Gregg Sarra's Elite 11 Long Island high school football teams

1. Floyd (9-2 last season)

It will be tough to score on the Colonials' savage defense, led by ends Keith Winfrey and Mack Driver. Floyd will score in bunches behind fourth-year starting halfback Nick Silva.

2. Garden City (12-0)

Winners of 24 consecutive games and two Long Island titles. Halfback Trevor Yeboah-Kodie is one of Long Island’s most talented players and could run for 2,000 yards – if the Trojans coaches elect for him to do so.

3. Freeport (8-3)

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Linebacker Gerard Smikle will be a force for the Red Devils' aggressive defense.

4. Lawrence (10-2)

The Golden Tornadoes have dominated Nassau Conference III for a decade. Explosive QB Christian Fredericks leads an offense that has averaged 36.7 points per game over the last 12 seasons.

5. Half Hollow Hills West (8-3)

The Colts have won 35 games over the last four years but haven’t won an LIC since 2009. They're hoping to change that. The loaded backfield features quarterback Gerald Filardi and halfbacks Deyvon Wright and Justin Brown for the Class III favorites.

6. Massapequa (8-2)

The Chiefs have made the playoffs every year since 2004 and are motivated to win their first Nassau title since 1998. The passing connection of Kenny Galvin to Garrett Gibbons will light up the scoreboard.

7. Farmingdale (6-4)

The Dalers are a perennial Class I power, reaching the Nassau final 28 times since 1971 and winning 16 titles. The senior-laden team is led by two-way lineman Tyler Nemecek.

8. Westhampton (12-0)

Despite the loss of Hansen Award winner Dylan Laube, now playing HB at New Hampshire, the Hurricanes are a tight-knit team with a tough defense led by Liam McIntyre and Shavar Coffey.

9. Seaford (10-2)

The Vikings won the Long Island Class IV crown last season and they are primed to do it again. Joe Angelastro rushed for 1,530 yards and 17 touchdowns for the run-first Vikings.

10. Lindenhurst (12-0)

The reigning Long Island Class I champions have moved to Class II. Now, these Dawgs - who have won 29 regular-season games in a row- are the preaseason No. 1 among that group.

11. Roosevelt (8-2)

The Rough Riders had Nassau’s leading rusher in Kevon Hall. He ran for 2,211 yards - yes, 2,211 - and 24 touchdowns. QB Idris Carter adds to a dual threat to the scoring machine