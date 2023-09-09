Newfield honors teammate Robert Bush, who died during a workout in July

Every time the Newfield football team steps on the field this season, it will represent more than a game.

The program is mourning the loss of former player Robert Bush, who collapsed during a summer workout on July 3. He remained on life support until July 7 while his family made arrangements to donate the 17-year-old's organs. The preliminary cause of death was ruled as sudden cardiac arrest.

Newfield honored Bush’s legacy with a pregame ceremony ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Half Hollow Hills East.

“We’re dedicating the whole season to him, not just [Saturday's] game,” Newfield coach Nick Adler said.

The team carried a flag with Bush's No. 51 on to the field while bagpipes played. His number was painted behind the end zone, where the team met and paid their respects.

“Robert was the kind of guy that would always try and outwork everybody,” Adler said. “He was the one always fighting for a spot, kind of the underdog, and just worked tirelessly, never missed anything.”

Robert’s brother, Brian, was waiting at the top of the stands, and the team brought the flag to him to raise to the top of the press box. The public address announcer gave a remembrance speech – written by Adler and the administration – about Bush followed by an extended moment of silence, the playing of “Amazing Grace” and the national anthem.

“As many of you know on July 3, we lost one of our family members Robert Bush,” the speech read. “Robert will always be a member of the Newfield family and be greatly missed and thought of every day. At this time, we would like you to please rise for a moment of silence so we can send our love to our lost family member, No. 51, Robert Bush.”

The team will wear the No. 51 on its helmets this season.

“What’s made him special, though, was the type of person that he was,” Adler added. “I’ve never really been around a person who was liked by literally everybody. He was a loving person and just showed respect to everybody around him.”

The game also ended on a somber note. With 3:03 left in the second quarter and Newfield trailing 21-6, Newfield forfeited the remainder of the game after a player was injured.

“A player was taken to the hospital due to a medical emergency. In conjunction with the players, we decided to forfeit the remainder of the game in the best interest of their emotional health,” Newfield athletic director Joseph Mercado said in an official statement.

Half Hollow Hills East honored Bush by gifting Newfield a framed No. 51 Half Hollow Hills East jersey with two pictures of Bush. Every Half Hollow Hills East player wore an “51RB” decal on their helmets.

“The situation is overall saddening, my prayers are with the Newfield community,” Half Hollow Hills East coach Alex Marcelin said. “At the end of the day this is about the kids, both programs made the best decision collectively to ensure that everyone’s physical and mental health was the first priority.”