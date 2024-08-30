When Wantagh football last competed in Conference IV, it left with a county title.

Now coach Keith Sachs’ squad will strive for the same triumph it experienced in spring 2021, as Conference III standouts Wantagh and Plainedge both drop to Conference IV.

Only two of Wantagh’s 25 wins since 2021-22 have come within two possessions. Sachs, who is entering his 31st season, said he doesn’t expect anything to be handed to his team in Conference IV. He noted how different and talented certain programs can look from year-to-year regardless of school size.

“The league looks strong,” Sachs said. “I just concentrate on us … the league [change] doesn’t hit me like it hits other people.”

Conference IV schools won’t enjoy defending Wantagh senior running back Dylan Martini, who earned votes for the Thorpe Award last season. He averaged over 10 yards-per-carry with 18 touchdowns in 2023 behind an offensive line that returns three starters.

Plainedge coach Rob Shaver may have experience against Martini and Wantagh but acknowledged that there is an added challenge this season as a newcomer to Conference IV.

“We have no comparisons, whatsoever,” Shaver said. “That’s one of the big deals, the unfamiliarity with the teams and whatnot … but we’re pretty Plainedge-based on things. We worry about ourselves first, those guys second.”

Plainedge lost three games in 2023 — the Red Devils started three different quarterbacks because of injuries — after losing just one game over the two seasons prior. Sophomore Jaxson Torres is expected to start at quarterback after impressing in injury relief last season during the playoffs.

“He’s a different type of kid, he played varsity baseball last year and pitched in some big games,” Shaver said. “He’s seemed pretty unflappable.”

It helps to return three starting offensive linemen. Paired with junior Dylan Fella, who ran for 911 yards on just 125 carries, Plainedge’s offense should leave a lasting first impression in its new conference.