-0, 176 Sr.; Josiah McLean, WR/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Roger Kennedy, OL/DL, 6-1, 222, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

Just missed the playoffs last season and will look to take more chances this season. They are faster and more athletic, as well as more aggressive on both sides of the ball, led by Hicks and Powell in the backfield and Strangis on the line.