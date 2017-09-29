Nassau III roundup: Tommy Rohan carries Wantagh past Roosevelt

Tommy Rohan rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Wantagh in its 22-12 win over Roosevelt in Nassau III on Thursday.

He scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter and Jake Castellano’s run on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt gave Wantagh (4-0) a 15-12 lead. Castellano completed 4 of 10 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors. Ryan Murphy caught an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Rohan scored on a 43-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Kevon Hall ran for touchdown runs of 4 and 21 yards in the second quarter to put Roosevelt ahead 12-7. Anthony D’Onofrio added two catches for 48 yards.

Jack LaVache had nine tackles and two sacks, Will DiMatteo added eight tackles and Vin LaRosa had an interception for Wantagh.

Lynbrook 21, Glen Cove 6: Joey Castillo completed 10 of 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and Tommy Urena had 18 tackles and a sack to lead Lynbrook (2-2).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Castillo also rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries. After a scoreless first half, James Gillespie ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Zach Mercedes hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Castillo to give Lynbrook (2-2) a 14-0 lead in the third quarter. Glen Cove got on the board later in the period after Joey Grella returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, before Urena blocked the ensuing extra point.

Jonathan Cabral-Martin, who had 13 rushes for 102 yards, extended the Lynbrook lead to 15 with a 19-yard touchdown carry on the opening drive of the fourth quarter. Thomas O’Brien had seven receptions for 53 yards.

Tyler Heaney and Jarrol Watt had sacks for Lynbrook. Spencer Sundeberg made all three extra-point attempts.

Hewlett 48, Roslyn 26: Vinny Morello rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead Hewlett (2-2).

Gavin Adler scored on a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter to give Hewlett a 28-0 lead. Adler also went 6-for-7 on PAT attempts and made seven tackles. Matt Maninno rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and blocked a punt. Matt Kim rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on two carries and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Hewlett took a 14-0 first-quarter lead after Maninno ran for a 9-yard score and Morello had a 10-yard touchdown run.