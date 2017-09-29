Nassau IV roundup: Teddy Bentley, Cold Spring Harbor roll to 4-0 start

Teddy Bentley rushed 10 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown to lead Cold Spring Harbor to a 21-7 win over host Seaford last night in Nassau IV. The Seahawks improved to 4-0 after defeating last season’s county finalist.

“The boys worked hard,” said coach Jon Mendreski. “Any time you can hang with Seaford, you’re doing something right.”

After trailing 7-0 early when Seaford’s Joe Angelastro scored on a 6-yard run, the Seahawks defense stepped up. Sebastian Sandler led the team with eight tackles, Peter Striano recorded two sacks and Hunter Guarneri made six tackles and hauled in an interception.

Locust Valley 14, Malverne 12: Ramell Philips carried 18 times for 174 yards and the go-ahead 80-yard touchdown run to lead Locust Valley in Nassau IV. Down 7-6 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Malverne fumbled in the end zone for a touchback, setting up the winning score.

Thomas O’Brien ran 23 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. J.T. Lagalante recorded seven tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble for Locust Valley (3-1).

North Shore 20, Island Trees 14: Dean Aboulhassan had 15 carries for 85 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion run to lead North Shore (2-2). Will Scarola rushed three times for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings had five sacks, including two by Jacob Daley. James Ledden sacked Ryan Costanza on 4th down with 1:32 left in the game to preserve the victory.

Mineola 20, Oyster Bay 0: Sebastian Domenech had 22 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mineola (2-2). Joe Fabiano completed three passes for 28 yards and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nick Natale. Christian Diaz and Geovanny Rodriguez each had fumble recoveries in the win.

West Hempstead 42, Valley Stream South 14: Frank Messina rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead West Hempstead (2-2) in Nassau IV. The Rams ran for a total of 323 yards. Lee Boodoo added 10 carries for 74 yards and touchdown. Tim Shanley’s interception midway through the second quarter set up Dylan Mojica’s 1-yard touchdown run to give West Hempstead a 21-7 lead.

Clarke 34, East Rockaway 0: Austin Carman-Lyons ran for a 67-yard touchdown on the games first play from scrimmage en route to 100 total rushing yards for Clarke (2-2). Brandon Hungria ran for 78 yards on nine carries for Clarke, which led 27-0 at halftime.

Carle Place/Wheatley 22, Friends Academy 6: Tziah Albert ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Caliendo added a 19-yard touchdown run, a two-point conversion run and went 2-for-2 on point after attempts to lead Carle Place/Wheatley. Dylan Vincenti ran for 57 yards on six carries and Lance Costa had 53 yards rushing on five carries and had an interception for Carle Place/Wheatley (2-2).