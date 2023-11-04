Aidan Garvey leads New Hyde Park to emotional win over Elmont in Nassau II playoffs

A crumpled piece of paper sat in the pocket of New Hyde Park coach Colin Maier. It read, “Hofstra,” and for the first time in 24 years that’s exactly where the Gladiators are heading.

No. 5 New Hyde Park defeated No. 4 Elmont on the road, 22-6, in a Nassau II playoff game on Saturday. To call it an emotional win for Maier’s team would be an understatement as the coach fought through tears while talking about how proud he was of his team.

“This is the nicest group of kids I’ve ever coached," Maier said. "They’re amazing. And sometimes the good guys get to do good things, and this is one of those times.”

The Gladiators were carried by the arm and likely exhausted legs of quarterback Aidan Garvey, who had 33 attempts for 189 yards and a score. He added 94 yards and a touchdown through the air.

“Generally (the hits) really take a toll,” Garvey said. “When I’m in the game I don’t feel anything — I owe it all to adrenaline — but I’ll feel it tomorrow.”

Both teams began the game with a three-and-out, but New Hyde Park quickly rebounded with a 10-play drive that ended with a Garvey run to the outside for a 6-yard score. After an encroachment penalty on Elmont, Garvey punched in the two-point conversion.

Elmont’s offense didn’t get a chance to respond as New Hyde Park’s Andrew Notine recovered a muffed punt. While the Gladiators didn’t turn the possession into points, it inevitably forced the Spartans to start their next drive inside the 15-yard line before having to punt.



From there the Gladiators drove 80 yards , helped by a long completion down the right side to Nicholas Garofalo. Garvey capped the drive with an even better throw to Anthony LaSala, who reeled in a touch pass that Garvey later called a “money ball” on 3rd and 14 for a 34-yard touchdown.

“I saw (LaSala) beat him on outside leverage,” Garvey said. “That was how we drew it up. I saw it, took a three-step drop and launched it over the corner.”

Down 15-0, Elmont was threatening to get back in the game a few possessions later after a 27-yard completion from quarterback Aiden Barnes to Vincent Laffey. But New Hyde Park defensive back Matt Muntzenberger made a key interception to thwart the Elmont rally.



New Hyde Park went on an 11-play drive that included five first downs and chewed up more than eight minutes of the clock in the third quarter. The drive culminated with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Cody McClean to extend the lead to 22-0.

New Hyde Park will face No. 1 Garden City (9-0) next Saturday in the county semifinals at Hofstra.







“I’m feeling pumped,” Muntzenberger said. “We haven’t gone to Hofstra in 24 years. So this is momentous, this is crazy. I’m so excited.”





