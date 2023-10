High school football playoff schedule

The road to the Long Island Championships begins this weekend with first-round playoff games in each county. All games are at the higher seed's high school, except where noted.

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

No. 1 Massapequa vs. No. 8 Port Washington, Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Berner Middle School

No. 2 Farmingdale vs. No. 7 Freeport, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 East Meadow vs. No. 6 Oceanside, Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Hempstead vs. No. 5 Syosset, Friday, 5 p.m.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

No. 1 Garden City vs. No. 8 Mepham, Friday, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Carey vs. No. 7 Long Beach, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Manhasset vs. No. 6 MacArthur, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Elmont vs. No. 5 New Hyde Park, Saturday, 3 p.m.

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

No. 1 Wantagh vs. No. 8 Glen Cove, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 South Side vs. No. 7 Lynbrook, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Plainedge vs. No. 6 Hewlett, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Floral Park vs. No. 5 Roosevelt, Saturday, 2 p.m.

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

No. 1 Seaford vs. No. 8 Oyster Bay, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Malverne vs. No. 7 East Rockaway, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cold Spring Harbor vs. No. 6 Island Trees, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 North Shore vs. No. 5 Locust Valley, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

No. 1 Floyd vs. No. 8 Sachem East, Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Sachem North vs. No. 7 Whitman, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Ward Melville vs. No. 6 Lindenhurst, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Longwood vs. No. 5 Commack, Friday, 6 p.m.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

No. 1 North Babylon vs. No. 8 Deer Park, Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 2 West Islip vs. No. 7 Centereach, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Half Hollow Hills East vs. No. 6 Bellport, Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 4 West Babylon vs. No. 5 Northport, Friday, 6 p.m. at West Babylon Junior High

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

No. 1 Sayville vs. No. 8 Kings Park, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 East Islip vs. No. 7 Harborfields, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Westhampton vs. No. 6 Comsewogue, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Half Hollow Hills West vs. No. 5 Smithtown West, Saturday, 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point vs. No. 8 Port Jefferson, Friday, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Glenn vs. No. 7 Mt. Sinai, Friday, 6 p.m. at Manorfield Park

No. 3 Babylon vs. No. 6 Miller Place, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River vs. No. 5 Center Moriches, Friday, 6 p.m.