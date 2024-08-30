Newcomers Wantagh, Plainedge know Nassau Conference IV will be tough
When Wantagh football last competed in Conference IV, it left with a county title.
Now coach Keith Sachs’ squad will strive for the same triumph it experienced in spring 2021, as Conference III standouts Wantagh and Plainedge both drop to Conference IV.
Only two of Wantagh’s 25 wins since 2021-22 have come within two possessions. Sachs, who is entering his 31st season, said he doesn’t expect anything to be handed to his team in Conference IV. He noted how different and talented certain programs can look from year-to-year regardless of school size.
“The league looks strong,” Sachs said. “I just concentrate on us … the league [change] doesn’t hit me like it hits other people.”
Conference IV schools won’t enjoy defending Wantagh senior running back Dylan Martini, who earned votes for the Thorpe Award last season. He averaged over 10 yards-per-carry with 18 touchdowns in 2023 behind an offensive line that returns three starters.
Plainedge coach Rob Shaver may have experience against Martini and Wantagh but acknowledged that there is an added challenge this season as a newcomer to Conference IV.
“We have no comparisons, whatsoever,” Shaver said. “That’s one of the big deals, the unfamiliarity with the teams and whatnot … but we’re pretty Plainedge-based on things. We worry about ourselves first, those guys second.”
Plainedge lost three games in 2023 — the Red Devils started three different quarterbacks because of injuries — after losing just one game over the two seasons prior. Sophomore Jaxson Torres is expected to start at quarterback after impressing in injury relief last season during the playoffs.
“He’s a different type of kid, he played varsity baseball last year and pitched in some big games,” Shaver said. “He’s seemed pretty unflappable.”
It helps to return three starting offensive linemen. Paired with junior Dylan Fella, who ran for 911 yards on just 125 carries, Plainedge’s offense should leave a lasting first impression in its new conference.
INSIDE NASSAU CONFERENCE IV
COACHING SPOTLIGHT
Russell Pajer will celebrate his 30th year as head coach of East Rockaway. His long tenure includes coaching Tommy Barone who, as the first Long Islander to play varsity football with a physical disability, was the recipient of Newsday’s “Unsung Hero” award and the New York State Riddell 12th Man Award in 2004.
The Rocks finished 4-5 last season, losing to Malverne, 41-8, in the opening round of the playoffs. Pajer is optimistic about his team’s success this season with a strong junior varsity roster moving up to the big club.
MUST-SEE GAMES
North Shore at Locust Valley, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.: Locust Valley won a triple-overtime thriller in the regular season meeting last year and then won again when the teams met in the quarterfinals.
Seaford at Plainedge, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.: Plainedge draws top-seeded Seaford at home under Friday night lights. They’ll have to find a way to shut down Brian Falk, who is one of the most explosive running backs in Nassau.
Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, Oct. 5, 2:30 p.m.: How will Oyster Bay’s offense contend with West Hempstead’s size?
East Rockaway at Island Trees, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.: It’s a Thursday Night Football matchup showcasing two high-powered offenses, but will East Rockaway’s focus on the ground game allow the Rocks to control the tempo?
Wantagh at Seaford, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.: The top seed in Nassau IV could be determined in a late October matchup between reigning champion Seaford and perennial contender Wantagh. Wantagh won the Conference IV title in 2021, its one season there before moving back to Conference III.
FIVE-YEAR TREND
2019: Seaford
Spring 2021: Wantagh
Fall 2021: North Shore
2022: North Shore
2023: Seaford
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
James O’Hagan was a four-year starter on both the offensive and defensive lines for Seaford from 2010-2014. As a senior, he recorded 112 tackles and 12 sacks and was also a state wrestling champion at 235 pounds. He continued his football career at the University of Buffalo, where he was a four-year starter at center. O’Hagan signed a free-agent contract with the Giants in May 2019 before a short stint with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. He is currently the offensive line coach at LIU.