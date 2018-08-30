Nassau III team-by-team football preview
1. LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES
2017 record: 10-2
Coach: Joe Martillotti, ninth season
KEY PLAYERS
Jeavon Johnson, DT/OT, 6-2, 295, Sr.; Jordan Alexander, WR/DB, 6-1, 193, Sr.; Christian Fredericks, QB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Norell Folawiyo, WR, 6-5, 220, Sr.; Keaton Goldsby, WR, 6-0, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES
The defending Nassau III champions bring a lot of team speed and are big on the line, led by Johnson and Alexander. They look to return to the Long Island Championship after falling in a high-scoring affair to Westhampton last year.
2. ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
2017 record: 7-3
Coach: Joe Vito, 25th season
KEY PLAYERS
Kevon Hall, RB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Idris Carter, QB, 6-3, 180, Jr.; Eddie Torres, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Dante Hawkins, FB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Nasir Fiallo, Slot/C, 5-8, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS
After falling in the Nassau III semifinals to Wantagh last season, the Rough Riders look to bring more versatility on offense, with Carter more experienced under center.
3. WANTAGH WARRIORS
2017 record: 8-3
Coach: Keith Sachs, 25th season
KEY PLAYERS
Will DiMatteo, MLB/OL, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Kyle Graham, TE/DL, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Michael Lombardi, RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Dylan Scott, WR/LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Sam Sloves, OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
Opened last season with a five-game winning streak, with the defense, which returns DiMatteo, allowing no more than 14 points during that span.
4. BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Erwin J. Dill, eighth season
KEY PLAYERS
T.J. Hart, HB/LB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Matthew Schneider, HB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Ryan Hill, FB/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Thomas Bachmeier, T/DT, 6-5, 252, Sr.; Kevin Groom, TE/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES
Fell to Lawrence in the Nassau III semifinal game. They bring depth at running back with Hart, Schneider and Hill.
5. PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
2017 record: 6-3
Coach: Robert Shaver, 22nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Dan Villari, QB/DB, 6-3, 200, Jr.; Dylan Kocoris, OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Tom Caltabiano, OL/DL, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Braden Clark, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Dion Kuinlan, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS
Return Kuinlan, who ran for 1,028 yards last season, along with strong linemen in Kocoris and Caltabiano.
6. VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Tom Schiavo, 20th season
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Gisonda, QB/DB/P/K, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Aidan Duggan, WR/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Bernadin Fleurima, OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Anthony Iuliano, OL/DL, 5-9, 290, Sr.; Joe Munson, OL/LB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS
Gisonda enters his first year as a quarterback, competing with Tim McGrath for the starter position. As a defensive back, Gisonda had seven interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and he made six catches of over 30 yards last season at receiver. Team returns strong experience from last season.
7. HEWLETT BULLDOGS
2017 record: 4-5
Coach: John Palladino, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Vincent Morello, RB/DB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Matthew Weiss, QB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Khamar Narcisse, OL/DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Sam Rovner, RB/LB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Max May, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and returns many skill players.
8. LYNBROOK OWLS
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Stephen Locicero, 13th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jonathan Cabral-Martin, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr; John DiBenedetto, SS/QB, 5-10, 175, Sr; James Gillespie, RB, 5-7, 155, Sr; Tyler Heaney, RB/LB, 5-7, 170, Sr; Dominick Barbuto, LB/OL, 6-1, 195, Jr.
ABOUT THE OWLS
Young team with an experienced junior group, including seven returning defensive players, such as Cabral-Martin, DiBenedetto, Heaney and Barbuto.
9. NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Daniel Agovino, 18th season
KEY PLAYERS
Dan Livoti, QB/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Andrew Franco, OL/LB, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Will Scarola, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Luca Marra, WR/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Cristiano Mele, OL/DL, 5-8, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Moved up to Nassau III. Livoti looks to run an up-tempo spread offense.
10. FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Ron Pickett, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Matich, WR/LB, 6-1, 190 lbs, Sr.; Mitchell Kozak, QB, 6-0, 185 lbs, Sr.; Jordan Flores, OL/DL, 6-0, 285 lbs, Sr.; Charles Mealing, WR/DB, 5-10, 165 lbs, Sr.; Aidan Fogerty, OL/DE, 5-10, 190 lbs, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS
Return many experienced players in the second year of a spread offense, led by Kozak, who threw for eight touchdowns ond 975 yards last season.
11. SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
2017 record: 4-5
Coach: Phil Onesto, eighth season
KEY PLAYERS
Nick LiCalzi, ATH/DB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Greg Lethbridge, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Trent Davis, QB/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; William Pickett, QB/LB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Nick Rossiello, OL/DL, 5-1, 200, Sr.
ABOUT THE CYCLONES
Made the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time in program history. Will look to a young group to return them to the playoffs, led by the athletic LiCalzi.
12. DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Jeff Schiereck, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Thomas Heslin, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Ethan Ceriano, WR/DB, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Brandon Pataky, PL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Chris Fusco, QB, 6-1, 185 lbs, Sr.; Zac Martin, OL/DL, 5-9, 250, Sr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS
Will rely on team speed, led by Heslin and Ceriano.
13. GLEN COVE BIG RED
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Peter Kopecky, 26th season
KEY PLAYERS
Anthony Rant, WR/DB/P, 5-10, 142, Sr.; Devon Christopher
QB, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Mayan Letellier, RB/SS, 5-11, 171, Sr.; Mike Vaughan, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
ABOUT THE BIG RED
With no returning linemen, Glen Cove will run a spread offense with Letellier and Vaughan as running backs. Vaughan, who did not play until the fifth game of the season,brings good speed and is skilled on both sides of the ball. Rant returns for his third varsity season.
14. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Joe Guastafeste, fourth season
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Hicks, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Nick Strangis, OL/DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Craig Powell RB/LB, 6-0, 176 Sr.; Josiah McLean, WR/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Roger Kennedy, OL/DL, 6-1, 222, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
Just missed the playoffs last season and will look to take more chances this season. They are faster and more athletic, as well as more aggressive on both sides of the ball, led by Hicks and Powell in the backfield and Strangis on the line.
NASSAU III PLAYERS TO WATCH
JORDAN ALEXANDER, Lawrence
Caught five touchdown passes and had 25 receptions, while making 27 tackles and picking off six passes.
JONATHAN CABRAL-MARTIN, Lynbrook
He had over 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2017.
IDRIS CARTER, Roosevelt
Ran for 151 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown, while completing 39 of 80 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns.
CHRISTIAN FREDERICKS, Lawrence
Completed 81 of 131 passes for 1,342 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 962 yards on 104 carries.
KYLE GRAHAM, Wantagh
With overpowering size, the Warriors look to utilize him unlike most high school tight ends.
KEVON HALL, Lawrence
Led Nassau in rushing with 2,211 yards and 24
JEAVON JOHNSON, Lawrence
Made 43 tackles, with eight for a loss in 2017.
VIN MORELLO, Hewlett
Ran for 1,106 yards on 158 carries with 16 touchdowns, and made 12 tackles on the defensive side.
DAN VILLARI, Plainedge
Will step into the starting quarterback role this season.