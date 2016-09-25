Nassau IV football roundup

North Shore 24, Locust Valley 7: Ramell Phillips ran for three touchdowns in the first half, helping Locust Valley to a 24-7 lead at halftime en route to a 31-19 win over North Shore yesterday. On North Shore’s first drive of the second half, Nick Jantzen intercepted a pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons (2-1) a 31-7 lead. He picked off another pass with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Locust Valley ran out the clock.

Carle Place/Wheatley 41, Valley Stream South 20: Chris Kelly had 11 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nassau IV (2-1). Luke Caliendo had three carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, John Deridder had seven carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns and Tziah Albert had two carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. Dom Pascarella added six carries for 75 yards.

Mineola 34, Friends Academy 6: Sebastian Domenech rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for Mineola (1-2). Coach Dan Guido, in his 30th season, said it was the most rushing yards he remembers any player having since he became the coach. Domenech took the first play from scrimmage off tackle for a 75-yard touchdown run. He added a 7-yard touchdown and 85-yard score. Doug Hopkins added a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Jason Eccher had a 1-yard touchdown run and finished with 34 yards on six rushes.

Malverne 39, Island Trees 0: Dante Lacroix got the scoring started early for Malverne (3-0), taking a fourth-and-6 quarterback run 94 yards up the middle of the field for a touchdown midway through the first quarter the series after the Malverne defense made a goal-line stand on fourth down. He had 126 rushing yards on five attempts and added two passing touchdowns and 77 yards. Lacroix connected with Maurice Teachey on both touchdowns in the air for scores of 23 and 54 yards. Teachey, Shamar Patrick and Amarie Reyes each added touchdown runs.

East Rockaway 33, Oyster Bay 21: Tommy Rogers threw for two touchdowns and James Tierney ran for two to lead East Rockaway (1-2). A pair of first-half touchdown passes from Rogers to Jonathan Starkman sandwiched James Tierney’s 13-yard touchdown run, which capped an 8 1⁄2 minute, 80-yard drive. Colin Barnes ran 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Tierney ran for 92 yards on 12 carries and had an interception.

Cold Spring Harbor 35, West Hempstead 0: Cole Szajna, Dylan Guarneri and Connor Cassidy combined for 268 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead Cold Spring Harbor (2-1). Szajna had 10 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, Cassidy had 10 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Guarneri had five carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns.